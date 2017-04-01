₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by emefav: 7:34pm
Nigerians have got no chill, and one the celebrities that has gotten on their bad side is ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija, Thin Tall Tony, who they alleged never supported Efe who had his back in the house, after his eviction.
The housemate, who talked about how Efe thinks he's got street sense, while he's got none on radio show immediately he got to Nigeria after his eviction, was put on blast by Nigerians who disclosed Efe needs to be careful of him.
Here's Thin Tall Tony's post on Instagram that got most Nigerians pissed on Instagram and their reaction;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-nigerians-blast-hell-out-of.html
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by Shelloween(m): 7:55pm
When will this BBnaija nonsense come to an end?
18 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by ClassCaptain(m): 7:56pm
Even Chemical no react reach Nigerians
14 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by Gflat: 8:04pm
it irks me seeing Nigerians on twitter and instagram always reacting to every posts from celebrities. I don't see myself being that Jobless
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by goldbim(f): 8:07pm
Efe and TTT's case is just like that of biblical mordecai and Haman... ...by fire by force,my haters must celebrate me(amen)!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by sEGXY2(m): 8:25pm
Gflat:Bruh don't forget you're also reacting on nairaland
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by KenModi(m): 9:11pm
Can we please forget abt BBN and move on
There are more important things to discuss in this country
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by Cladez(m): 9:11pm
Im congratulate PROBLEM Im no congratulate PROBLEM..... na them go call am bad belle .....NIGERIANS NA WETIN NAH??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by kennygee(f): 9:12pm
If Nigerians can face the problems of this Nation with the same passion they used for this BBN, our lives would have improved.
4 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by massinola(m): 9:12pm
Nigerians no de tire to blast ni?
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by veinless(f): 9:12pm
they will always make noise about this show that am yet to see any sense in it....can we rest now that d show is over
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by MxtaMichealz(m): 9:12pm
WATCH TBOSS CONGRATULATES NIGERIANS IN BBNAIJA >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-watch-tboss-congratulates-video.html
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by Donkaz(m): 9:12pm
Nigerians and blasting are like...
somebody should add that 5 & 6 meme
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by littlewonders: 9:13pm
Not again
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by littlewonders: 9:14pm
Shelloween:
The day you stop asking
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by Phiniter(m): 9:14pm
Even is the most fake person ever
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by Jessidaisy4(f): 9:14pm
ThinTallTony, we all know you never liked Efe And after kissing TBoss, you were among those celebrating her eviction
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by Sexytemi(f): 9:14pm
Tired already about BBN this EFE that issues o....
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by generaluthman: 9:15pm
Wetin happen na?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by kulay1(m): 9:15pm
hypocrisy @ its peak!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by teozey111(m): 9:16pm
TTT thanks for d unwanted cognates sha buh I think Efe has gotten more than enough congrate...mtcheeeeeew
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by 2dugged(f): 9:16pm
sEGXY2:Kiki
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by ekems2017(f): 9:16pm
He has no choice but to identify with Efe
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by praisekeyzz(m): 9:16pm
OK pls I gv nairaland dis week to stop this BBN rubbish abeg!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by mizchoc(f): 9:17pm
Nigerians wahala plenty..
U talk, u die
U no talk, u still die
Finally, just talk and die..
TTT didn't get the logistics..
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by 2shur: 9:18pm
While youths in other countrys esp develloped o ce are finding a lasting solution to problems technologically amd what have you.
Youths in naija waste time on unnecessary issues.
Waste time praising wrong persons.
If u are making money.
You will relaise that 25m is nothing
After paying your rent or buying a land and building..infact Where i wan see land for 3m.lowest u can see maybe 10m.
U go buy furniture
Clothes
Shoes
Food stuffs
Staffs domestic staffs
Gate man
Family
Relation
Friends
Haters
Business
Coti
Baba within 3yrs e dom finish.
Bleep dis bbn talk poo.
Suffer never come
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by egobetatoday: 9:18pm
Touts are at it again. person wey dey chop 25m don chop am wetin come be their own?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by Agimor(m): 9:19pm
TTT = backstabber
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by selfmadeboss: 9:20pm
every nigerian forum u enter, you must see Nigerians have got no chill.
when nigerians learn new english, them go start to use am in a very annoying wey. must you use the same sentence always
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by trappatoni(m): 9:25pm
Oma seun oo, person wey win don collect money and you still dey take Panadol for someone's headache. We should focus our energies on productive things. Wetin concern mordecai for this issue now
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by MhizGracie(f): 9:25pm
People keep saying "Nigerians got no chill" the truth is that they are just disgracing themselves on social media. A south-african lady once said that Nigerians are uncivilized and should be banned from social media. they feel that they have to air their opinion on every single issue but when it comes to matters concerning their future, they won't carry in on their head the way they are carrying bbnaija. If Nigerian youths took charge of their lives and future the same way they took charge of instagram and twitter during the show, Nigeria would be filled with young enterprising millionaires by now.
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Congratulated Efe And Was Blasted By Nigerians by Moving4: 9:26pm
Those r not Nigerians arguing, dey r just some sets of Amebo, Olofofo, Lefulefu, & Aproko set of girls arguing over nothing...Rubbish!
