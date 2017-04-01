Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) (13883 Views)

Abdulkadir Ibrahim

Information officer



NEMA North East.







Today 10/ 04/2017 around 4.00am, a suicide bombing attack was foiled by security personnel around university of Maiduguri community . No casualty was recorded except the two female suicide bombers who died and their remains were deposited at Borno state specialist hospital by the NEMA team and SEMA emergency response teams.

Abdulkadir Ibrahim

Information officer

NEMA North East.

hmmmm.... na wa o

perfect timing for Buhari to know that Big brother Naija is over 1 Like



Buhari, You will never go unpunished



Call your boys to order



Nnamdi Kanu is in prison for talking while Shekau and the top Boko haram officials are in Aso Rock drinking Burukutu and eating Gworo with the 98 years old drunk donkey 11 Likes 1 Share

islam 8 Likes

BOOKED KEEP OFF





AIN'T SELLING PLEASE

Thank God for those canines.



More of them should be deployed in strategic locations around Borno.

Thanks to the dog...Aja 1 oya gbera

dem dis people still dey bomb? dem no dey tire?



na wa o

madness shall never

Its nice they wasted their lives alone. 1 Like

paskyboy:

Hshshshsuu

Speaking in tongue abi? Speaking in tongue abi?

Base on logistics .

Bokoharam have been teknikali difitedi!

MrEgbegbe:



Buhari, You will never go unpunished



Call your boys to order

Fact: The starfish has no brain.



Post like the one above makes me believe some human share similarities with the starfish.



Islam is a peaceful religion..... Lemme cum n b going.. 2 Likes 1 Share

These terrorists just don't think. Someone just became an overnight millionaire yesterday, another one wants to explode himself today. Which kain life be this way people dey think opposite eachother?

.this bokoharam mongrels no dey tire?

I dont know for u,guys but this is good news.

Minus 2

Please,how much do they sell rottweillers?



Thank God,for the 2 girls

RIPP(REST IN PERFECT PIECES)

Flatinos again?

Thank God this government is ending their blaming game, no more "GEJ is sponsor Boko Haram again"

The teachings of Christianity

Chimaritoponcho:

perfect timing for Buhari to know that Big brother Naija is over

they even dignified them by depositing their body in a mogue. The should dig a pit and dump their remains there . May God punish them and their sponsors both in this world and the here after 5 Likes

So they still carry their body to specialist hospital mortuary,

for what? for autopsy or what?



this government is confused

Nickizoe:

Islam is a peaceful religion..... Lemme cum n b going.. so all Muslim must be saints abi. No religion in the world don't have bed elements. so all Muslim must be saints abi. No religion in the world don't have bed elements.

The Dogs must be given national award!!!

Why cant they ban those devilish books giving these i.diots inspiration to kill for their god?