|Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by davezzy: 7:10pm
Darey Art Alade’s first son Femi has gradually grown to a big boy such that he can travel out of the country all by himself.
Daily Newz Brought it to you that Terry G’s son Rex is playing for Chelsea, Femi has also taken to playing football and he is off to play his first international tournament at FC Barcelona.
His proud dad who is an Arsenal FC fan shared photos of his son and wrote: "My #MCM is our little boy who's fast becoming a fine young man already!
Travelled alone to Barcelona and abandoned us (family and Arsenal ) and is playing his first international tournament right now in @fcbarcelona Escola#ProudMom#ProudDad"
See photos below;
https://www.instagram.com/p/BStH-YSgzUM/?hl=en
Source: http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/04/darey-art-alades-first-son-off-to-play.html
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by ladyF(f): 7:10pm
Nice...
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by davezzy: 7:11pm
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by Zaheertyler(m): 7:19pm
that's cool...I hope he doesn't end up in Indonesian league
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:19pm
Nice
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by ikp120(m): 7:48pm
Good for them mehn! Bring the Euro home bro
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:53pm
Hian!
Is it now a competition? The other day, nah the craze master pikin dey head to Chelsea...
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by Motolank: 8:19pm
Go come
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by mizchoc(f): 8:20pm
Hmm
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by johnemeka(m): 8:20pm
Lovely...
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by Phiniter(m): 8:20pm
Cool
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by lordm: 8:20pm
LadyF we could have ours. You know?
|Re: Darey Art Alade’s Son, Femi, Plays In Barcelona (Photos) by jerrykho(m): 8:21pm
xd
