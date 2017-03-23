Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Forex Instability Downs Smartphone Sales In 2016- Report (1497 Views)

Nigeria is particularly hit more as dollar exchanges at far more rate against the naira and the country accounts for more sales than any other African country.



The report said 215.33 million mobile phones were shipped into Africa in 2016, however, feature phones, with 119.97 million units had more units than smartphones (I hope you know that feature phones are different from smartphones), although smartphone brands like Samsung, Tecno, Itel and Infinix led the smartphone market in 2016.



Samsung led with 27% market share dropping by 2.5%. Second placed brand was Tecno with market share of 12%, closely followed by Huawei, at 8%. Itel came third with 6% and lastly, Infinix, at 3%.



Commenting on this development, the research manager for mobile devices in Africa at IDC, Ramazan Yavuz, said price competitiveness has become a key issue in many African markets.



To grow significantly in these markets, vendors have to be able to address the continent's large low-income population by providing affordable phones.



Some dealers of smartphones at the popular Computer village in Lagoos confirmed that sales of smartphones decreased due to inflation and recession.



so true

Even with the recession, people dey buy phones, although sales reduce sha, maybe lalasticlala & Seun should put it up for discussion.

Indeed! Recession caused more harm than good

Okay





Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N400/$



It's LadyF again. The change is really real...







Moreover, why won't sales go down? Phones going for as low as 30k before are now 65k. That's more than 100% increase.



20k is now useless if you wanna buy android phone with average specs.



Itel came before infinix? That's strange. Even the gap. Guess I don't really know much about the sales of brands?Moreover, why won't sales go down? Phones going for as low as 30k before are now 65k. That's more than 100% increase.20k is now useless if you wanna buy android phone with average specs.Some high-end Samsung and i-phones even hit 200%. When price of new i-phone can now buy land in Lagos suburbs.

Every singular imported item was affected by the instability in Forex

Even if the dollar to naira is back to #200,it will take a very long time before we experience stability. I followed my younger sis last month to get a phone, she was with 30k and it's safe to say she didn't get a proper phone for 30k,had to settle for ordinary Itel phone for #28500 Choi. I wanna change my phone but this recession wouldn't let a bro think straight. 2 Likes 1 Share

yes of course, even my friend is still waiting for the dollar to come down to a reasonable level before getting a new phone

The money wey you go use buy lands you go use am buy phone? make phone si down make i do do better thing joo



Kingjags:

but niggas still buying IPhone 7 like water here. can't believe my younger sis bought an ordinary Itel phone for #28500 Choi Its not everyone that recession usually affects, most especially a country like Nigeria. Abi you think say recession affect them Saraki and Co?

BRB

Forex or not, ppl de buy phones shaaaaaaa. So itel came ahead of infinix? After they'll be bragging about being more popular than Tecno and Samsung.



So iPhone didn't even make the list?

Mercie97:

yes of course, even my friend is still waiting for the dollar to come down to a reasonable level before getting a new phone Not only your friend Dear. I'm also waiting for depreciation of dollar against Naira before getting a new phone. Not only your friend Dear. I'm also waiting for depreciation of dollar against Naira before getting a new phone.

Back in 2012 you could comfortable go out with 30k to a good phone buh now with 30k u will be looking for London use everywhere.

alkines:

Back in 2012 you could comfortable go out with 30k to a good phone buh now with 30k u will be looking for London use everywhere. 30k in this recession could only buy you a brand new phone with 512mb ram

As for London used phones I fear their wahala pass anything 30k in this recession could only buy you a brand new phone with 512mb ramAs for London used phones I fear their wahala pass anything

smartty68:



Its not everyone that recession usually affects, most especially a country like Nigeria. Abi you think say recession affect them Saraki and Co? so true bro, Recession is only found in their dictionary so true bro, Recession is only found in their dictionary

make Dollar drop abeg!so that we can afford all these sophisticated phones! how can camon cx sell from 80-120 thousand with 3200mah. their fada! I repeat,their Dad!

It is much expected. The instability in the forex had an adverse effect on the market prices, especially on imported products.

investigator007:

Forex or not, ppl de buy phones shaaaaaaa

My thoughts too exactly, with the likes of Tecno and Itel making their phones more and more affordable My thoughts too exactly, with the likes of Tecno and Itel making their phones more and more affordable