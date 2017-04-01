₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,038 members, 3,471,201 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 11:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic (4295 Views)
Photos: Lagos RRS Arrest Cripple Who Terrorizes Motorists At Night / Woman Pours Hot Water On Husband In Lagos For Buying Her Insufficient Food / Robbers Crushed To Death While Robbing Motorists On Third Mainland Bridge (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by 247frolic(m): 8:56am
Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps Agency (LASECORPS) have arrested six motorists at the Ikeja Along end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for allegedly buying goods in the traffic.
The offenders’ vehicles, a Honda Accent, Hiace, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Sienna, taxi cab and commercial bus, were also impounded by the agency.
Punch reports that four passengers and nine hawkers were also apprehended during the operation, which was carried out on Thursday.
They were accused of breaching the environmental law and brought before a magistrate, Mr. Olayiwola Ogundare of the Ogba Magistrate’s Court, who sentenced them to three months’ imprisonment each.
Ogundare, however, gave the accused an option of N10, 000 fine each, adding that each of the motorists should pay additional N20,000 fine into the state coffers.
The Head of Public Affairs Unit for LASECORPS, Rahmat Alabi, said the arrest was in line with the Environmental Sanitation Law, 2015.
She said the Corps Marshal of the agency, CSP Bola Jimoh (retd.), stated that LASECORPS was determined to fight the menace of highway hawking.
“The corps marshal believes that the enforcement of the Environmental Sanitation Law, 2015 that makes both buyers and sellers liable, will send the expected signal and halt the prevalence of the illegal highway hawking and street trading in the metropolis. If there are no buyers, there will be no sellers,” she said.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/04/lagos-state-jails-6-motorists-for.html
1 Share
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by GreenMavro: 8:57am
This thing no make sense walahi
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by Angeleena(f): 9:04am
lol...which Kain, nonsense be this??
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by fergie001(m): 9:07am
Ambode sef,u wan overdo abi?
If Lagosian turn vex for u ehn,
NB:BBN don finish
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by biafranbaby(m): 9:09am
I pity yoruba people in lagos.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by abouzaid: 9:09am
i don't personally see what's so special about Lagos that so many people wants to live in that hell hole and i can't understand why south east and south south politicians can't push for the reactivation of the eastern ports so that we can avoid Lagos completely.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by abouzaid: 9:11am
biafranbaby:that was totally unnecessary, you shouldn't allow them.into influencing you to be like them.
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by madridguy(m): 9:17am
Misplaced priorities. Smh for Gov. Ambode
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by hedonistic: 9:30am
Retrogressive, obnoxious, heavy-handed, counterproductive, and totally objectionable law. I admire Ambode's strides as a governor, but this so-called revenue generation drive cannot and should not proceed with such desperation.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by johnemeka(m): 11:19am
Free Services
Why suffer yourself when we can help you with our most effective means of publicity with little cost.We have working GSM phone number Database of over 69 million people.
Publicity is the blood that flows in our vein and we can help you now.
Contact us now for your website design and publicity
www. englovbulksms. com
080 3278 3486
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by Keneking: 11:19am
Ambode sef
- "Ogundare, however, gave the accused an option of N10, 000 fine each, adding that each of the motorists should pay additional N20,000 fine into the state coffers."
Useless government
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by Evergreen4(m): 11:20am
Na wa oo, that one join too? Is that an offence too?
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by mpurity1(f): 11:20am
so who will jail LASG for otondo mayhem
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by Chuckd12: 11:20am
nonsense
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by damilolammm(m): 11:20am
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by babyfaceafrica: 11:20am
biafranbaby:pity yourself
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by IMASTEX: 11:21am
See matter
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by bettercreature(m): 11:21am
Chuckd12:They are tunning lagos people to DUNCE!
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by yomalex(m): 11:21am
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by prettyboi1989(m): 11:21am
if you jail everybody that buys Goods in traffic what then? why not just fine them? must everything be jail?
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by Moreoffaith(m): 11:21am
If I see mama put for traffic I go buy am cos na our way be that for Lagos....
Even 5 gala no dey reach person sometimes if the traffic much..
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by pxjosh(m): 11:21am
abouzaid:kk
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by Rayhandrinni(m): 11:21am
naso
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by sirusX(m): 11:22am
kuku kill us
Just because it's Thursday, one cannot buy something along the road before the environmental sanitation is over
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by donnie(m): 11:22am
So somone cannot buy sometin again?
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by fisoge(m): 11:22am
Get your APPLE devices fixed today.
Iphone iPad Mac book
We are FAST and SECURE.
For your broken glass LCD, battery replacement, damage and software problems, install apps, phone unlock and country unlock.
We can come to you for pick up and deliver on the same day anywhere in Lagos state.
Call Fisayo 08189906996, 09074494582.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by GodSucks(m): 11:22am
hmm
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by exlinkleads(f): 11:23am
stupidity and misplaced priority
I can't even bring out my car again in Lagos because is forbidden to see a young man driving
every st.upid officer will stop you as ask stupid questions
TeamComercialBus
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by jakandeola(m): 11:23am
biafranbaby:baby factry
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by bethyz(f): 11:23am
Lagos is tough this days
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by BTT(m): 11:24am
Imagine going to jail for BUYING N10 pure-water in Lagos traffic, while politicians get acquitted after stealing billions.
Now tell me, what is buIIsh1t!
|Re: Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic by ekems2017(f): 11:24am
Misplaced priority. Ambode is turning to something else.
Mom Who Superglued Girl’s Hands To Wall Sentenced To 99 Years / Wisdom / Islamic New Year
Viewing this topic: bendike, mayorkyzo, hollawuyi2013(m), lewalee(f), ologun01(m), Sammiejokes(m), darkhorizon, fagin1982(m), Geenosko, kentochdis(m), Nmaudu, TRADEMARK(m), peteredo, chidelacreme, PAULDDON1(m), loskally(m), noscares, akfeas(m), Collinzo4chizi, Tombrook0, Yazmin, 2good(m), Emassive(m), oweman, windud, Sojikhing, qintus, tunnamaniah(m), WriteBoy, Lilientology, LastSurvivor11, Emmaxmusic(m), chally02(m), seyigiggle, KINGTELLER, swit4real, Abahjoey, chyke007(m), Livefreeordieha(m), venai(m), Darkseid(m), GMbuharii, MrRichy(m), postension, inwangobio(m), stepo707, Transporter123(m), favouredi, arcnomec(m), Patosajad, kawkab, hexy1, ziggy3579, yeyeboi(m), sunnydayasaba(m), Yemsyfemsy, DoyenExchange, folanrewaju77(m), Caris77(f), seyilabi(m), meerkat(m), Fairboy(m), sipsip(m), emekakingsely(m), olowodaddy, chuuxxy, Loneley, millhouse, Luqas, Goke7, trekkie, Emmaus12, sambina, Dudeweedlmao(m), lankieman, Elbizzcklinz(m), Esseite, twistedBalls(m), soleski01(m) and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22