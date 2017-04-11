₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by marvelck: 9:05pm On Apr 10
Check out exclusive photos from the 60th birthday celebration of Africa Richest man Aliko Dangote. Plus the beautiful birthday cakes made for him by his members of staff today.
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Tiny23(f): 9:12pm On Apr 10
Wow!
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Jacksparr0w1207(f): 9:14pm On Apr 10
Tiny23:wow wow
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Angeleena(f): 9:15pm On Apr 10
simply amazing..
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Jodha(f): 9:16pm On Apr 10
Dangote is a fulfilled man... At 60 he's achieved a lot.. His making Naija proud and I'm so proud of that fact... More grease to yhur elbow..
But Dangote biko leave the noodles for indomie.. Yhur noodles are not encouraging at all
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by KennyID17(m): 9:19pm On Apr 10
Different cakes from different people he had helped. Forget his billions, what I envy and wish from this man is his legacy. Simply amazing
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by KennyID17(m): 9:20pm On Apr 10
Jodha:
Yh, tru that
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:22pm On Apr 10
Are those cake? Chai
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Yuneehk: 9:23pm On Apr 10
Creativity at its peak! These cakes look beautiful mehn
Jodha:You've tasted the noodles? Something edible has to look appealing if not, it'll be difficult for me to have a taste. The colour alone eh, that noodle is as white as snow. Happy 60th birthday to him too
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Tiny23(f): 9:29pm On Apr 10
Jacksparr0w1207:
lol
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Darkseid(m): 9:29pm On Apr 10
The fact that he's not gonna touch those cakes is making weep. If to say I dey there I for chop cake till I begin purge, even if it means spending the next two days in the toilet
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Jacksparr0w1207(f): 9:34pm On Apr 10
Darkseid:funny
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Jodha(f): 9:35pm On Apr 10
KennyID17:
Lol Dangote and tummy tummy noodles.. No go area for me
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Jodha(f): 9:39pm On Apr 10
Yuneehk:
Based on who Dangote be nah... I decided to taste it... My brother.. I respect Dangote but it was terrible... To the extent that they were selling the carton for #500 awoof... Yet nobody bought it.. He should stick to cement, sugar etc.. And stay clearly from noodles.. Although his spaghetti is awk..
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by decatalyst(m): 9:48pm On Apr 10
From the pictures...this Behind Hausa man love noodles
Age with grace sir.
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by josephine123: 10:00pm On Apr 10
BABA OLOWO HIMSELF
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by SolexxBarry(m): 10:16pm On Apr 10
Happy birthday sir,may your days be long
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by realestniggah: 10:31pm On Apr 10
this man has been playing lobbyists game with the federal government for a very long time..and he has manage to stay out of the radar..
very wise man..only God know how much federal government don chop for him hand..
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Nozzydiamond(m): 10:31pm On Apr 10
Turn by turn
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:31pm On Apr 10
Kk... Big men ish, nobody use champagne wash hand there, all this smally wey think say dem dey enjoy life, make dey come see how to live life
Happy birthday sir, 60 and still counting
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Jerryman94(m): 10:32pm On Apr 10
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by princechurchill(m): 10:33pm On Apr 10
The man with innermost supplication hmmmm
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by lonelydora(m): 10:33pm On Apr 10
What a humble man. I didn't see cement represented on the cake.
If it's all these fake and poor celebs, they will show case all the inferior bags and stuffs they bought themselves.
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by martineverest(m): 10:33pm On Apr 10
Simple man and some celebs will nearly block our faces with cars they bought themselves on their birthday
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by itiswellandwell: 10:33pm On Apr 10
Happy birthday sir!
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by RealHaute: 10:34pm On Apr 10
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Barmmyshoes: 10:34pm On Apr 10
Nice one! Happy birthday and may your days be long sir!
I wish to be like you somedays. Yes! Am a female shoemaker and you have been one of my mentors sir.
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Osama92(m): 10:35pm On Apr 10
Happy Birthday Alhaji Aliko Osagie Dangote. As A Bini Man I Dash You Benin Name.
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by Polyphony(m): 10:38pm On Apr 10
Jacksparr0w1207:Ambulance
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by PrinzCarter(m): 10:39pm On Apr 10
See as dem rush go type ,d first four were ladies
|Re: Photos From Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Celebration by leo1234(m): 10:39pm On Apr 10
Jodha:
Funny enough I will choose Tommy Tommy over indomie any day.
Not familiar with Dangote noodles.
