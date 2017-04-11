Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Who Can Sue In Trespass To Land (1034 Views)

What You Must Know About Perfection Of Title To Land / Bargain!!! Solution To Land On Government Acquisitions Now. / Advice To Land Sellers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





(a) Trespass by remaining on land

This form of trespass is committed when the defendant remains on the land of the plaintiff after his right of entry has ceased. For example, a person, invited by you for a party in your house may become a trespasser after being told to leave and he refuses.



(b) Trespass by wrongful entry

This consist of a personal entry on the plaintiff's land by the defendant. The slightest crossing of boundary such as when an aggressor walks into the plaintiff's premises, or drives into it. Intention is key here, as the defendant will not be liable for accidental entries.



(c) Trespass by placing object on land

When a person wrongly enters and places an object on another's land, he will be liable for trespass. If after the action, the defendant leaves the object on the land, the plaintiff can sue again for continuing trespass, so long the object remains on the land. For example, where land grabbers sell a parcel of land belonging to Mr. A to another person who goes on to build structures on it..Without the consent of Mr. A (the title owner).



(d) Trespass ab initio

Here, the defendant's entry was by lawful authority but must have subsequently abused that right by doing an unlawful act. Examples are PHCN officers entering your compound to pluck fruits, or police officers with search warrants carting away things not in the warrant. Although, the effect of this has been whittled down, it would be deemed that violation done would be measured by the degree of damages done.



(e) Trespass above and below land

The person which owns the land also owns the sky above it and the sub-soil beneath. If a billboard from a neighbour's compound encroaches your land by hanging on top, an action can be brought in this regard, notwithstanding that it did not touch the actual land itself.



WHO CAN SUE..

A landlord who has already given up a right to possession cannot bring an action for trespass as the tenant is the person who has possession, but he (landlord) may sue to protect his reversionary interests. The plaintiff must be in actual or de facto possession.

Example is, a tenant whose tenancy has expired and has been given a notice to quit becomes a trespasser after the expiration of the notice but since he is still in possession, he can bring up an action against another person for trespass, except the title owner (landlord) or a person who has exclusive possession.



The most important thing is for the landlord to have good title to his land, otherwise, his claim may fail. This is why it is pertinent involve legal practitioners in land transactions, and also to deal with real estate firms with professional handlings.





Source:

www.naijapropertiesonline.com/trespass-to-land/ Trespass to land arises where the plaintiff alleges that the defendant has intentionally entered or stayed in or caused some objects to come into contact with the land in possession of the plaintiff. The aim of this aspect of law is to protect the plaintiff's possessory interest in the land. The tort of trespass to land is actionable per se (No need for proof of actual damage). There are five (5) types or trespass to land:(a) Trespass by remaining on landThis form of trespass is committed when the defendant remains on the land of the plaintiff after his right of entry has ceased. For example, a person, invited by you for a party in your house may become a trespasser after being told to leave and he refuses.(b) Trespass by wrongful entryThis consist of a personal entry on the plaintiff's land by the defendant. The slightest crossing of boundary such as when an aggressor walks into the plaintiff's premises, or drives into it. Intention is key here, as the defendant will not be liable for accidental entries.(c) Trespass by placing object on landWhen a person wrongly enters and places an object on another's land, he will be liable for trespass. If after the action, the defendant leaves the object on the land, the plaintiff can sue again for continuing trespass, so long the object remains on the land. For example, where land grabbers sell a parcel of land belonging to Mr. A to another person who goes on to build structures on it..Without the consent of Mr. A (the title owner).(d) Trespass ab initioHere, the defendant's entry was by lawful authority but must have subsequently abused that right by doing an unlawful act. Examples are PHCN officers entering your compound to pluck fruits, or police officers with search warrants carting away things not in the warrant. Although, the effect of this has been whittled down, it would be deemed that violation done would be measured by the degree of damages done.(e) Trespass above and below landThe person which owns the land also owns the sky above it and the sub-soil beneath. If a billboard from a neighbour's compound encroaches your land by hanging on top, an action can be brought in this regard, notwithstanding that it did not touch the actual land itself.WHO CAN SUE..A landlord who has already given up a right to possession cannot bring an action for trespass as the tenant is the person who has possession, but he (landlord) may sue to protect his reversionary interests. The plaintiff must be in actual or de facto possession.Example is, a tenant whose tenancy has expired and has been given a notice to quit becomes a trespasser after the expiration of the notice but since he is still in possession, he can bring up an action against another person for trespass, except the title owner (landlord) or a person who has exclusive possession.The most important thing is for the landlord to have good title to his land, otherwise, his claim may fail. This is why it is pertinent involve legal practitioners in land transactions, and also to deal with real estate firms with professional handlings.Source: 2 Likes 1 Share





