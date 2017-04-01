₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,736 members, 3,470,101 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 08:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) (3702 Views)
Caitlyn Jenner Splashes Out On $450k New Lamborghini (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by TriumphJohnson: 5:07pm
Nigerian Musician and Soundgod, Runtown has acquired a new lamborghini.
The "Mad over you" crooner got a white lamboghini with his name on the car plate.
Congrats Runtown.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/nigerian-musician-runtown-acquires-new.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by hazan041(m): 5:09pm
Good
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Angeleena(f): 5:10pm
well deserved.
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by sholikay(m): 5:18pm
real photokiosk. no be only lamborghinni..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ElSherriff: 5:18pm
Chimooo, Baba God answer my call...na beg I de beg.
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by MDsambo: 5:40pm
Artistes and fake life
Bloggers and lies
2 Likes
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by SmartBug: 5:43pm
That's a 70million vehicle. Toooooo expensive for a Nigerian musician to afford. That's Photoshop at work.
3 Likes
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by osualaernest(m): 5:44pm
really
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 5:44pm
Bloggers and lies
So you mean to tell us that he is able to afford a car of over US$300,000 after just one hit?
1 Like
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by nepapole(m): 6:02pm
But y are bloggers like this sef?
1 Like
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by mexxmoney: 7:39pm
Photoshop!!!! Where is his Shadow?, we can see the car's shadow but apparently Mr Runtown has none or is he acting "Runtown in the Lamborghini shadow pt 1"?
9 Likes
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by BruzMoney(m): 8:03pm
on credit abi?
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Motolank: 8:03pm
Henhen, and he is standing on it? Are these guy's thieves or they sweat for this money?
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 8:03pm
He deserves it so well.
No one should compare him to Mr Eazi(Overhyped)
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by opethom(m): 8:04pm
Runtown he's now running the town with mad over you... The song mad
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by IamAkinzy: 8:04pm
Wich kin rubbish be dis.Make una see d Legs d Posture and d Car sef! D Photoshop no tyt reach jhur! #yeye!
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 8:04pm
Cant sight it on his IG page..dats strange
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ThisCouldBeUs: 8:04pm
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:04pm
Enjoy!
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ajalawole(m): 8:04pm
All na base on logistics
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by GoggleB(m): 8:04pm
Warri boys don steal runtown's shadow..
1 Like
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 8:04pm
Runtown can't afford that
2 Likes
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 8:05pm
Wrong move!! This guy doesnt have people who advice him? He has already signed his career to Dilly, now Dilly has sealed it with an everlasting debt by "selling" him a second hand Lamborghini, such a talented young man just decided to be someones 'lap dog' for life.......
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by nabegibeg: 8:05pm
na 3rd hand own e buy ooo
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by nabegibeg: 8:05pm
here is the full gist
http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/04/dilly-umenyiora-sells-his-lamborghini.html
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by AlphaStyles(m): 8:05pm
guess what I just bought sugar so who go follow me drink garri
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Friedyokes: 8:05pm
THE SHADOW RAN MAD OVER HIM AND LEFT
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ajalawole(m): 8:05pm
freshness2020:yes, base on logistic
1 Like
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 8:05pm
Kobicove:gallardo is arnd $200k
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by ObeyPaul: 8:05pm
I d Mad over photoshop
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Mentcee(m): 8:06pm
SmartBug:
His shadow is absent
1 Like
|Re: Runtown Buys A Lamborghini (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 8:06pm
Fine boy, Fine car
Sasha And Naeto-c Are Dating: / “if You Were My Wife, I Would Have Slapped You,” - AY, Popular Comedian / PHOTOSHOP CONTEST: Which Is The Best Photoshop, Kanye West VS Barack Obama
Viewing this topic: geefivez(m), dennisworld1(m), onemantg, djdoxxx(m), Kunlinha, Kingstone32(m), Immarnuel(m), curtisboss1(m), Eking, Tajudeenayodele(m), samirus, philclem(m), weedtaker, itsIYKE(m), Dinocarex(m), DahStud, DjHypno(m), Raydans, masterP042(m), MielBaker(m), ziggy3579, verifielive, Nazacent, Aimosagie(f), davidsthe(m), muddie4u(m), babwilms(m), DViewer, austinvsb1(m), Sheungbengar(m), ZirdoRoray(m), Ajibel(m), ayodeji1(m), feran15(m), dtyla(m), la1(m), chicagoPD(m), Karlman, imam07, MDsambo, detagabriel(m), ndubuisiugwuib, methjuior, farihafaheemah(m), frednino, debowale01(m), klexycole(m), Hmilla(m), herbileck56(f), dyydxx, donwilz(m), egopersonified(f), chrisighor(m), DaDevin(m), ToriBlue(f), alphawg(m), chemistry157, temitope93(m), cutelover19(m), cashkid18(m), Tadejnr(m), Oysdam(m), qudusayinla, Acidosis(m), stephenqueen, enigmaswagz, paradigmshift(m), highrise07(m), Ohibenemma(m), Lushore1, donsteady(m), ayusco85(m), Ugo4ema2015, PrinceWezy(m), typumps, Olulinks(m), allrightsir, princezino(m), Goldmaxx(m), SmartMugu, Jamesmatic(m), initiate, kagari, outofthebox, 7Alexander(m), ololadeajayi, DrAmanda(f), gift01, chikachike86(m), atilla(m), Donzee02(m), stano2(m), Bbsharon(f), DieDiamant, Dandeedadrunk(m), LordSucre(m), dosage150(m), semid4lyfe(m), KnowMore, ettacool(m), feb4real, XwhY(m), MrMash(m), Ajawuihevictor, cepha4, 2pep(m), olafyn(m), itzkissabel(f), olihilistic(m), simpleworld, naptu2, Goddey18(m), Dani4tech(m), Nollynude, WebSurfer(m), anyinature9906(m), introvertme, otunba88(m), Bishopking, Martinex12(m), kellytuns(m), meshackj121, RicoBee(m), iyke649(m), uchennangene(f), nenedima(f), erico2k2(m), stefanweeks, stevolinkon40, chuksjuve(m), abdulr747(m), Team16(m), thange(m), IykeD(m) and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13