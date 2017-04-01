₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by TriumphJohnson: 9:09pm On Apr 10
Nigerian Artiste and Sony Music Act, Davido is one artist who really loves all the attention.
The singer who is faced with a lawsuit concerning the dud cheque he issued for the purchase of a car, has taken to Instagram to brag.
He shared a picture saying he is booked till august, while he was about to go shut down the stage again at Dangote's 60th Birthday party.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/i-am-booked-till-august-davido-says.html
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by SUGARBEE(f): 9:27pm On Apr 10
Good for him..
1 Like
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by femolacqua(m): 9:56pm On Apr 10
OBO always in the news.
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by SalamRushdie: 10:11pm On Apr 10
He is just using style to assure his creditors that he is still very credit worthy
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by Amberon: 11:13pm On Apr 10
Lies people tell.
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by TriumphJohnson: 3:48pm
Clear your cheque Mr Man.
Stop owing debt.
or do you want Efe to pay it for you?
Lalasticlala, Send this to the promise land
Smellos
4 Likes
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by Elnino4ladies: 4:23pm
Nigga like over hyping himself
1 Like
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by Xblink: 4:59pm
Ok.
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by veekid(m): 4:59pm
When will this boy mature? BTW he likes standing like an imbe, what's it with that imbecíle pose?
5 Likes
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:59pm
Bad news for haters
This guy became a millionaire at the age of 18
Meanwhile the haters still live with their parents
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by olrotimi(m): 4:59pm
Small boy
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:59pm
SUGARBEE:
I know your type
Don't go beg him for money
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by Shiitposter: 5:00pm
Amberon:
That Niqqa is already M.A.D.E
1 Like
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by PAGAN9JA(m): 5:00pm
Is slaughtering innocent (and many a time, endangered) Nigerian wild life the new fashion and trend to make it to Nairaland Frontpage?
Check out this illiterate farmer Igboboy59 below who killed this snake just to make it to Nairaland front page.
He doesnt know that the same snake was protecting his crop from being ravished and eaten by rats and pests.
The same people who used to worship Eke Idemilli as a GOD are today cheering and laughing at slaughter of innocent snake minding their own business in the bush. Is it the snakes fault it was created thus?
Appeal to Seun Osewa to stop allowing and encouraging such posts that cause the depletion of Nigerian wildlife.
You are just encouraging such nincompoops.
We Nigeriana must raise a voice against this wanton destruction of our animals and nature.
What will we show our kids in the future? They will curse us just like the Gods have cursed this nation for abandoning their worship.
I'm sad to say I belong to Nigeria - The Nation of Savage Uncivilized Apes
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by unclezuma: 5:00pm
Onye obula bu nke ya na isi...
5 Likes
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by mars123(m): 5:00pm
OBO been balling big. blessed boy.
On another note this is instagram worthy but not front page nairaland haba
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by Dailyschoolnews: 5:00pm
Small Boy This guy is balling and here you are, calling him small boy. Hope you're as rich as your Nairaland Profile??
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by megrimor(m): 5:00pm
So we should fry beans abi?
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by Lilymax(f): 5:00pm
Congratulations
But wait, how e take concern us now
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by burkingx(f): 5:00pm
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by olrotimi(m): 5:01pm
.
1 Like
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by tomsordiah: 5:01pm
Mr Davido some things are better left unsaid...
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by Pharaoh9(m): 5:01pm
Rubbish
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by opethom(m): 5:02pm
Mouth no go kill this boy, na you shout say you dey make more than 100m a week, you no fit accept challenge by husipuppy, you spent 1m on shopping you come dey brag, some NL spent more than that.... Kontinue
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by burkingx(f): 5:02pm
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by MrDojo(m): 5:02pm
why davido leg con bend like dat na......
Me sef they booked till December. ......
Mrdojo live in Mama tolu amala spot...
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by OCTAVO: 5:02pm
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by RealHaute: 5:02pm
Good for you. Make sure to keep fit.
|Re: I am Booked Till August! Davido Says by 0b10010011: 5:03pm
Look o much like "Ninja turtle"
Same height and physique with Michael Angelo
