The governor who handed over the vehicle particulars and keys during a cerrmony at the gocernment house to the Nigerian Army Bridage Commander of 3rd Mechanized Brigade Kano said that the state is committed to the sustainability of peace in order to compliment the efforts of Mr President Muhammadu Buhari.



The Brigade Commander thanked the state government for this noble gesture and commended Dr Ganduje for all the cooperation security apparatus are enjoying in the state.



Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media & Communications

Government House Kano.

April 10th, 2017





ebosie11:

More more more

300m for 16 hillux? @ what rate? Well, mr gov thank u. 9 Likes

Ndi oshi.

Where is tafa balogun 1 Like





Before i congratulate him...haba 16 hilux vans for 300million naira



therefore one hilux van is 18,750,000



This is corruption Before i congratulate him...haba 16 hilux vans for 300million nairatherefore one hilux van is 18,750,000This is corruption 38 Likes 3 Shares

All what am seeing here is old hilux only the white ones look like new.

By the way 16 hilux for #300000000 that is 18750000 per one HAAAA 11 Likes 1 Share

I think they state is totally developed? no more Almajiris roaming about? every female are in school?.... Is donating truck the next thing? 3 Likes

And thousands of ALMAJIRIS are roaming the Streets of KANO,...misplaced priority. 5 Likes

300m for 16 hilux? 2 Likes

300million 2 Likes

damola311:

I think they state is totally developed? no more Almajiris roaming about? every female are in school?.... Is donating truck the next thing? but security is key but security is key 1 Like

mehn nigeria got a long way to go..



they are just insulting us in our faces and making us understand we cant do nada about it.



each of that hilux is worth close to 20million naira... 4 Likes 1 Share

hian

proudly nigerians

Eyaaaaaaah! What about happened to their “Buy Nigeria To Grow Nigeria” Mantra?

18,750,000 for one weldone SIR.....

i troway salut.

Ok

i give it just two month before they reduce it to this level 9 Likes

The Thuggery Life of the Nigerian student.



When you receive your salary...you begin eating chicken, When the salary begin declining you eat chicken products (eggs) when it continues ending up you eat chicken food( millet,maize). After the whole salary finish you now become chicken itself..moving around looking for what to eat... 3 Likes

Ogashub:

300million

Children of hate will come with their BEAR PARLOUR analysis nw.

GreenMavro:





Before i congratulate him...haba 16 hilux vans for 300million naira



therefore one hilux van is 18,750,000



This is corruption

Will the vans be flying? 1 Like

So each one costs about N20m. 1 Like

18.75million each. Wow! 1 Like

I love this. One of the most noble ways to siphon public funds. We are still far from it. 4 Likes



Use that money to build schools for the 3m Almajiri kids you cried to Nigerians about in Kano



No part of those vehicles was even assembled in Kano to create jobs. Is this what they meant by Ganduje is working, playing to the gallery? Nonsense, STOP donating to the Army, they have a huge annual military and defense budget.Use that money to build schools for the 3m Almajiri kids you cried to Nigerians about in KanoNo part of those vehicles was even assembled in Kano to create jobs. Is this what they meant by Ganduje is working, playing to the gallery? 5 Likes





If you use the money to support IDPs or finance purchase of medications for meningitis then we will give you thumbs up.



#Buhari dial your number soon anyways. very unnecessary in my opinion.If you use the money to support IDPs or finance purchase of medications for meningitis then we will give you thumbs up.#Buhari dial your number soon anyways. 1 Like

Okay