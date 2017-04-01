₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by sar33: 2:33pm
Today 10/ 04/2017 around 4.00am, a suicide bombing attack was foiled by security personnel around university of Maiduguri community . No casualty was recorded except the two female suicide bombers who died and their remains were deposited at Borno state specialist hospital by the NEMA team and SEMA emergency response teams.
Abdulkadir Ibrahim
Information officer
NEMA North East.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/suicide-bomb-attack-foiled-at.html?m=1
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 2:36pm
hmmmm.... na wa o
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by Chimaritoponcho: 2:39pm
perfect timing for Buhari to know that Big brother Naija is over
1 Like
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by MrEgbegbe(m): 2:41pm
Buhari, You will never go unpunished
Call your boys to order
Nnamdi Kanu is in prison for talking while Shekau and the top Boko haram officials are in Aso Rock drinking Burukutu and eating Gworo with the 98 years old drunk donkey
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by lilfreezy: 2:41pm
islam
8 Likes
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by paskyboy: 2:42pm
BOOKED KEEP OFF
AIN'T SELLING PLEASE
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by Ijaya123: 2:42pm
Thank God for those canines.
More of them should be deployed in strategic locations around Borno.
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 2:42pm
Thanks to the dog...Aja 1 oya gbera
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by niggi4life(m): 2:43pm
dem dis people still dey bomb? dem no dey tire?
na wa o
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by karma2000: 2:43pm
madness shall never
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by Desdola(m): 2:43pm
Its nice they wasted their lives alone.
1 Like
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 2:43pm
paskyboy:
Speaking in tongue abi?
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by sdindan: 2:43pm
Base on logistics .
Bokoharam have been teknikali difitedi!
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by Ijaya123: 2:43pm
MrEgbegbe:
Fact: The starfish has no brain.
Post like the one above makes me believe some human share similarities with the starfish.
No insult intended. Just based on logistics.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by Nickizoe(f): 2:44pm
Islam is a peaceful religion..... Lemme cum n b going..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by bignero: 2:44pm
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by SmartMugu: 2:44pm
These terrorists just don't think. Someone just became an overnight millionaire yesterday, another one wants to explode himself today. Which kain life be this way people dey think opposite eachother?
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by talktonase(m): 2:44pm
.this bokoharam mongrels no dey tire?
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by fergie001(m): 2:45pm
I dont know for u,guys but this is good news.
Minus 2
Please,how much do they sell rottweillers?
Thank God,for the 2 girls
RIPP(REST IN PERFECT PIECES)
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by YeebosAreFools(m): 2:45pm
Flatinos again?
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by damola311: 2:45pm
Thank God this government is ending their blaming game, no more "GEJ is sponsor Boko Haram again"
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by tmayusuf: 2:46pm
The teachings of Christianity
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by kaybee88(m): 2:46pm
MrEgbegbe:is he still trying to sabotage his own government after what you people said before?
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by musa7m(m): 2:46pm
Chimaritoponcho:
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by elhafeez(m): 2:48pm
they even dignified them by depositing their body in a mogue. The should dig a pit and dump their remains there . May God punish them and their sponsors both in this world and the here after
5 Likes
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by facelessangel: 2:49pm
So they still carry their body to specialist hospital mortuary,
for what? for autopsy or what?
this government is confused
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by elhafeez(m): 2:50pm
Nickizoe:so all Muslim must be saints abi. No religion in the world don't have bed elements.
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by sammyj: 2:51pm
The Dogs must be given national award!!!
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by airmark(m): 2:52pm
Why cant they ban those devilish books giving these i.diots inspiration to kill for their god?
|Re: Failed Suicide Bomb Attack At The University Of Maiduguri Today (Photos) by tmayusuf: 2:52pm
The teachings of Christianity [color=#000099][/color]
