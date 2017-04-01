Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Denies Monitoring Nigerians' Calls And Social Media Posts (3311 Views)

In a statement released in Abuja today, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described the story as another example of disinformation that has permeated the media space, especially the Social Media.



The Minister said the intention of those behind the false news is to give the impression that the Federal Government is working to stifle freedom of speech, which is not the case.



''There is no regulation, old or new, from the Ministry of Interior or any federal government agency requiring the recording of all calls or the monitoring of Social Media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook. We are therefore using this medium to inform all Nigerians that what is being circulated in this regard is totally false and should be disregarded.



‘'We thank all Nigerians who have reached out to us in an effort to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of this information, which is now being widely circulated on the Social Media. This is the best way to ensure that the purveyors of false news do not dominate our media space'' he said.



This will not stop Nigerians from monitoring whatever Mr Lai says. This will not stop Nigerians from monitoring whatever Mr Lai says. 7 Likes 1 Share

One won't be suprised. But it won't stop people from speaking the truth to power. Look at how they made that Tonye Barcanister's Kogi blogger friend richer and more popular by arresting and persecuting him.



They may even end up creating martyrs that make the cure worse than the disease if they continue the cause of arresting and persecuting activists and bloggers.



They should release El Zak Zaky and Nnamdi KANU. They should try to weaken the resolve of revolutionaries by listening to them and improving governance not by incarceration and other repressive measures that arevoften counter productive.



How did Britain defeat Scottish independence movement? By sincere developmental policies benefitting the Scotts, not by arresting Alex Salmond. If the British Government had done anything to Salmon's they would have created a martyr; an unquenchable fire in the hearts of his followers that would have blazed Scotland into successful independence. 9 Likes

Better

As usual, I did not expect them to admit to it.



They always lying about everything. 8 Likes 1 Share

Instead of monitoring the battered economy the jobless hoodlums are monitoring citizens calls, sms and social medium comments shioooooo 7 Likes 1 Share

That they said they are not monitoring may mean they are actually monitoring. In fact, this may be a reverse warning from Mr Lai, since he knows that fearless social media will attack him should he issue a direct warning.



It means social media is doing something right in keeping government on it's toes. Afterall, absolute power can corrupt. 6 Likes 2 Shares

How did they get the conversation between Wike &Fayose?



They do selective monitoring, which classified info do you want to get from my conversation? 3 Likes 1 Share

It was too silly to believe. The same government that can bearly monitor it borders want to monitor phones. Don't make me laugh when these clown say violent herdsmen are from Libya. Then the Almajiri are from Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad.

might have believed if the statement didnt come from Lai the lying mohammed...useless people. common economy you cannot monitor. Misplaced priorities 3 Likes

They cnt even monitor their thieving elite dy wnt 2 do wat dy cnt even start

What more can I say? What more can I say?

All I know is that we should be wary of any everything that comes out of the mouths of lie Mohammed and ipobexposed. 1 Like

This is to really tell you that they are indeed monitoring our activities on social media but they will fail 1 Like

Buhari sef

We know it is a lie...where una won see equipment to do am

They should go ahead please 1 Like

make them continue

The authorities are busy chasing shadows while people are committing suicide upandan 1 Like

If dem like make dem monitor, na dem sabi.

Who cares 1 Like

I knew it was unture

They are not that advanced. .

Did any one expected them to own up when lie Mohammed is still the information minister? 1 Like

Mr tinubu setup a harking process to get information of Nigerian



I sent a text to someone. How mr tinubu was able to read the content amazed me.



Mr obasanjom also setup private computer harking system.



Harking people computer and phone. The police denied that they gave Mr tinubu and obasanjo such information.

Why waste ur mb to check this poo.

useless government... they will always deny issues relating to them...... they should Better focus because BBN done end n Nigerians r alert now. 2 Likes

J jNice

even if it's true ,feel free to monitor when I get other ways to make call .. rubbish when other serious matter dey ground

oga seun

I hope say your site dey secure