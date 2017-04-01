One of the major reforms citizens must push is a law to stop cross carpeting of politicians from jumping from one party to another especially elected politicians past or present. This single act can reduce corruption because politicians would thing of strengthing their parties with welfarist ideas and promote good governance if they want to remain in power or win elections. But this style of chopping heavily in one party in power and decamping when the party has lost to the new ruling party to chop more more is only making a mockery of our democracy.



One minute you are supporting a politician because he belongs to your party and hero but when he decamps to another party he becomes a villain is just plain stupidity for those of us that carry APC v PDP matter on our head. These politicians don't care about us or send us. It's their stomach and wallet first and any party that can provide a veritable platform for their lifestyle to continue is the chosen party for them.



Take for example Jim Nwobodo who took Gej's millions to help him win elections in the east. Nwobodo supported Gej to the highest heavens and almost called him God. The moment PDP lost he did not wait for a month for APC to get into power before he decamped from PDP to APC and he gave reasons why he left Pdp stating Pdp was a failed party and he wants to help Nigeria progress by moving to APC. How do you explain this?



Virtually all Nigerian politicians are the same. We are practicing a 1 party system where by its a winner takes all system whether in the state or federal level. There is no room for the opposition politician to reform his party. It's either he sticks with the losing party and grow hungry or move on to better things and join the winning party. It's time we all raise our voices and condemn all politicians when they cross carpet because they are only doing it for them selves and cronies. If we continue this way Nigeria would be this stagnant for the next 100years and our children would still be cross carpeting into the ruling party to chop and not develop Nigeria. 3 Likes