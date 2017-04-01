₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:01pm
Less than 24 hours after Ejeba Efe Michael popular known as Efe won the #25 Million naira prize money in the #BBNaija show, an Igbo man has launched branded polos and caps based on the housemate's popular slang. Mr. Edozie David Onochie, an Igbo man from Anambra State but based in Imo State with an Aba business mentality, has launched a wide range of fashion items using the two popular slangs of the housemate, #BasedOnLogistics and #WhoIbe
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/less-than-24-hours-after-bbnaija-igbo.html
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by suso(m): 6:01pm
Creativity
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by MrRichy(m): 6:02pm
based on logistics
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:02pm
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by BLACKdagger: 6:03pm
Nawa
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by SmartBug: 6:05pm
They too like money.
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by MrEgbegbe(m): 6:08pm
Smart
They don't have Amala and Ewedu coated brain
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by SmartBug: 6:08pm
suso:
Creativity?
You call this creativity...
Make I go check dictionary for that meaning!
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by doctor306: 6:08pm
Igbo kwenu we are too much na only we dey sell ice block for Alaska
The business is in our blood
10 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by GoldenOla(m): 6:08pm
I trust dem
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by smartty68(m): 6:08pm
Igbo men no dey waste time when it comes to business.
Base on logistics It absolutely makes no sense to me.
Or its now fashion?
Someone above me called it "Creativity"
Na wa o for most of our Naija brothers way of reasoning
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 6:08pm
Naija I hail thee
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by MrEgbegbe(m): 6:08pm
SmartBug:
Goat face
Now tell me the meaning of creativity
Creativity is when Birdman went to the Breakfast club radio station and bashed them because he said "All tree of ya, put some respeck on my name" people were laughing at him and he made a song and a t-shirt with "put some respeck on my name written on it that made him $1 million dollars
Creativity is when your dumbass isn't smart enough to make money out of something that is trending
5 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by burkingx(f): 6:09pm
8 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 6:09pm
igbo kwenu
thats why dey are afraid of Igbos in this country
their creative mind is simple too much for Afonja and dullandas
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by olrotimi(m): 6:09pm
That's why till tomorrow, the igbos are independent.
They understand the true meaning of hustle and business . If you see a lazy igbo man, look deeper, he has Yoruba blood flowing through him.
...
..
But why he dey point to her abunna sef? Her cookies on his mind.
13 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by EXLOVER(m): 6:09pm
The shirt go too dey common. Remind me of that t-shirt that year "MY MONEY GROWS LIKE GRASS"
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by somadinho10: 6:09pm
This people
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by SINZ(m): 6:09pm
exlinkleads:
Yaa!!
6 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by Dandsome: 6:09pm
EFE de dull o. That name na name he suppose don register since.
Ibos no de dull finally shaaaaaaa
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by paskyboy: 6:09pm
God bless Ndigbo everywhere, watch how children of hate and noise will attack with field track faces
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 6:09pm
SmartBug:
una hate money
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by burkingx(f): 6:10pm
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by CuteJude: 6:10pm
We too mumu for this country oooo
Spits on Nigeria
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by DrObum(m): 6:10pm
Igbo mma mma nu ooooo!
Muo nu!
Zuo nu!
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by Ifyjuli25(f): 6:10pm
Igbo kwenu
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 6:10pm
GOD bless your hustle jooh
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by ILoveToFuCcK: 6:10pm
How will this give me pussÿ to fuçk abeg??
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 6:11pm
Tomorrow is my birthday,na who I be? go b the first sentence of my birthday write up.
To be honest,that statement is pregnant with lot of meanings.
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 6:11pm
I'll get mine soon. .
|Re: Igbo Man Launches #BasedOnLogistics T-shirts After BBNaija (Photos) by NNVanguard(m): 6:11pm
You can't take away creativity and foresight from the Igbo's. We so much need one another for a New and Great Nation, we will all be proud of.
God bless Nigeria.
3 Likes
