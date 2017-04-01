₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by Mmaitahh: 7:24am
This picture has been circulating the net. Hopefully, it's makeup. He even got the spelling of a word wrong
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by dingbang(m): 7:29am
Not real
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 7:30am
nonsense. just a waste of watercolor/ink.Tell the mor.on to use blade to do the needful not this child prank .
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 7:34am
Wayray re oo
Based on logistics
Efenation
Ds one no get life
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by PrinzCarter(m): 7:37am
Hw much will reach dis guy self
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by BLACKdagger: 7:38am
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by Behira(f): 7:40am
Ahn ahn i almost threw up now..... Op u should include graphic pics on the title
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:14am
Its totally unreal
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by falcon01: 8:35am
horrible art work
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by Cutestud(m): 10:24am
Ion get. What's d infatuation with d slang all of a sudden? It's been on d streets for donkey years now...and to d baba when carry am for back, wehdone sah!
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:59am
My mum was in the sitting room, I was outside. She called me to help her bring her handbag from her room. I brought the bag, and asked her where I should keep it. Mum said I should keep it on her head. Brothers and sisters, as an obedient child, I kept the bag on her head. The only thing I remember after placing the bag on her head is that the earth became void and without form. Everywhere was dark and it felt like Genesis chapter 1:1&2 all over again
Have a wonderful day full of God's blessings.
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 11:00am
It's just paint...noting to get excited about
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by mpurity1(f): 11:01am
this is new level crazy man
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by Onwardvic(m): 11:01am
Another license for madness has been given
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by GodSucks(m): 11:01am
Look for me!!!
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by kelvinjo94(m): 11:02am
ShawttySoFyne:I did worse for UTI that year
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by hotspec(m): 11:03am
Ush. Such a "beautiful" H20 colour tatoo gone wrong. Well maybe based on logistics, Efe will clap back at him on Twitter for his effort
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by GreenMavro: 11:03am
His Mumu is based on Logistics
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 11:03am
Jobless fellow #basedonlogistics
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 11:03am
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by robosky02(m): 11:04am
ok
base on logistics
militant welcome efe to warri
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 11:04am
E don do na.
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by MillionDollars: 11:04am
Efe dis efe dat, i have an appointment from berger to ketu, common tfare i no get
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by suzan404(f): 11:04am
Na tattoo be that?.........this one wan kill himself on top #25m wey Efe nor go give you.......see blood everywhere sha
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 11:04am
Yawns
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:04am
And na person pikin be dis..
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by slinkygomez: 11:04am
Hmmm....no comment....only like
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by jerrykho(m): 11:05am
but brotherly WHY
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by SageTravels: 11:06am
Timaya..plaintain seller
Olajumoke..bread seller
Don jazzy..akamu seller
Efe..tomato seller
They all turned millionaires
O Lord pls just show me wat to sell
Garden egg
Nunu
Fura
Bitter kola
Etc
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by softboiy: 11:07am
bring ur PayPal funds 380/$
|Re: Die-Hard Fan Of Efe Paints His Body, Writes "Base On Logistics" (Photos) by EzigboNwanma(f): 11:08am
The height of stupidity
