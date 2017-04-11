Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers (4111 Views)

The Customs boss, who decorated some of the 3,487 senior officers that were newly promoted in Abuja, told them that their promotion was purely on merit and a call for more work.



He also announced that the rank structure of the Nigeria Customs Service has been aligned with that of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).



The decisions, according to him, were expected to boost the morale of the officers and eliminate confusion in the seniority of officers.



His words: “In compliance with circular Ref: HCSF/EIR/CND/100/ST/98 of 8th September, 2016 from Head of Service of the Federation and the approval of Government since April 1992 for the Nigeria Customs Service to align with the Nigeria Police Force rank restructure and in fulfillment of the CGC’s mandate to reorganize and reform the Nigeria Customs Service. The CGC has directed as follows:





“i) All HND holders currently on salary grade level 07 are automatically moved to salary grade level 08. Supplementary budget will be made for payment of arrears of salary;

ii) The rank structure of the service is aligned with the Nigeria Police Force forthwith;



iii) Officers in the Inspectorate Cadre on Salary Level 08 and above are to align to appropriate rank in the Superintendent Cadre.



“This is expected to boost the morale of officers and eliminate confusion in the seniority of officers.”



Ali told the officers that the days of basing promotion on sentiments are over, stressing leverage of federal character that they enjoy at the point of entry, what counts soon after that is merit and hard-work.



He said that the promoted officers which include the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah that is now a Deputy Comptroller, do not owe anyone any gratitude except God and their efforts that earned them the promotion.



The Comptroller General said: “we had in the past promoted people who did not deserve it and that was what we met in the management. But now merit is key to your promotion.”



He also announced that the Customs and Command College, will in June commence operation as a full command.



Congrats 1 Like

Congratulations to them

Good development 4 Likes

Them don dey get sense 3 Likes

Congratulation 2 Likes

Okay. So customs fit remove that dichotomy without Senate backing? 4 Likes 1 Share

Ali after u want to seize our car abi? Go and sitdown jare 3 Likes

Soldier go soldier come! Can it really be brokenSoldier go soldier come! 2 Likes

Ok 1 Like

Good news for them. Gm all 1 Like

ITS OK. CONGRATS TO THEM 1 Like

This is good news. Atleast those people below HND may work hard to get their HND so as to improve their level too. 4 Likes

The beginning of something sweet to the ears of many. This man (Ali) just keeps impressing me. 15 Likes

Nice one congrats to staff promoted



You are writing to educate the public on a country where English is not the native language and yet you are trying to show off your vocabulary. You are not writing a book biko, your job is to educate the massses, majority of whom dont speak english very well so quit trying to impress with your use of hard words that you don't fully understand.



Can you imagine The Guardian (UK) or the New York Times printing a headline like this? Abeg you people need to learn to always keep things short and simple.



A man thinks that by mouthing hard words he understands hard things - Herman Melville





Dichotomy?!?!?! Really? Whats the purpose of using hard words when simpler ones would do? Why do Nigerian papers try to show off with unnecesary big words when simple words will do? Haven't you people heard keep it short and simple??

You are writing to educate the public on a country where English is not the native language and yet you are trying to show off your vocabulary. You are not writing a book biko, your job is to educate the massses, majority of whom dont speak english very well so quit trying to impress with your use of hard words that you don't fully understand.

Can you imagine The Guardian (UK) or the New York Times printing a headline like this? Abeg you people need to learn to always keep things short and simple.

A man thinks that by mouthing hard words he understands hard things - Herman Melville

good job ali, hope the rest will follow soon 1 Like

Good reasoning. Degrees shouldn't count in promotion. 1 Like

very good development 1 Like

Happy for all HND holders in NCS.

Good job Col. Hamid Ali. 2 Likes

Wow this is really a good development I swear



Meanwhile

AMEN 1 Like 1 Share

Receive sense....

Ali my nigga

Congratulations to all the promoted officers.

Them don dey get sense >:

Receive sense 1 Like

Even person wey de wear uniform no get sense do this since..... Bless up Ali 1 Like

Good day good people how can i be a custom officer, i'm a 200l student studying pol sci

He should have reviewed their salary also. Ncs salary is very poor how can a bsc holder be earning 86k per month while his counterpart in other paramilitary agencies are earning 6 figures.

Good



Congrats to the officers

Congrate..........