Oakwood Gardens: Lakowe, Ajah.

Description: 675sqm = #13.5M // 900sqm = #18M

Title: Governor's Consent



Oakwood Gardens phase 2

Description: 600sqm = #5.4M

Title: C of O



Destiny Gardens phase 1: Ibeju Lekki

Description: 600sqm = #5M

Title: Government's Excision



Destiny Gardens phase 2: Ibeju Lekki

Description: 600sqm = #4M

Title: Government's Excission



Legacy Gardens phase 1: Eleranigbe

Description: 600sqm = #3M

Title: Government's Excission



Legacy Gardens phase 2: Eleranigbe

Description: 600sqm = #3M

Title: Government's Excission



Oakwood Gardens phase 3: Ibeju Lekki

Description: 600sqm = #5M

Title: Government's Excision



Paradise Gardens: FTZ Ibeju Lekki

Description: 600sqm = #3.5M

Title: Government's Excission



Open Heavens phase 2: Eleranigbe

Description: 600sqm = #1.7M



Diamond Estate phase 1: Off Monastery road, Sangotedo, Ajah

Description: 600sqm = #7.7M

Title: Government's Excision



Trinity Gardens phase 2: Eleranigbe

Description: 600sqm = #1.4M



Atlantic Bay Estate: Behind May Fair Gardens, Awoyaya.

Description: 600sqm = #4.5M

Title: Government's Excission





Call/WhatsApp: +2348138718647; +2348023480776

info@naijapropertiesonline.com





www.naijapropertiesonline.com AFFORDABLE LANDS FOR SALE AROUND AJAHOakwood Gardens: Lakowe, Ajah.Description: 675sqm = #13.5M // 900sqm = #18MTitle: Governor's ConsentOakwood Gardens phase 2Description: 600sqm = #5.4MTitle: C of ODestiny Gardens phase 1: Ibeju LekkiDescription: 600sqm = #5MTitle: Government's ExcisionDestiny Gardens phase 2: Ibeju LekkiDescription: 600sqm = #4MTitle: Government's ExcissionLegacy Gardens phase 1: EleranigbeDescription: 600sqm = #3MTitle: Government's ExcissionLegacy Gardens phase 2: EleranigbeDescription: 600sqm = #3MTitle: Government's ExcissionOakwood Gardens phase 3: Ibeju LekkiDescription: 600sqm = #5MTitle: Government's ExcisionParadise Gardens: FTZ Ibeju LekkiDescription: 600sqm = #3.5MTitle: Government's ExcissionOpen Heavens phase 2: EleranigbeDescription: 600sqm = #1.7MDiamond Estate phase 1: Off Monastery road, Sangotedo, AjahDescription: 600sqm = #7.7MTitle: Government's ExcisionTrinity Gardens phase 2: EleranigbeDescription: 600sqm = #1.4MAtlantic Bay Estate: Behind May Fair Gardens, Awoyaya.Description: 600sqm = #4.5MTitle: Government's ExcissionCall/WhatsApp: +2348138718647; +2348023480776info@naijapropertiesonline.com

Nice info

I no dey involve for omo onile matter lol

All men dream, but not equally. Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds, wake in the day to find that it was vanity: but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act on their dreams with open eyes, to make them possible.

T. E. Lawrence

Omo onile guys no get joy for this kind matter.





