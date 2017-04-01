Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) (3702 Views)

The "Mad over you" crooner got a white lamboghini with his name on the car plate.



Congrats Runtown.





Good

well deserved.

no be only lamborghinni.. real photokiosk.no be only lamborghinni.. 8 Likes 1 Share

Chimooo, Baba God answer my call...na beg I de beg.

Artistes and fake life



Bloggers and lies 2 Likes

That's a 70million vehicle. Toooooo expensive for a Nigerian musician to afford. That's Photoshop at work. 3 Likes

really





So you mean to tell us that he is able to afford a car of over US$300,000 after just one hit? Bloggers and liesSo you mean to tell us that he is able to afford a car of over US$300,000 after just one hit? 1 Like

But y are bloggers like this sef? 1 Like

Photoshop!!!! Where is his Shadow?, we can see the car's shadow but apparently Mr Runtown has none or is he acting "Runtown in the Lamborghini shadow pt 1"? 9 Likes

on credit abi?

Henhen, and he is standing on it? Are these guy's thieves or they sweat for this money?

He deserves it so well.

No one should compare him to Mr Eazi(Overhyped)

Runtown he's now running the town with mad over you... The song mad

Wich kin rubbish be dis.Make una see d Legs d Posture and d Car sef! D Photoshop no tyt reach jhur! #yeye!

Cant sight it on his IG page..dats strange

Enjoy!

All na base on logistics

Warri boys don steal runtown's shadow.. 1 Like

Runtown can't afford that 2 Likes

Wrong move!! This guy doesnt have people who advice him? He has already signed his career to Dilly, now Dilly has sealed it with an everlasting debt by "selling" him a second hand Lamborghini, such a talented young man just decided to be someones 'lap dog' for life.......

na 3rd hand own e buy ooo





here is the full gist



http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/04/dilly-umenyiora-sells-his-lamborghini.html here is the full gist

guess what I just bought sugar so who go follow me drink garri

THE SHADOW RAN MAD OVER HIM AND LEFT 2 Likes 1 Share

freshness2020:

He deserves it yes, base on logistic yes, base on logistic 1 Like

Kobicove:

Bloggers and lies



So you mean to tell us that he is able to afford a car of over US$300,000 after just one hit? gallardo is arnd $200k gallardo is arnd $200k

I d Mad over photoshop

SmartBug:

That's a 70million vehicle. Toooooo expensive for a Nigerian musician to afford. That's Photoshop at work.



His shadow is absent His shadow is absent 1 Like