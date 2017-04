Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Groom Falls Back When It Was Time To Kiss His Bride At The Altar (20645 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





His best man who was a his back had to push him back to continue with the ceremony...



Source; An overexcited man acted a mild drama at the altar when it was time for him o kiss his bride. In a trending footage shared online, the man gently removed his bride's veil after reciting the marital vows -only for him to fall back and hold his head in joy when the moment reached to seal the union with a kiss..His best man who was a his back had to push him back to continue with the ceremony...Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-what-groom-did-when-it-was-time-to.html

cc; lalasticlala

Maybe That's First Kiss 14 Likes 1 Share

lol...he. can't believe it...she's finally his! 6 Likes 1 Share

He seems overwhelmed by the prospect of Kissing his new wife. 9 Likes 1 Share

Why the guy dey fall under annointing? 1 Like

HE IS BEHAVING LIKE AN EPILEPTIC VICTIM. 14 Likes 1 Share

Anything for attention



Mtcheeeeew



Next,!!!!!!!! 5 Likes

How i wish he can fall back to his senses. 20 Likes

Mouth odur knocked him out.

You think toothpaste is just for decoration? 63 Likes

GloriaNinja:

HE IS BEHAVING LIKE AN EPILEPTIC VICTIM.





With that his kpomo lips Is he trying to tell us that dats his first kiss with herWith that his kpomo lips 15 Likes 2 Shares

hmmm

d man don take weed sotey he dey high even when e no take am,kolomental tinz

Come and experience the biggest *Technology business Expo* in Nigeria holding at Westown Hotels, 6 Opebi-Sheraton link road, Ikeja, Lagos on Fri, 14th April, 2017 by 11am. This event is free but *strictly by invitation*. Kindly contact Mr Jeremiah 08158789969 for access. See you there 1 Like

I think he's a virgin, Im never kiss before

American blogger: Dude is so excited and consume with joy that he fainted when asked to kiss his lovely bride



Nigerian blogger: Click here to see how a bride totally knockout her groom with her mouth odor. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Warridis

A very excited groom in deed





Meanwhile 27 Likes 2 Shares

This one na divine mouth odour

ok nw

Lol

SmartBug:

Mouth odur knocked him out. You think toothpaste is just for decoration? Hhahahaha exactly Hhahahaha exactly





Head on to the next page, sucker. Interesting. I have nothing more to add. I'm just happy to deprive someone of a spot on FP.Head on to the next page, sucker.



Different comments on NL can make you forget you have nothing to eat tonight. D groom fall for the bride na!Different comments on NL can make you forget you have nothing to eat tonight. 1 Like

Power of mouth odor with fully plastered face....

Thank God 4 dat BestMan he quickly Reset d Baba Back Like play like play na so Crase dey Crase o!Thank God 4 dat BestManhe quickly Reset d Baba Back

CuteJude:

This one na divine mouth odour lol talking from experience I guess lol talking from experience I guess

Aye le ibosi ooo

tollytexy:



lol talking from experience I guess did I mention my pastors name did I mention my pastors name