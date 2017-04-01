₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by chie8: 7:32am
According to a report by Sapele Oghenek,the thief pictured below whose name is Iyke was caught while stealing rods from a popular shop in Delta along Cemetery Road,Rainoil around 5am on April 10. When interrogated after receiving a series of beating from people, he admitted that this was not his first time. According to him,he resides at Crudas road.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/man-who-breaks-into-shops-to-steal.html?m=1
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Behira(f): 7:38am
RODS!!!! ahn ahn
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Igboesika: 7:39am
Very bad.
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Sebastine1994: 7:41am
So what? Steal na crime?
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Oliviaxx(f): 7:46am
kai Nigerians!...they even chained his legs with padlock
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by MrWhaley: 7:55am
When interrogated after receiving a series of beating from people,he admitted that this was not his first time.Abeg, where's the evidence of this "series of beating" because that Nigga still looks very fresh.
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by ipobbigot7: 8:39am
Another product of biafuro caught in the act.
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Jabioro: 8:49am
Let him be in chain for the next five years.
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by fuckerstard: 9:05am
Na dem
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by veekid(m): 11:04am
Folks from that side of the country never disappoints in what they do best....... #stealing
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by kelvinjo94(m): 11:04am
end of the road
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by olahero(m): 11:04am
lol... igwe
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Abbeyme: 11:04am
One day for the owner
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by damilolammm(m): 11:04am
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by ekems2017(f): 11:05am
6 days are yours mr thief and one day is for the owner. That one is leg cuff as n.a. only handcuff police get.
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Keneking: 11:05am
see leg padlock?
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by GodSucks(m): 11:05am
He's now on our death-row
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by EzigboNwanma(f): 11:06am
Wetin hin dey use rod do?
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by mpurity1(f): 11:06am
Na like this we for chain Big Brother had it been Efe no win
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Punctual(m): 11:07am
Compare person wey steal billions to person wey steal rod look at the way he is chained..
Reccession should be blamed for this
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by CuteJude: 11:07am
Abbeyme:
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by seunlayi(m): 11:08am
stealing is bad and jungle justice is never an option
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Virginkpekus(f): 11:08am
ipobbigot7:Must you talk rubbish?
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by suzan404(f): 11:09am
Thieves dey get mind sha
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by emmanuel596(m): 11:10am
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by GodSucks(m): 11:10am
fuckerstard:
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by GreatMahmud: 11:10am
Kill the idi0t sharp sharp if he is a confirmed thief..There is no time to waste on criminals , robbers and kidnappers because they wont waste time on you if its their own turn neither will they have mercy on you.
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Seeall(m): 11:11am
my bro, naija is Harding everyday, result to stilling is the option, wi goo suun junpan pass.
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Iseoluwani: 11:11am
Name checked
Na them
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by enakho(m): 11:12am
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Eco2580(m): 11:14am
See his flat head!
|Re: Man Who Breaks Into Shops To Steal Rods Caught & Chained In Delta(photos) by Stillblessing(m): 11:14am
Stealing is bad Whatever the condition
