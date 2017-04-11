₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by Vanillaskin(f): 4:26am
My friend is complaining that spending 500 on transportation alone per day to work is too much for a job that pays 100K.
She's not adding feeding yet because she is trying to lose weight. But eventually she will need to add that.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by IamRespected: 4:36am
That your friend must be high on cheap weed
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by dhantey324(m): 4:58am
I think u r hunting for likes n share u wan use am add to your friend salary
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by kolaitan(m): 5:29am
She will be going to work between 20 and 25 (maximum) days.
20 day - 10,000 - 10%
25 days - 12,500 - 12.5%
Based on logistic, is not too much.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by LifeMapEmpire: 6:11am
#Based on Logistics, its fair enough.. She could save up and rent a place closeby even if na one room (go home every weekend)
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by idu1(m): 6:42am
Vanillaskin:
Not much.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by ipobarecriminals: 7:18am
tell u r friend he/she is a greedy lots.i know somebody Dat earned 40k,work in lekki,live around Abule Egba.He still save some amount from that 40k.How,?He doesn't live a flamboyant lifestyle.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by KingLennon(m): 7:50am
Tell your friend to be grateful to God cause that its not too much. There is someone who pays that 500 naira everyday on a salary scale of 45,000 naira.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by KrisNonny1(m): 7:50am
Depend ur work n location o
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by Holatunde007(m): 7:51am
Depends on the earnings
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by tspun(m): 7:51am
why not rent an apartment closer to ur place of work.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by labanji(m): 7:51am
D
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by nmreports: 7:51am
Its very fair in my opinion.
I dont drive so + tp + feeding is almost 1300 per day.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by Vanillaskin(f): 7:51am
ipobarecriminals:Why you comparing a man to a woman.
A woman needs essentials like pad, makeup and body cream, so there is no way she can save all her money
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by HEYWAYA: 7:51am
Ajuju JAMB
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by XX17: 7:52am
Okay
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by Lakebeyin: 7:52am
Yes nd No, depending how how much u r paid, and other bonus or egunje u get from the work..
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by HateU2(f): 7:53am
IamRespected:.
I'm not understanding the thread. Not feeding well and want to lose weight? Warridis
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by Brisleypat(m): 7:53am
Vanillaskin:ah ah it ain't too much now, that's 20k monthly she still has a lot to save up, feed and even settle some other ishes
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by sisisioge: 7:53am
Its not too much. Soon, it might even reduce if she gets colleagues to travel with. All in all, it's not much one bit.
About feeding...she could bring her food.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by labanji(m): 7:54am
It's all depends on your salary and house rent. To me it doesn't make sense spending much money on transport monthly compared to your monthly rent or salary. It's better you relocate if this is the case
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by Missmossy(f): 7:54am
Its very okay, those who spend more and earn lesser than 100k aint complaining. Some people i know spend half of their salary on transportation alone still they accepted their fates for the now. I see no reason why she should complain except she has other options which i doubt.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by ikorodureporta: 7:54am
Make th@ persin com ikorodu, weda how u go go better places without spending..... For here wey some peopl dey work just to keep them bizzy. Calculate N800+ per day trans, without feeding
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by nwadiuko1(m): 7:54am
Vanillaskin:wish you knew that a guy needs more than that
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by Joavid(f): 7:55am
No.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by Vanillaskin(f): 7:55am
nwadiuko1:Are you kidding me or what
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by erico2k2(m): 7:56am
ipobarecriminals:How does one who is trying to save money on thier salary being greedy . ??
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by Drabrah(m): 7:56am
Depends on where u're staying. U can't generalise. That may be modest in big cities wt high cost of living & where u're not likely to get accommodation close to ur place of work, eg Lag & Abj. On d other hand, if it's where d cost of living is cheap & accommodation readily available, then it can be considered exorbitant
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by tomsordiah: 7:56am
That is much oo...but it all boils down to your salary tho
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by doctor306: 7:56am
500 naira on transport a day is much but since her salary is 100k den its OK 'for her"
Any way I no people who earn 30k monthly and spend 11k on transport monthly
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by dapyd1(m): 7:56am
It's not like you have a choice.
What do you want to do, Fly?
Or bully drivers to lower the price.
If we assume 20 working days in a month, thats 10k.
With the prevailing economic condition, and relative cost of transport. NO. It's not too much.
|Re: Is Spending 500 On Transportation A Day To Work Too Much by Chuukwudi(m): 7:56am
Its not too much
