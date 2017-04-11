₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by salmonkay: 9:52pm On Apr 10
Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) officers who are holders of Higher National Diploma (HND), on Monday received good news from the Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali, who raised their salary grade from 07 to level 08.
The Customs boss, who decorated some of the 3,487 senior officers that were newly promoted in Abuja, told them that their promotion was purely on merit and a call for more work.
He also announced that the rank structure of the Nigeria Customs Service has been aligned with that of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).
The decisions, according to him, were expected to boost the morale of the officers and eliminate confusion in the seniority of officers.
His words: “In compliance with circular Ref: HCSF/EIR/CND/100/ST/98 of 8th September, 2016 from Head of Service of the Federation and the approval of Government since April 1992 for the Nigeria Customs Service to align with the Nigeria Police Force rank restructure and in fulfillment of the CGC’s mandate to reorganize and reform the Nigeria Customs Service. The CGC has directed as follows:
“i) All HND holders currently on salary grade level 07 are automatically moved to salary grade level 08. Supplementary budget will be made for payment of arrears of salary;
ii) The rank structure of the service is aligned with the Nigeria Police Force forthwith;
iii) Officers in the Inspectorate Cadre on Salary Level 08 and above are to align to appropriate rank in the Superintendent Cadre.
“This is expected to boost the morale of officers and eliminate confusion in the seniority of officers.”
Ali told the officers that the days of basing promotion on sentiments are over, stressing leverage of federal character that they enjoy at the point of entry, what counts soon after that is merit and hard-work.
He said that the promoted officers which include the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah that is now a Deputy Comptroller, do not owe anyone any gratitude except God and their efforts that earned them the promotion.
The Comptroller General said: “we had in the past promoted people who did not deserve it and that was what we met in the management. But now merit is key to your promotion.”
He also announced that the Customs and Command College, will in June commence operation as a full command.
http://thenationonlineng.net/customs-remove-hnd-dichotomy-promotes-3487-officers/
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by salmonkay: 9:53pm On Apr 10
Congrats
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Afonjanightmare(m): 7:42am
H
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by BoombGodpikin: 7:42am
salmonkay:Congratulations to them
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by KiNiBiGd: 7:43am
Good development
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Turks: 7:43am
Them don dey get sense
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by IMASTEX: 7:43am
Congratulation
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Mopolchi: 7:43am
Okay. So customs fit remove that dichotomy without Senate backing?
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Wasky101: 7:44am
Ali after u want to seize our car abi? Go and sitdown jare
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Exponental(m): 7:44am
Can it really be broken Soldier go soldier come!
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by goshen26: 7:45am
Ok
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by kolajoo(m): 7:45am
Good news for them. Gm all
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by VETSURGEON123: 7:45am
ITS OK. CONGRATS TO THEM
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by KingLennon(m): 7:45am
This is good news. Atleast those people below HND may work hard to get their HND so as to improve their level too.
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by slimmax(m): 7:45am
The beginning of something sweet to the ears of many. This man (Ali) just keeps impressing me.
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by divinelove(m): 7:47am
Nice one congrats to staff promoted
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by davidif: 7:47am
Dichotomy?!?!?! Really? Whats the purpose of using hard words when simpler ones would do? Why do Nigerian papers try to show off with unnecesary big words when simple words will do? Haven't you people heard keep it short and simple??
You are writing to educate the public on a country where English is not the native language and yet you are trying to show off your vocabulary. You are not writing a book biko, your job is to educate the massses, majority of whom dont speak english very well so quit trying to impress with your use of hard words that you don't fully understand.
Can you imagine The Guardian (UK) or the New York Times printing a headline like this? Abeg you people need to learn to always keep things short and simple.
A man thinks that by mouthing hard words he understands hard things - Herman Melville
http://www.nairaland.com/3716282/nigerians-use-english-language-bbc
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by apisadodo(m): 7:47am
good job ali, hope the rest will follow soon
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Ignatio(m): 7:47am
Good reasoning. Degrees shouldn't count in promotion.
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Yinabim(f): 7:48am
very good development
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by profsho1(m): 7:48am
Happy for all HND holders in NCS.
Good job Col. Hamid Ali.
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Holatunde007(m): 7:48am
Wow this is really a good development I swear
Meanwhile
pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, as we all know the country is tight right now, I need any work either factory, company, daily, weekly or office job I can do within the two months break before school resumes to have my school fees paid.
Pls I am all alone for myself.
Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta.
This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call are allowed O7O 33 26 61 93. May the God surprise us all IJN
AMEN
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by seunakin231(m): 7:48am
Receive sense....
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by anyebedgreat: 7:49am
Ali my nigga
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:49am
Congratulations to all the promoted officers.
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by seunakin231(m): 7:50am
Them don dey get sense >:
Receive sense
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by hezy4real01(m): 7:51am
Even person wey de wear uniform no get sense do this since..... Bless up Ali
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Ipayesco(m): 7:51am
[quote author=salmonkay post=55455746]Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) officers who are holders of Higher National Diploma (HND), on Monday received good news from the Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali, who raised their salary grade from 07 to level 08.
The Customs boss, who decorated some of the 3,487 senior officers that were newly promoted in Abuja, told them that their promotion was purely on merit and a call for more work.
He also announced that the rank structure of the Nigeria Customs Service
Good day good people how can i be a custom officer, i'm a 200l student studying pol sci
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by idris4r83(m): 7:51am
He should have reviewed their salary also. Ncs salary is very poor how can a bsc holder be earning 86k per month while his counterpart in other paramilitary agencies are earning 6 figures.
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by IamAirforce1: 7:51am
Good
Congrats to the officers
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by Willybos(m): 7:52am
Congrate..........
|Re: Customs Remove HND Dichotomy, Promote 3487 Officers by abbaapple(m): 7:52am
Radicalist.
