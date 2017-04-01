Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) (4575 Views)

Less than 24 hours after Ejeba Efe Michael popular known as Efe won the #25 Million naira prize money in the #BBNaija show, an Igbo man has launched branded polos and caps based on the housemate's popular slang. Mr. Edozie David Onochie, an Igbo man from Anambra State but based in Imo State with an Aba business mentality, has launched a wide range of fashion items using the two popular slangs of the housemate, #BasedOnLogistics and #WhoIbe

Creativity 3 Likes

based on logistics 2 Likes

They too like money.



They don't have Amala and Ewedu coated brain 7 Likes 2 Shares

Creativity

Creativity?



You call this creativity...

Make I go check dictionary for that meaning! Creativity?You call this creativity...Make I go check dictionary for that meaning! 4 Likes



The business is in our blood Igbo kwenu we are too much na only we dey sell ice block for AlaskaThe business is in our blood 10 Likes

Base on logistics It absolutely makes no sense to me.



Or its now fashion?



Someone above me called it "Creativity"



Na wa o for most of our Naija brothers way of reasoning Igbo men no dey waste time when it comes to business.Base on logisticsIt absolutely makes no sense to me.Or its now fashion?Someone above me called it "Na wa o for most of our Naija brothers way of reasoning 2 Likes

Goat face



Now tell me the meaning of creativity



Creativity is when Birdman went to the Breakfast club radio station and bashed them because he said "All tree of ya, put some respeck on my name" people were laughing at him and he made a song and a t-shirt with "put some respeck on my name written on it that made him $1 million dollars



Creativity is when your dumbass isn't smart enough to make money out of something that is trending 5 Likes

8 Likes

thats why dey are afraid of Igbos in this country





their creative mind is simple too much for Afonja and dullandas 4 Likes



They understand the true meaning of hustle and business . If you see a lazy igbo man, look deeper, he has Yoruba blood flowing through him.



But why he dey point to her abunna sef? Her cookies on his mind. That's why till tomorrow, the igbos are independent.They understand the true meaning of hustle and business . If you see a lazy igbo man, look deeper, he has Yoruba blood flowing through him......But why he dey point to her abunna sef? Her cookies on his mind. 13 Likes

The shirt go too dey common. Remind me of that t-shirt that year "MY MONEY GROWS LIKE GRASS"

Yaa!! Yaa!! 6 Likes

EFE de dull o. That name na name he suppose don register since.



Ibos no de dull finally shaaaaaaa

God bless Ndigbo everywhere, watch how children of hate and noise will attack with field track faces 1 Like

They too like money.

una hate money una hate money 1 Like

We too mumu for this country oooo



Igbo mma mma nu ooooo!



Muo nu!

Zuo nu! 2 Likes

Igbo kwenu

GOD bless your hustle jooh

Tomorrow is my birthday,na who I be? go b the first sentence of my birthday write up.

To be honest,that statement is pregnant with lot of meanings. 1 Like

. I'll get mine soon.