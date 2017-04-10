₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
3:28pm
Justice O.H. Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, on Monday, April 10, 2017, refused an application filed by a Federal High Court Judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, seeking leave of the court to enable her travel abroad for a medical check.
Politics Nigeria discovered that Justice Ajumogobia is standing trial alongside Godwin Obla, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, on a 30-count charge bordering on an alleged perversion of the course of justice, unlawful enrichment and forgery.
The defendants allegedly committed the offences on May 21, 2015, when they conspired to pervert the course of justice with N5million.
At today’s hearing, the prosecution counsel, Idris .A. Muhammad, told the court that the first defendant, Ajumogobia, through his counsel, Robert Clarke, SAN, had sought the leave of court to travel out of the country for medical check in an application dated March 7, 2017.
The prosecution counsel further told the court that counsel for the first defendant had also filed an application dated April 4, 2017, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try his client.
In his ruling on the applications, Justice Oshodi refused the first defendant’s application seeking leave of the court to travel abroad for a medical check on the grounds that the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court must be heard first before other issues could be attended to.
Justice Oshodi also declined an application filed by Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, seeking leave of the court to allow his client, Obla, to travel abroad for a medical check.
The judge said:
‘‘whatever decisions made by the court in the matter must affect both parties, since it is a joint trial.’’
Consequently, counsel for the first defendant sought to temporarily withdraw the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter so as not to delay further proceedings.
However, Justice Oshodi maintained that the application had been brought before the court and would be heard before other pending applications.
The case was adjourned to April 28, 2017, for a continuation of trial.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/04/10/n5m-bribe-court-refuses-ajumogobias-application-travel-abroad-medical-check/
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by Keneking: 3:29pm
Scoreline as of 10 April 2017:
Association of arrested suspected corrupt Nigerians 0-1 EFCC
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by diablos: 3:31pm
Haba Justice Rita...u sef wan follow discharge? Nawa o
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by AngelicBeing: 3:31pm
Keneking:Good move, she should remain in Nigeria and be treated in a secured hospital + she should be flogged daily when convicted with 60,000 lashes according to Sharia laws, where is my cane to flog these thief
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by auntysimbiat(f): 3:57pm
hmmm... oga oo
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by Turks: 3:58pm
He should be treated in Nigeria.
Buy Nigerian to grow the Naira
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by dprice(m): 3:58pm
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by unclezuma: 3:59pm
Can we now comfortably say that there is a funny link between corrupt people, incaseration and medical tourism?
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by cr7rooney10(m): 3:59pm
Where is he going
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by AdebisiAdeyinka(m): 4:00pm
respect the constituted authority na
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by uzoclinton(m): 4:00pm
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by Badgers14: 4:01pm
What happened to all the world-class hospitals in Nigeria
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by uzoclinton(m): 4:01pm
Turks:Tell this to your President
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by seguno2: 4:01pm
diablos:
This is injustice and corruption against the accused.
Is Buhari not going abroad for treatment?
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by profhezekiah: 4:02pm
What CJN has nt meet with judge or he is trying to prove stubborn
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by uzoclinton(m): 4:03pm
unclezuma:Very funny link indeed...
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by Turks: 4:03pm
Them use superglue gum your mouth?
uzoclinton:
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by seguno2: 4:03pm
unclezuma:
Is it Buhari's corruption that has turned him into a London medical tourist?
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by wakes(m): 4:05pm
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by seguno2: 4:06pm
Badgers14:
Have you asked Buhari?
What did he say?
How did he respond?
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by unclezuma: 4:09pm
seguno2:
Until he has been found guilty of such I'd say his is a one off case.
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by seguno2: 4:10pm
Turks:
The president who should lead by example is doing medical tourism in London every month.
Do you think that the judge is stupid?
Everyone should follow the example of our president o jare.
Only foolish people will not do what their leader is doing.
I hope that you are not foolish. Are you?
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by skaramanga: 4:10pm
unclezuma:
After all the bribe she received from THIS corrupt addict and looter to free him despite all the hard core evidence before her, they should put hair on a straitjacket to make sure she should not leave her house, let alone the country
Let FFK send her some of his drugs.....
|Re: N5m Bribe: Court Refuses Ajumogobia’s Application To Travel Abroad For Medicals by Turks: 4:12pm
LOL. I'll just ignore you and let sleeping dogs lie
seguno2:
