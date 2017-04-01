₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Who no like better thing?! N25 million is not a small money, and this young lady is all over right now..LOL! She claimed to be engaged to him during their service year, and she need him back. See the post below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/who-no-like-better-thing-n25-million-is.html
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by noetic5: 2:56pm
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by moblix: 3:12pm
Na so e dey start ,abeg make e na leave efe make em invest well b4 ena go join am among d baby father association of Nigeria (BFAN),CHAIRMAN 2BABA VICE
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by NLProblemChild(m): 3:18pm
On a more serious note,25million is too small for me.
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by noetic5: 3:22pm
based on logistics, she fine
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by masseratti: 3:25pm
Wao,another alfa sule Otobo loading,
1St time I watched the bbn i was dissapointed on the selection they made,too Old,I singled out efe to win cos the guy was just there,not playing games and careless but the main factor that made him to win and the show more popular this year was GOTV,if it was those years Big brother was exclusive to Dstv premium or other compact plus,the viewers in that category would not vote for him,Tboss would have won.
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by tomdon(m): 3:48pm
Jezebels must show up
Photoshop tho, see the male hand
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by timbs001(m): 3:48pm
Na photoshop jare. Thats a man's hand underneath.
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by uzoclinton(m): 3:49pm
The first of many....
Girls and their love for money.....
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by paschal47(m): 3:49pm
Ewooo they haff come oo, the modern day karashikas.
You crop NYSC polo hang for your body, you think say we no go know. It won't work for you.
EFE would be like
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by Drabeey(m): 3:49pm
dem suppose flog ds lady from morning till night.
EFE don blow now u come know say na ur bf?
ASHAWO!
ONIRANU!
ONINOOBI JATIJATI.
OMO ALE IKEJI AJA.
ANYWAYS.... HBD TO MYSELF
SHOUT OUT TO MHIZ AND Babye042
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO Y'all
drabeey was HERE
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by Bantino: 3:49pm
Poverty no de get relative ooo Hmmmm
Before he won the money you did not show us this picture.
What money can do
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by unclezuma: 3:49pm
Which Efe?
Aunty allow that money to reach bank first nah.
This is the type of Photoshop that will make Adekunle Gold start arresting people...
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by brainpulse: 3:49pm
Poor gold digger. You no do the Photoshop very well. She resembled our yestern people of land developer.
They like to reap where they did not sow, and do everything for money.
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by mamapidgin: 3:49pm
This one na learner for Photoshop
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by alldbest: 3:49pm
All the girls he ever touched, pressed or sucked their bwess will be shouting "based on logistics, we used to date" women no get shame again for this world
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by gabazin080(m): 3:49pm
its true that success has many friends. dis idiot would have denied him if he was been arrested for a crime
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by Zane2point4(m): 3:49pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by ruggedised: 3:49pm
if care is not taking, this 25M wee finish before the year runs out. Based on logistics
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by Nickizoe(f): 3:49pm
photo store
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by tmanis(m): 3:50pm
photomall
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by Marcelinho(m): 3:50pm
more
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by mekstaniac(m): 3:50pm
Olosho dat wants to start claiming relationship bcs he's mow rich and famous.
Im sure Efe wanted to phuck her during their service year and she refused
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by charmingbouqui: 3:50pm
you go fear photoshop na
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by Dongreat(m): 3:50pm
People keep saying "based in logistics" like it's a new slang. NB: the word started way back 2002/03.
Ps: this is a bad photoshop.
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by Moreoffaith(m): 3:50pm
I no talk am
Na so money dey waka.
If you wan blow 25million in a week abeg contact woman.
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by pussypounder(m): 3:50pm
Another hoe spotted
Efe my advise for you:
Bang the hell outta that bish but never kep your nutts hanging out even if its too sweet, keep the mushroom tip in ber already moist snail and beat the sugar walls with a passion
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by Koval12: 3:50pm
Whatever happens, just succeed. Success will bring back those that walked away from you when you needed them the most..
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by dbynonetwork: 3:50pm
Things that ladies do because of recession....
When your country is ravaged by recession anything is possible.
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by toyinjimoh(m): 3:50pm
all I see is Photoshop....desperate lady
|Re: Lady Claims She's Engaged To Efe (Photoshopped) by Freshboi: 3:50pm
Poor photoshop job
