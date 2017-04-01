Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians (13491 Views)

The housemate, who talked about how Efe thinks he's got street sense, while he's got none on radio show immediately he got to Nigeria after his eviction, was put on blast by Nigerians who disclosed Efe needs to be careful of him.



Here's Thin Tall Tony's post on Instagram that got most Nigerians pissed on Instagram and their reaction;



When will this BBnaija nonsense come to an end? 18 Likes

Even Chemical no react reach Nigerians 14 Likes

it irks me seeing Nigerians on twitter and instagram always reacting to every posts from celebrities. I don't see myself being that Jobless 12 Likes 1 Share

...by fire by force,my haters must celebrate me(amen)!! Efe and TTT's case is just like that of biblical mordecai and Haman......by fire by force,my haters must celebrate me(amen)!! 4 Likes 1 Share

Gflat:

it irks me seeing Nigerians on twitter and instagram always reacting to every posts from celebrities. I don't see myself being that Jobless Bruh don't forget you're also reacting on nairaland 34 Likes 1 Share





There are more important things to discuss in this country Can we please forget abt BBN and move onThere are more important things to discuss in this country

?? Im congratulate PROBLEM Im no congratulate PROBLEM..... na them go call am bad belle .....NIGERIANS NA WETIN NAH?? 2 Likes 1 Share

If Nigerians can face the problems of this Nation with the same passion they used for this BBN, our lives would have improved. 4 Likes

Nigerians no de tire to blast ni? 2 Likes

they will always make noise about this show that am yet to see any sense in it....can we rest now that d show is over 1 Like

Nigerians and blasting are like...



somebody should add that 5 & 6 meme

Not again

Shelloween:

When will this BBnaija nonsense come to an end?

The day you stop asking The day you stop asking 2 Likes

Even is the most fake person ever

And after kissing TBoss, you were among those celebrating her eviction ThinTallTony, we all know you never liked EfeAnd after kissing TBoss, you were among those celebrating her eviction

Tired already about BBN this EFE that issues o....

Wetin happen na?

hypocrisy @ its peak!

TTT thanks for d unwanted cognates sha buh I think Efe has gotten more than enough congrate...mtcheeeeeew

sEGXY2:

Bruh don't forget you're also reacting on nairaland Kiki Kiki 1 Like

He has no choice but to identify with Efe

OK pls I gv nairaland dis week to stop this BBN rubbish abeg!

Nigerians wahala plenty..



U talk, u die

U no talk, u still die

Finally, just talk and die..



TTT didn't get the logistics..

While youths in other countrys esp develloped o ce are finding a lasting solution to problems technologically amd what have you.

Youths in naija waste time on unnecessary issues.

Waste time praising wrong persons.

If u are making money.

You will relaise that 25m is nothing

After paying your rent or buying a land and building..infact Where i wan see land for 3m.lowest u can see maybe 10m.

U go buy furniture

Clothes

Shoes

Food stuffs

Staffs domestic staffs

Gate man

Family

Relation

Friends

Haters

Business

Coti

Baba within 3yrs e dom finish.

Bleep dis bbn talk poo.

Suffer never come

Touts are at it again. person wey dey chop 25m don chop am wetin come be their own?

TTT = backstabber

Nigerians have got no chill.

when nigerians learn new english, them go start to use am in a very annoying wey. must you use the same sentence always every nigerian forum u enter, you must seewhen nigerians learn new english, them go start to use am in a very annoying wey. must you use the same sentence always 1 Like

Oma seun oo, person wey win don collect money and you still dey take Panadol for someone's headache. We should focus our energies on productive things. Wetin concern mordecai for this issue now

People keep saying "Nigerians got no chill" the truth is that they are just disgracing themselves on social media. A south-african lady once said that Nigerians are uncivilized and should be banned from social media. they feel that they have to air their opinion on every single issue but when it comes to matters concerning their future, they won't carry in on their head the way they are carrying bbnaija. If Nigerian youths took charge of their lives and future the same way they took charge of instagram and twitter during the show, Nigeria would be filled with young enterprising millionaires by now. 1 Like