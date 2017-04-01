My mum was in the sitting room, I was outside. She called me to help her bring her handbag from her room. I brought the bag, and asked her where I should keep it. Mum said I should keep it on her head. Brothers and sisters, as an obedient child, I kept the bag on her head. The only thing I remember after placing the bag on her head is that the earth became void and without form. Everywhere was dark and it felt like Genesis chapter 1:1&2 all over again



Have a wonderful day full of God's blessings. 17 Likes 2 Shares