Tony Grey Is Dead by TopCelebritiesM: 5:51pm
Popular Nigerian musician, Tony Grey is dead. The Ozimba crooner based in Warri, Delta State has been lying critically ill for months now and need funds for necessary medical attention abroad after being diagnosed of prostate cancer and diabetes.


Chairman of Onuesoke Foundation, Chief Sunny Onuesoke and the friends of Tony Grey in conjunction with his Foundation tried to rescue the musician who had touched the lives of many through his music by contributing the sum of N512,000 for his treatment.


Unfortunately, the great musician who was a toast of millions in the 70’s into the 90’s lost the battle and he’s dead. Those who grew up in the old Bendel State now Edo/Delta States will remember the musician for his numerous hit albums.

https://www.topcelebritiesng.com/tony-grey-dead/

1 Share

Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by sleek82(m): 6:15pm
RIP
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by Jackeeh(m): 6:15pm
Rip
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by kanicorp9(m): 6:15pm
Rip
enter

http://www.wikinaija.com.ng
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by Christane(m): 6:15pm
who is he??
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by Cattman(m): 6:15pm
RIP
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by realestniggah: 6:15pm
i no sabi am

everybody must die one day

this one no be news to me

Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by paskyboy: 6:15pm
Bshsh
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by b3llo(m): 6:15pm
RIP
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by enigmaticlion: 6:15pm
Rest in Peace Bro
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by Talk2Bella(f): 6:15pm
he was such a cutie in his youth
RIP
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by Noblesoul123: 6:17pm
RIP

May his soul find peace in Heaven
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by RELAN2446(m): 6:17pm
Wu e help? Rip tho
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by AuroraB(f): 6:17pm
embarassed
Mbok, I'm tired of typing RIP sad
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by KevinDein: 6:17pm
Mehn, this life is so vain and ephemeral

RIP boss
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by Dwhyte: 6:17pm
RIPP TONY GREY OF 1ST MARINE
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by paskyboy: 6:18pm
RIP
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by mctifey(m): 6:18pm
Rip... i don't know him though
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by twentyk(m): 6:18pm
.
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by oscaruzie(m): 6:18pm
realestniggah:
k
Cattman:
RIP
Christane:
.
kanicorp9:
Rip
Jackeeh:
Rip
sleek82:
RIP

swear now say no be just space una wan book ni? ehn?? end-time shidren... grin
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by mctifey(m): 6:18pm
Rip... i don't know him though
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by thesolutions: 6:19pm
Don't know him
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by zeusdgrt(m): 6:19pm
Eyah dis man reign for warri that year with Emma Hayes and Mimi rayham
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by emeijeh(m): 6:19pm
D
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by goldenceo1: 6:19pm
RIP
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by burkingx(f): 6:19pm
tongue One of our OWN lipsrsealed
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by olrotimi(m): 6:20pm
Ok
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by nairaman66(m): 6:20pm
Re: Tony Grey Is Dead by watchindelta(m): 6:20pm
ohh GOD I DONT is old school family

