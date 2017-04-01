Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) (6261 Views)

Lady Impregnated By Her Uncle Dies In Abortion Process In Delta (Photos) / N-Power Teacher Beats A Female Corper In Delta (Photos) / 28 People Chained In A House In Lagos Rescued By Police (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: According to a report by Sapele Oghenek,the thief pictured below whose name is Iyke was caught while stealing rods from a popular shop in Delta along Cemetery Road,Rainoil around 5am on April 10. When interrogated after receiving a series of beating from people, he admitted that this was not his first time. According to him,he resides at Crudas road.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/man-who-breaks-into-shops-to-steal.html?m=1

RODS!!!! ahn ahn

Very bad.

So what? Steal na crime?

kai Nigerians!...they even chained his legs with padlock 4 Likes

When interrogated after receiving a series of beating from people,he admitted that this was not his first time. Abeg, where's the evidence of this "series of beating" because that Nigga still looks very fresh.

Another product of biafuro caught in the act. 3 Likes

Let him be in chain for the next five years.

Na dem 1 Like

Folks from that side of the country never disappoints in what they do best....... #stealing 2 Likes

end of the road

lol... igwe

One day for the owner

6 days are yours mr thief and one day is for the owner. That one is leg cuff as n.a. only handcuff police get.

see leg padlock?

He's now on our death-row

Wetin hin dey use rod do?

Na like this we for chain Big Brother had it been Efe no win

Compare person wey steal billions to person wey steal rod look at the way he is chained..

Reccession should be blamed for this

Abbeyme:

One day for the owner 2 Likes

stealing is bad and jungle justice is never an option

ipobbigot7:

Another product of biafuro caught in the act. Must you talk rubbish? Must you talk rubbish?

Thieves dey get mind sha

fuckerstard:

Na dem

Kill the idi0t sharp sharp if he is a confirmed thief..There is no time to waste on criminals , robbers and kidnappers because they wont waste time on you if its their own turn neither will they have mercy on you.

my bro, naija is Harding everyday, result to stilling is the option, wi goo suun junpan pass.

Name checked





Na them

Register Today Folks!

See his flat head!