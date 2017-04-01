₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by JamieNaijaTeam: 7:49am
Footballer, Joseph Yobo's wife, Adaeze Yobo took to her Instagram page to celebrate their son, Joey who turned 7 years old today.
She wrote;
"My lil (big) helper is 7 today!!! They say "7 is a lucky number" but you're not lucky baby, you are BLESSED!! Joey, no matter how old you are, you will always be my baby. we're so blessed to have you and i cant wait to see the great things God will do in and through you. Joey Tambari Yobo, your life is preserved by God, your future is bright and your expectations in this life shall never be cut off because your heart desires will always be granted in jesus name! Amen. I love you baby! Happy 7th Birthday "
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by tobiasbeecher: 11:34am
fine boy, happy birthday to you!
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by Doro55: 11:34am
na wa ooo
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by Masterdrey: 11:35am
Hbd
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by KFantastic: 11:35am
When will i ever be FTC
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 11:35am
happy birthday
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by naijaboiy: 11:37am
I've never seen any celebrity with an ugly child.
How do they do it?
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by paulo220(m): 11:38am
happy birthday
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by tomsordiah: 11:40am
@the 2nd poster, ...haven't you heard that no one is ugly...some people re just poor
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by Nnamdig2(m): 11:42am
this beans I dey eat sweet die
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Celebrates Her Son, Joey's 7th Birthday (Photos) by Mophasa: 11:46am
naijaboiy:
Ugly mofo like you
How did your parents do it?
