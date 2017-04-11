₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by gethappy13: 5:25am
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by LifeMapEmpire: 5:29am
Yaaaaaay!!!
#basedonlogistics
#nahtheworkweywedeydo
#whoibe
when God says its your TIME, millions wount have rest till they FAVOUR YOU
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by LifeMapEmpire: 5:30am
#proudlyTeamEfe... Humility brought you here, maintain and sustain that, May Pride not creep into your new found fame!
Thank you....
2 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by oselydia(f): 5:31am
welcome home
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by gethappy13: 5:33am
He's the latest super star in town
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by BreezyCB(m): 5:34am
Based on logistics
Efe and Bisola are officially out of recession
1 Like
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by amakajoyb: 5:38am
Welcome StarBoy
CC: LALATISCLALA
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by dolapoabdul: 5:48am
One can only imagine what is going on through EFE's mind right now with all this new fame.
gethappy13:
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by yinkakani(m): 5:51am
Well, damn!!! Funny how ppl become famous in no time
4 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by dolapoabdul: 6:01am
I'm telling you. Fame came like a dream
yinkakani:
4 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by segebase(m): 6:01am
efe for President
3 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by noetic5: 6:03am
Wow
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by dolapoabdul: 6:05am
segebase:lmao
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by gethappy13: 6:12am
You are spot on
LifeMapEmpire:
3 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by Smellymouth: 6:18am
Welcome back home
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by dolapoabdul: 6:19am
WELCOME HOME EFEEEEEEEEEE
BASED ON LOGISTICS,
Come spend the money at home
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by nikkypearl(f): 6:30am
based on logistic. ..i love Efe
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by dolapoabdul: 6:34am
nikkypearl:No be only you o
Can't wait for him to start a professional music career.
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by Akshow: 6:37am
What I learnt from these two, bisola and Efe, loyalty. Those guys are two much. Genuinely like each other and never betrayed or back stabbed each other. Their friendship will last long. Yeah, they were there for the bar, even when fighting for the bar, them still de loyal. Kudos. I remember after her last diary session, bisola was emotional and crying, Efe gave her a bear hug and cracked jokes till she laughed. Everyone needs a loyal friend like this two.
14 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by Aderola15(f): 7:33am
Everything about Efe is soooo real, see his genuine smile...
Still #TeamBisola tho, na the work wey we dey do oooo.
And that was how my aunt hugged me after how many years when Tboss was evicted .
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by ekems2017(f): 8:08am
The winning team. Don't allow pride to crip into your lives. You guys will go places
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by CheezyCharles: 8:09am
make efe reach warri first!una go hear full gist!
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by GreenMavro: 8:09am
SO NA LIKE THIS NIGERIANS WAN TAKE UNITE VOTE US OUT FOR 2019, IMAGINE EFE GOT MORE THAN 14MILLION VOTES, IF NA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, HE DON WIN BE THAT O!!
DSS AND EFCC NEED TO PROBE HIM
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by recievesense: 8:10am
ok
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by babdap: 8:10am
success has many friends, i will never be a failure in life.
1 Like
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by smartty68(m): 8:10am
The new celebrities in town
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by FearFactor1: 8:10am
Hmmm. I just realised that efe and I are cousins.... thrice removed...
Welcome bro...
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by castrokins(m): 8:10am
See Overnight Celebrities!
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by Laveda(f): 8:11am
Welcome sweety
|Re: Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) by Pavore9: 8:12am
Good for them.
