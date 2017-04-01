₦airaland Forum

Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by TriumphJohnson: 5:07pm
Nigerian Musician and Soundgod, Runtown has acquired a new lamborghini.

The "Mad over you" crooner got a white lamboghini with his name on the car plate.

Congrats Runtown.


SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/nigerian-musician-runtown-acquires-new.html

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by hazan041(m): 5:09pm
Good
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Angeleena(f): 5:10pm
well deserved.
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by sholikay(m): 5:18pm
real photokiosk. cheesy no be only lamborghinni..

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ElSherriff: 5:18pm
Chimooo, Baba God answer my call...na beg I de beg.
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by MDsambo: 5:40pm
Artistes and fake life

Bloggers and lies

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by SmartBug: 5:43pm
That's a 70million vehicle. Toooooo expensive for a Nigerian musician to afford. That's Photoshop at work.

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by osualaernest(m): 5:44pm
really
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 5:44pm
Bloggers and lies undecided

So you mean to tell us that he is able to afford a car of over US$300,000 after just one hit?

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by nepapole(m): 6:02pm
But y are bloggers like this sef?

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by mexxmoney: 7:39pm
Photoshop!!!! Where is his Shadow?, we can see the car's shadow but apparently Mr Runtown has none or is he acting "Runtown in the Lamborghini shadow pt 1"?

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by BruzMoney(m): 8:03pm
on credit abi?
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Motolank: 8:03pm
Henhen, and he is standing on it? Are these guy's thieves or they sweat for this money?
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 8:03pm
He deserves it so well.
No one should compare him to Mr Eazi(Overhyped)
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by opethom(m): 8:04pm
Runtown he's now running the town with mad over you... The song mad
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by IamAkinzy: 8:04pm
Wich kin rubbish be dis.Make una see d Legs d Posture and d Car sef! D Photoshop no tyt reach jhur! #yeye!
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 8:04pm
Cant sight it on his IG page..dats strange
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ThisCouldBeUs: 8:04pm
cheesy
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:04pm
Enjoy!
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ajalawole(m): 8:04pm
All na base on logisticscheesy
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by GoggleB(m): 8:04pm
Warri boys don steal runtown's shadow..

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 8:04pm
Runtown can't afford that

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 8:05pm
Wrong move!! This guy doesnt have people who advice him? He has already signed his career to Dilly, now Dilly has sealed it with an everlasting debt by "selling" him a second hand Lamborghini, such a talented young man just decided to be someones 'lap dog' for life....... angry
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by nabegibeg: 8:05pm
na 3rd hand own e buy ooo
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by nabegibeg: 8:05pm
grin

here is the full gist

http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/04/dilly-umenyiora-sells-his-lamborghini.html

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by AlphaStyles(m): 8:05pm
guess what I just bought sugar so who go follow me drink garri
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Friedyokes: 8:05pm
THE SHADOW RAN MAD OVER HIM AND LEFT

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ajalawole(m): 8:05pm
freshness2020:
He deserves it
yes, base on logistic

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 8:05pm
Kobicove:
Bloggers and lies undecided

So you mean to tell us that he is able to afford a car of over US$300,000 after just one hit?
gallardo is arnd $200k
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ObeyPaul: 8:05pm
I d Mad over photoshop
Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Mentcee(m): 8:06pm
SmartBug:
That's a 70million vehicle. Toooooo expensive for a Nigerian musician to afford. That's Photoshop at work.


His shadow is absent

Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 8:06pm
Fine boy, Fine car

