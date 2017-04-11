Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much (1818 Views)

Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman / Choose A Job You Love And You Will Never Have To Work A Day In Your Life / After Spending 2hrs On The Application Process, I Got Application Decline.

My friend is complaining that spending 500 on transportation alone per day to work is too much for a job that pays 100K.

She's not adding feeding yet because she is trying to lose weight. But eventually she will need to add that. 1 Like 1 Share

That your friend must be high on cheap weed 16 Likes 1 Share

u wan use am add to your friend salary I think u r hunting for likes n shareu wan use am add to your friend salary 9 Likes

She will be going to work between 20 and 25 (maximum) days.

20 day - 10,000 - 10%

25 days - 12,500 - 12.5%

Based on logistic, is not too much. 11 Likes

#Based on Logistics, its fair enough.. She could save up and rent a place closeby even if na one room (go home every weekend)





Thank you.... 1 Like

Not much. Not much. 4 Likes

tell u r friend he/she is a greedy lots.i know somebody Dat earned 40k,work in lekki,live around Abule Egba.He still save some amount from that 40k.How,?He doesn't live a flamboyant lifestyle. 5 Likes 1 Share

Tell your friend to be grateful to God cause that its not too much. There is someone who pays that 500 naira everyday on a salary scale of 45,000 naira. 1 Like

Depend ur work n location o

Depends on the earnings

why not rent an apartment closer to ur place of work.

Its very fair in my opinion.

I dont drive so + tp + feeding is almost 1300 per day.

ipobarecriminals:

tell u r friend he/she is a greedy lots.i know somebody Dat earned 40k,work in lekki,live around Abule Egba.He still save some amount from that 40k.How,?He doesn't live a flamboyant lifestyle. Why you comparing a man to a woman.

A woman needs essentials like pad, makeup and body cream, so there is no way she can save all her money Why you comparing a man to a woman.A woman needs essentials like pad, makeup and body cream, so there is no way she can save all her money

Ajuju JAMB

Okay

Yes nd No, depending how how much u r paid, and other bonus or egunje u get from the work..

IamRespected:

That your friend must be high on cheap weed .

I'm not understanding the thread. Not feeding well and want to lose weight? Warridis I'm not understanding the thread. Not feeding well and want to lose weight? Warridis 1 Like

Vanillaskin:

My friend is complaining that spending 500 on transportation alone per day to work is too much for a job that pays 100K.

She's not adding feeding yet because she is trying to lose weight. But eventually she will need to add that.



ah ah it ain't too much now, that's 20k monthly she still has a lot to save up, feed and even settle some other ishes ah ah it ain't too much now, that's 20k monthly she still has a lot to save up, feed and even settle some other ishes

Its not too much. Soon, it might even reduce if she gets colleagues to travel with. All in all, it's not much one bit.



About feeding...she could bring her food.

It's all depends on your salary and house rent. To me it doesn't make sense spending much money on transport monthly compared to your monthly rent or salary. It's better you relocate if this is the case

except she has other options which i doubt. Its very okay, those who spend more and earn lesser than 100k aint complaining. Some people i know spend half of their salary on transportation alone still they accepted their fates for the now. I see no reason why she should complainexcept she has other options which i doubt. 2 Likes

Make th@ persin com ikorodu, weda how u go go better places without spending..... For here wey some peopl dey work just to keep them bizzy. Calculate N800+ per day trans, without feeding

Vanillaskin:



Why you comparing a man to a woman.

A woman needs essentials like pad, makeup and body cream, so there is no way she can save all her money wish you knew that a guy needs more than that wish you knew that a guy needs more than that 1 Like

No.

nwadiuko1:

wish you knew that a guy needs more than that Are you kidding me or what Are you kidding me or what

ipobarecriminals:

tell u r friend he/she is a greedy lots.i know somebody Dat earned 40k,work in lekki,live around Abule Egba.He still save some amount from that 40k.How,?He doesn't live a flamboyant lifestyle. How does one who is trying to save money on thier salary being greedy . ?? How does one who is trying to save money on thier salary being greedy . ??

Depends on where u're staying. U can't generalise. That may be modest in big cities wt high cost of living & where u're not likely to get accommodation close to ur place of work, eg Lag & Abj. On d other hand, if it's where d cost of living is cheap & accommodation readily available, then it can be considered exorbitant

That is much oo...but it all boils down to your salary tho

500 naira on transport a day is much but since her salary is 100k den its OK 'for her"



Any way I no people who earn 30k monthly and spend 11k on transport monthly

It's not like you have a choice.

What do you want to do, Fly?



Or bully drivers to lower the price.



If we assume 20 working days in a month, thats 10k.



With the prevailing economic condition, and relative cost of transport. NO. It's not too much.