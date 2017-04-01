₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,692 members, 3,469,922 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 06:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) (4164 Views)
More Photos 4rm Boko Haram Camp In Burra Forest,Bauchi Captured By Soldiers 2day / Photos 4rm The Mass Burial Of Bayelsa Women Who Died After Visitin Dame Jonathan / My Distasteful Experience With Nyesom Wike (PDP Rivers Guber Candidate)- Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by obiremy: 5:09pm
Below are photos of former PDP Governorship aspirant in Rivers state, Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs who has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress.He said...
'Greetings Brothers, Today, April 9, I formally registered as a member of All Progressive Congress, at Ward 4, Akuku Toru LGA, Rivers State. I pray I am able to contribute immensely to the growth of the party in my Ward, LGA and State, and those efforts translate positively nationally. As a major stakeholder, I thank you for accepting. I pledge to always acknowledge your sweat and to keep your confidence.
God keep us.
Sincerely, Dumo Lulu-Briggs (2015 PDP Governorship Aspirant)'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/ex-pdp-governorship-aspirant-in-rivers.html?m=1
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by Igboesika: 5:14pm
Political prostitutes everywhere.
2 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by Aufbauh(m): 5:20pm
Advanced hypocrisy is you shout political witch-hunting and selective persecution of opposition when a PDP member is being prosecuted and tactically states that PDP = APC when PDP members decamped to APC.
6 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 5:43pm
Okorocha forsaw this but some dull brains called him an idiot, who is fooling who now?
5 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by vkeeshez: 5:45pm
hmm!!!!
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by dman4mdmoon(m): 5:46pm
So na inside sitting room him dey decamp with a bottle of Black Label and some snacks! No crowd, whether genuine or rented! Dis one na baby for politics.
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by Jalubarika(m): 5:46pm
Té S'ojué
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by robosky02(m): 5:46pm
no shaking
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 5:46pm
H
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by lawyer(m): 5:47pm
One of the major reforms citizens must push is a law to stop cross carpeting of politicians from jumping from one party to another especially elected politicians past or present. This single act can reduce corruption because politicians would thing of strengthing their parties with welfarist ideas and promote good governance if they want to remain in power or win elections. But this style of chopping heavily in one party in power and decamping when the party has lost to the new ruling party to chop more more is only making a mockery of our democracy.
One minute you are supporting a politician because he belongs to your party and hero but when he decamps to another party he becomes a villain is just plain stupidity for those of us that carry APC v PDP matter on our head. These politicians don't care about us or send us. It's their stomach and wallet first and any party that can provide a veritable platform for their lifestyle to continue is the chosen party for them.
Take for example Jim Nwobodo who took Gej's millions to help him win elections in the east. Nwobodo supported Gej to the highest heavens and almost called him God. The moment PDP lost he did not wait for a month for APC to get into power before he decamped from PDP to APC and he gave reasons why he left Pdp stating Pdp was a failed party and he wants to help Nigeria progress by moving to APC. How do you explain this?
Virtually all Nigerian politicians are the same. We are practicing a 1 party system where by its a winner takes all system whether in the state or federal level. There is no room for the opposition politician to reform his party. It's either he sticks with the losing party and grow hungry or move on to better things and join the winning party. It's time we all raise our voices and condemn all politicians when they cross carpet because they are only doing it for them selves and cronies. If we continue this way Nigeria would be this stagnant for the next 100years and our children would still be cross carpeting into the ruling party to chop and not develop Nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by GreenMavro: 5:47pm
Don't trust any politician...dy are all the same
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by carrybreeze: 5:47pm
These men are like flies...tracing poo since 2015...
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by alizma: 5:47pm
This is why I respect Buhari and Tinubu, the men who remain in opposition for years.
5 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by mpurity1(f): 5:47pm
all these people na leech
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:48pm
PDP lives on
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by mykeljosef: 5:48pm
your sins r forgiven
old loots are passed away and plans for future loot has been made new
first Apc chapter 6 verse 2
both apc n pdp↓↓
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by austinbrown: 5:49pm
And so Bleep what?
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by Pavore9: 5:50pm
Our Politics is not based on ideology but wherever favours one's wallet at a particular point in time.
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by smartty68(m): 5:52pm
So what's the difference between PDP and APC
Birds of the same feather fluck together. Corruption moving in cycles
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by Akaujaa(m): 5:52pm
I don't trust this marriage to be genuine. Some decamp to another party as detractors, spoilers and spies. Wike is a political czar. Amaechi should watch it for "not all those who call father, father will enter the kingdom of heaven."
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by sapientia(m): 5:52pm
Another vampire
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by alizma: 5:53pm
Adaowerri111:See the man they all call fool Na, the say way they call afonjas fool and coward. but what is the point going into a lost battle?
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by cashkid: 5:53pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Yes, its manhood lives on
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by Adagba01: 5:53pm
PDP, as forseen by OBJ, is a dead party waiting for burial. Only right thinking people won't be the undertakes.
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by bukynkwuenu: 5:54pm
opposition in Nigeria is a joke...that is why we are still here...
the government have no threat whatsoever to sit-up
Lulu-Briggs is hereby declared a saint
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by thundafire: 5:54pm
Thieves everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by munalight(f): 5:54pm
He has joined the club of political jumpologists...smh.
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by doctor306: 5:54pm
I hope Nigerians have now discovered that the corruption of PDP is far better than APCs justice
Corruption was feading us ever since but when Justice came we started starving
Corruption made our naira worth spending but Justice have frustrated our naira
Corruption gave us jobs but justice have made over 10000 people jobless
Should I continue....
Corruption have been keeping us together since 1914 but justice have made oduduwa/afonjas and Biafra's to rise
I stand with corruption
Bring back our corruption
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:54pm
Aufbauh:What is dis one saying? He is now a Saint in Apc
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by Leiman100(m): 5:54pm
Aufbauh:e pain am
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by realestniggah: 5:54pm
political prostitute
shameless set of people
you can hardly see a democrat member decamp to the republican party in America
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Defects To APC (Photos) by Alexis11: 5:55pm
My condolence goes to all the frustrated youths that take politicians serious more than their own lives.
Gov Shettima Appoints 3 Additional Special Advisers & 77 Special Assistants / Satanic Fashola Runs Concentration Camps In Lagos / Abuja Capital Of Arewa Republic
Viewing this topic: shakurpaul(m), Olansgee(m), topgear(m), uchemelvin20004, Isantimkiet, akinszz, vncntluv(m), ChrisDoxa, Judah95(m), Aminat508(f), Heskay86(m), ay4shizzy(m), sseunhayor(m), adenine02, ekpeye(m), Macaustin24, luluspin(m), StEugene, attehwole, tonymania(m), ucheclub(m), quality01, CHOPUP411(m), Jesona(m), BITSWORKS, Drkingsley(m), Ijaya123, vitality22(m), spaceshipz(m), borie4u(m), agbalagba1, princesoby(m), mrvitalis(m), Mintek, Adewabdul, Bobbyunitedfc(m) and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11