Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 4:39pm
The Executive Governor of Kano State His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR today donated 16 hillux vans at a total cost of about 300 Million and the repair of 12 others to the Nigerian army at the government house Kano.
The governor who handed over the vehicle particulars and keys during a cerrmony at the gocernment house to the Nigerian Army Bridage Commander of 3rd Mechanized Brigade Kano said that the state is committed to the sustainability of peace in order to compliment the efforts of Mr President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Brigade Commander thanked the state government for this noble gesture and commended Dr Ganduje for all the cooperation security apparatus are enjoying in the state.
Salihu Tanko Yakasai
DG Media & Communications
Government House Kano.
April 10th, 2017
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/kano-state-governor-donates-16-hilux.html
Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 4:40pm
Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 4:40pm
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 4:46pm
300m for 16 hillux? @ what rate? Well, mr gov thank u.
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by Igboesika: 5:00pm
Ndi oshi.
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 5:00pm
Where is tafa balogun
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by GreenMavro: 5:01pm
Before i congratulate him...haba 16 hilux vans for 300million naira
therefore one hilux van is 18,750,000
This is corruption
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by OVA200(m): 5:01pm
All what am seeing here is old hilux only the white ones look like new.
By the way 16 hilux for #300000000 that is 18750000 per one HAAAA
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by damola311: 5:01pm
I think they state is totally developed? no more Almajiris roaming about? every female are in school?.... Is donating truck the next thing?
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by kindnyce(m): 5:02pm
And thousands of ALMAJIRIS are roaming the Streets of KANO,...misplaced priority.
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by muller101(m): 5:02pm
300m for 16 hilux?
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 5:03pm
300million
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by silastemplar: 5:03pm
damola311:but security is key
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by XketchDesigns(m): 5:03pm
mehn nigeria got a long way to go..
they are just insulting us in our faces and making us understand we cant do nada about it.
each of that hilux is worth close to 20million naira...
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 5:03pm
hian
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by freelanceojet01: 5:04pm
proudly nigerians
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by Zoharariel(m): 5:04pm
Eyaaaaaaah! What about happened to their “Buy Nigeria To Grow Nigeria” Mantra?
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 5:04pm
18,750,000 for one weldone SIR.....
i troway salut.
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by talk2emma: 5:04pm
Ok
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by realestniggah: 5:04pm
i give it just two month before they reduce it to this level
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by Olateef(m): 5:05pm
The Thuggery Life of the Nigerian student.
When you receive your salary...you begin eating chicken, When the salary begin declining you eat chicken products (eggs) when it continues ending up you eat chicken food( millet,maize). After the whole salary finish you now become chicken itself..moving around looking for what to eat...
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 5:05pm
Ogashub:
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 5:05pm
Children of hate will come with their BEAR PARLOUR analysis nw.
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 5:05pm
GreenMavro:
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by preizton(m): 5:05pm
Will the vans be flying?
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by shounited74: 5:06pm
So each one costs about N20m.
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by curiositymaster: 5:06pm
18.75million each. Wow!
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by Akinaukwa: 5:07pm
I love this. One of the most noble ways to siphon public funds. We are still far from it.
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by Guyman02: 5:07pm
Nonsense, STOP donating to the Army, they have a huge annual military and defense budget.
Use that money to build schools for the 3m Almajiri kids you cried to Nigerians about in Kano
No part of those vehicles was even assembled in Kano to create jobs. Is this what they meant by Ganduje is working, playing to the gallery?
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by speezyWears: 5:07pm
very unnecessary in my opinion.
If you use the money to support IDPs or finance purchase of medications for meningitis then we will give you thumbs up.
#Buhari dial your number soon anyways.
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by horlabiyi(m): 5:08pm
Okay
|Re: Ganduje Donates 16 Hilux Vans To Army (Photos) by IpobExposed: 5:08pm
Let's stop being bias who can account such things during Jonathan's tenure.
If Buhari has done nothing he is trying in the areas of Security let's be truthful.
All I have to say is
APC CHANGE