*Our AIM*:

To bring to your finger tips the best in *Town Planning and GIS Mapping Services* and related fields of endeavours inclouding Architectural Designs, Structural Designs, EIA etcetera.



Our Objectives:



1. Processing and perfection of title documents(survey plan, consent, C of O among others);

2. Building plan design and approvals;

3. Layout design and approval;

4. Technical report writing for residential; commercial, industrial and institutional uses eg EIA, TIA;

5. Project development and management;

6. G I S & Remote Sensing Mapping;

7. Academic & Business Research Analyst;

8. 3D Modelling and Animation;

9. Offering professional advice on land and landed property matters; and

10. Solid Waste Management.





Registered Town planners



: 08165536883,08116568722

www.egcandassociates.org.ng *EGC & ASSOCIATES**Our AIM*:To bring to your finger tips the best in *Town Planning and GIS Mapping Services* and related fields of endeavours inclouding Architectural Designs, Structural Designs, EIA etcetera.Our Objectives:1. Processing and perfection of title documents(survey plan, consent, C of O among others);2. Building plan design and approvals;3. Layout design and approval;4. Technical report writing for residential; commercial, industrial and institutional uses eg EIA, TIA;5. Project development and management;6. G I S & Remote Sensing Mapping;7. Academic & Business Research Analyst;8. 3D Modelling and Animation;9. Offering professional advice on land and landed property matters; and10. Solid Waste Management.Registered Town planners: 08165536883,08116568722

Mopolchi:

Omo onile guys no get joy for this kind matter. pls and i'm sorry to disturb pls how can i post on nairaland pls and i'm sorry to disturb pls how can i post on nairaland

Very imformative, best way to start the day

Ipayesco:



pls and i'm sorry to disturb pls how can i post on nairaland You have just done that. Or do you mean to start a new topic? You have just done that. Or do you mean to start a new topic?

PropertiesNaija:

Trespass to land arises where the plaintiff alleges that the defendant has intentionally entered or stayed in or caused some objects to come into contact with the land in possession of the plaintiff. The aim of this aspect of law is to protect the plaintiff's possessory interest in the land. The tort of trespass to land is actionable per se (No need for proof of actual damage). There are five (5) types or trespass to land:



(a) Trespass by remaining on land

This form of trespass is committed when the defendant remains on the land of the plaintiff after his right of entry has ceased. For example, a person, invited by you for a party in your house may become a trespasser after being told to leave and he refuses.



(b) Trespass by wrongful entry

This consist of a personal entry on the plaintiff's land by the defendant. The slightest crossing of boundary such as when an aggressor walks into the plaintiff's premises, or drives into it. Intention is key here, as the defendant will not be liable for accidental entries.



(c) Trespass by placing object on land

When a person wrongly enters and places an object on another's land, he will be liable for trespass. If after the action, the defendant leaves the object on the land, the plaintiff can sue again for continuing trespass, so long the object remains on the land. For example, where land grabbers sell a parcel of land belonging to Mr. A to another person who goes on to build structures on it..Without the consent of Mr. A (the title owner).



(d) Trespass ab initio

Here, the defendant's entry was by lawful authority but must have subsequently abused that right by doing an unlawful act. Examples are PHCN officers entering your compound to pluck fruits, or police officers with search warrants carting away things not in the warrant. Although, the effect of this has been whittled down, it would be deemed that violation done would be measured by the degree of damages done.



(e) Trespass above and below land

The person which owns the land also owns the sky above it and the sub-soil beneath. If a billboard from a neighbour's compound encroaches your land by hanging on top, an action can be brought in this regard, notwithstanding that it did not touch the actual land itself.



WHO CAN SUE..

A landlord who has already given up a right to possession cannot bring an action for trespass as the tenant is the person who has possession, but he (landlord) may sue to protect his reversionary interests. The plaintiff must be in actual or de facto possession.

Example is, a tenant whose tenancy has expired and has been given a notice to quit becomes a trespasser after the expiration of the notice but since he is still in possession, he can bring up an action against another person for trespass, except the title owner (landlord) or a person who has exclusive possession.



