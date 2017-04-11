Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration (14563 Views)

Check out exclusive photos from the 60th birthday celebration of Africa Richest man Aliko Dangote. Plus the beautiful birthday cakes made for him by his members of staff today.





But Dangote biko leave the noodles for indomie.. Yhur noodles are not encouraging at all Dangote is a fulfilled man... At 60 he's achieved a lot.. His making Naija proud and I'm so proud of that fact... More grease to yhur elbow..But Dangote biko leave the noodles for indomie.. Yhur noodles are not encouraging at all 46 Likes 2 Shares

Different cakes from different people he had helped. Forget his billions, what I envy and wish from this man is his legacy. Simply amazing 3 Likes

Yh, tru that Yh, tru that 5 Likes

? Chai Are those cake? Chai



But Dangote biko leave the noodles for indomie.. Yhur noodles are not encouraging at all You've tasted the noodles? Something edible has to look appealing if not, it'll be difficult for me to have a taste. The colour alone eh, that noodle is as white as snow. Happy 60th birthday to him too Creativity at its peak! These cakes look beautiful mehnYou've tasted the noodles? Something edible has to look appealing if not, it'll be difficult for me to have a taste. The colour alone eh, that noodle is as white as snow. Happy 60th birthday to him too 1 Like

The fact that he's not gonna touch those cakes is making weep. If to say I dey there I for chop cake till I begin purge, even if it means spending the next two days in the toilet 17 Likes

The fact that he's not gonna touch those cakes is making weep. If to say I dey there I for chop cake till I begin purge, even if it means spending the next two days in the toilet funny funny 2 Likes

Lol Dangote and tummy tummy noodles.. No go area for me Lol Dangote and tummy tummy noodles.. No go area for me 2 Likes

Based on who Dangote be nah... I decided to taste it... My brother.. I respect Dangote but it was terrible... To the extent that they were selling the carton for #500 awoof... Yet nobody bought it.. He should stick to cement, sugar etc.. And stay clearly from noodles.. Although his spaghetti is awk.. Based on who Dangote be nah... I decided to taste it... My brother.. I respect Dangote but it was terrible... To the extent that they were selling the carton for #500 awoof... Yet nobody bought it.. He should stick to cement, sugar etc.. And stay clearly from noodles.. Although his spaghetti is awk.. 6 Likes 1 Share







Age with grace sir. From the pictures...this Behind Hausa man love noodlesAge with grace sir.

BABA OLOWO HIMSELF

Happy birthday sir,may your days be long

this man has been playing lobbyists game with the federal government for a very long time..and he has manage to stay out of the radar..



very wise man..only God know how much federal government don chop for him hand.. 4 Likes

Turn by turn

Kk... Big men ish, nobody use champagne wash hand there, all this smally wey think say dem dey enjoy life, make dey come see how to live life





Happy birthday sir, 60 and still counting 8 Likes

The man with innermost supplication hmmmm

What a humble man. I didn't see cement represented on the cake.



If it's all these fake and poor celebs, they will show case all the inferior bags and stuffs they bought themselves.

Simple man and some celebs will nearly block our faces with cars they bought themselves on their birthday 3 Likes

Happy birthday sir!

Nice one! Happy birthday and may your days be long sir!



I wish to be like you somedays. Yes! Am a female shoemaker and you have been one of my mentors sir.



Check my signature for your stylish, quality and yet affordable footwears. 3 Likes

Happy Birthday Alhaji Aliko Osagie Dangote. As A Bini Man I Dash You Benin Name. 3 Likes

