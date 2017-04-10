Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals (1026 Views)

Politics Nigeria discovered that Justice Ajumogobia is standing trial alongside Godwin Obla, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, on a 30-count charge bordering on an alleged perversion of the course of justice, unlawful enrichment and forgery.

The defendants allegedly committed the offences on May 21, 2015, when they conspired to pervert the course of justice with N5million.





At today’s hearing, the prosecution counsel, Idris .A. Muhammad, told the court that the first defendant, Ajumogobia, through his counsel, Robert Clarke, SAN, had sought the leave of court to travel out of the country for medical check in an application dated March 7, 2017.



The prosecution counsel further told the court that counsel for the first defendant had also filed an application dated April 4, 2017, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try his client.

In his ruling on the applications, Justice Oshodi refused the first defendant’s application seeking leave of the court to travel abroad for a medical check on the grounds that the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court must be heard first before other issues could be attended to.





Justice Oshodi also declined an application filed by Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, seeking leave of the court to allow his client, Obla, to travel abroad for a medical check.





The judge said:



‘‘whatever decisions made by the court in the matter must affect both parties, since it is a joint trial.’’





Consequently, counsel for the first defendant sought to temporarily withdraw the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter so as not to delay further proceedings.

However, Justice Oshodi maintained that the application had been brought before the court and would be heard before other pending applications.





The case was adjourned to April 28, 2017, for a continuation of trial.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/04/10/n5m-bribe-court-refuses-ajumogobias-application-travel-abroad-medical-check/

Association of arrested suspected corrupt Nigerians 0-1 EFCC Scoreline as of 10 April 2017:Association of arrested suspected corrupt Nigerians 0-1 EFCC

Nawa o Haba Justice Rita...u sef wan follow discharge?Nawa o

Keneking:

Scoreline as of 10 April 2017:



Association of arrested suspected corrupt Nigerians 0-1 EFCC Good move, she should remain in Nigeria and be treated in a secured hospital + she should be flogged daily when convicted with 60,000 lashes according to Sharia laws, where is my cane to flog these thief

hmmm... oga oo







Buy Nigerian to grow the Naira He should be treated in Nigeria.Buy Nigerian to grow the Naira

Can we now comfortably say that there is a funny link between corrupt people, incaseration and medical tourism?

Where is he going

respect the constituted authority na

What happened to all the world-class hospitals in Nigeria

Turks:

He should be treated in Nigeria.



Buy Nigerian to grow the Naira Tell this to your President Tell this to your President 2 Likes

diablos:

Haba Justice Rita...u sef wan follow discharge? Nawa o

This is injustice and corruption against the accused.

Is Buhari not going abroad for treatment? This is injustice and corruption against the accused.Is Buhari not going abroad for treatment?

What CJN has nt meet with judge or he is trying to prove stubborn

unclezuma:





Can we now comfortably say that there is a funny link between corrupt people, incarceration and medical tourism? Very funny link indeed... Very funny link indeed...

uzoclinton:

Tell this to your President Them use superglue gum your mouth?

unclezuma:





Can we now comfortably say that there is a funny link between corrupt people, incaseration and medical tourism?

Is it Buhari's corruption that has turned him into a London medical tourist? Is it Buhari's corruption that has turned him into a London medical tourist?

0kay

Badgers14:

What happened to all the world-class hospitals in Nigeria

Have you asked Buhari?

What did he say?

How did he respond? Have you asked Buhari?What did he say?How did he respond?

seguno2:





Is it Buhari's corruption that has turned him into a London medical tourist?

Until he has been found guilty of such I'd say his is a one off case. Until he has been found guilty of such I'd say his is a one off case.

Turks:

He should be treated in Nigeria.



Buy Nigerian to grow the Naira

The president who should lead by example is doing medical tourism in London every month.

Do you think that the judge is stupid?

Everyone should follow the example of our president o jare.

Only foolish people will not do what their leader is doing.

I hope that you are not foolish. Are you? The president who should lead by example is doing medical tourism in London every month.Do you think that the judge is stupid?Everyone should follow the example of our president o jare.Only foolish people will not do what their leader is doing.I hope that you are not foolish. Are you?

unclezuma:





Can we now comfortably say that there is a funny link between corrupt people, incaseration and medical tourism?

After all the bribe she received from THIS corrupt addict and looter to free him despite all the hard core evidence before her, they should put hair on a straitjacket to make sure she should not leave her house, let alone the country

Let FFK send her some of his drugs..... After all the bribe she received from THIS corrupt addict and looter to free him despite all the hard core evidence before her, they should put hair on a straitjacket to make sure she should not leave her house, let alone the countryLet FFK send her some of his drugs.....