

Daily Newz Brought it to you that Terry G’s son Rex is playing for Chelsea, Femi has also taken to playing football and he is off to play his first international tournament at FC Barcelona.



His proud dad who is an Arsenal FC fan shared photos of his son and wrote: "My #MCM is our little boy who's fast becoming a fine young man already!



Travelled alone to Barcelona and abandoned us (family and Arsenal ) and is playing his first international tournament right now in @fcbarcelona Escola#ProudMom#ProudDad"