The most important thing is for the landlord to have good title to his land, otherwise, his claim may fail. This is why it is pertinent involve legal practitioners in land transactions, and also to deal with real estate firms with professional handlings.





Source:

www.naijapropertiesonline.com/trespass-to-land/ This post reminds me of Trespass to land and nuisance and my landlaw.

well done op This post reminds me of Trespass to land and nuisance and my landlaw.well done op 1 Like

Educative..

Mopolchi:

You have just done that. Or do you mean to start a new topic? yes pls help yes pls help

In matters of trespass a person in possession of the property in goods is entitle to bring a court action hence a landlord is not entitle to sue in respect of a house he rented out during the period of rent...see the case of ILASU v OGUCHE.hence Trespass is an offence against Possession rather than ownership. 1 Like

Ipayesco:



yes pls help Okay. To start a topic, click on any category you will see in the front view of Nairaland.com like Politics, Jobs and Vacancies, Romance etc. Go down the category, you will see "create a topic". Click on it and by so doing, you will start a new topic. Okay. To start a topic, click on any category you will see in the front view of Nairaland.com like Politics, Jobs and Vacancies, Romance etc. Go down the category, you will see "create a topic". Click on it and by so doing, you will start a new topic.

60 by 120

PropertiesNaija:

Trespass to land arises where the plaintiff alleges that the defendant has intentionally entered or stayed in or caused some objects to come into contact with the land in possession of the plaintiff. The aim of this aspect of law is to protect the plaintiff's possessory interest in the land. The tort of trespass to land is actionable per se (No need for proof of actual damage). There are five (5) types or trespass to land:



(a) Trespass by remaining on land

This form of trespass is committed when the defendant remains on the land of the plaintiff after his right of entry has ceased. For example, a person, invited by you for a party in your house may become a trespasser after being told to leave and he refuses.



(b) Trespass by wrongful entry

This consist of a personal entry on the plaintiff's land by the defendant. The slightest crossing of boundary such as when an aggressor walks into the plaintiff's premises, or drives into it. Intention is key here, as the defendant will not be liable for accidental entries.



(c) Trespass by placing object on land

When a person wrongly enters and places an object on another's land, he will be liable for trespass. If after the action, the defendant leaves the object on the land, the plaintiff can sue again for continuing trespass, so long the object remains on the land. For example, where land grabbers sell a parcel of land belonging to Mr. A to another person who goes on to build structures on it..Without the consent of Mr. A (the title owner).



(d) Trespass ab initio

Here, the defendant's entry was by lawful authority but must have subsequently abused that right by doing an unlawful act. Examples are PHCN officers entering your compound to pluck fruits, or police officers with search warrants carting away things not in the warrant. Although, the effect of this has been whittled down, it would be deemed that violation done would be measured by the degree of damages done.



(e) Trespass above and below land

The person which owns the land also owns the sky above it and the sub-soil beneath. If a billboard from a neighbour's compound encroaches your land by hanging on top, an action can be brought in this regard, notwithstanding that it did not touch the actual land itself.



WHO CAN SUE..

A landlord who has already given up a right to possession cannot bring an action for trespass as the tenant is the person who has possession, but he (landlord) may sue to protect his reversionary interests. The plaintiff must be in actual or de facto possession.

Example is, a tenant whose tenancy has expired and has been given a notice to quit becomes a trespasser after the expiration of the notice but since he is still in possession, he can bring up an action against another person for trespass, except the title owner (landlord) or a person who has exclusive possession.



The most important thing is for the landlord to have good title to his land, otherwise, his claim may fail. This is why it is pertinent involve legal practitioners in land transactions, and also to deal with real estate firms with professional handlings.





Source:

www.naijapropertiesonline.com/trespass-to-land/ bros I ddnt get u well.... a landord can bring an action so long he still remains in ownership of such land nd he might not be in actual possession. i stand to be corrected tho a landlord that has given up possession can still sue for trespass bros I ddnt get u well.... a landord can bring an action so long he still remains in ownership of such land nd he might not be in actual possession. i stand to be corrected tho a landlord that has given up possession can still sue for trespass