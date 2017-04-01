Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic (4295 Views)

The offenders’ vehicles, a Honda Accent, Hiace, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Sienna, taxi cab and commercial bus, were also impounded by the agency.



Punch reports that four passengers and nine hawkers were also apprehended during the operation, which was carried out on Thursday.



They were accused of breaching the environmental law and brought before a magistrate, Mr. Olayiwola Ogundare of the Ogba Magistrate’s Court, who sentenced them to three months’ imprisonment each.



Ogundare, however, gave the accused an option of N10, 000 fine each, adding that each of the motorists should pay additional N20,000 fine into the state coffers.



The Head of Public Affairs Unit for LASECORPS, Rahmat Alabi, said the arrest was in line with the Environmental Sanitation Law, 2015.



She said the Corps Marshal of the agency, CSP Bola Jimoh (retd.), stated that LASECORPS was determined to fight the menace of highway hawking.



“The corps marshal believes that the enforcement of the Environmental Sanitation Law, 2015 that makes both buyers and sellers liable, will send the expected signal and halt the prevalence of the illegal highway hawking and street trading in the metropolis. If there are no buyers, there will be no sellers,” she said.





This thing no make sense walahi This thing no make sense walahi 6 Likes

lol...which Kain, nonsense be this?? 4 Likes

Ambode sef,u wan overdo abi?

If Lagosian turn vex for u ehn,

NB:BBN don finish

I pity yoruba people in lagos. 1 Like 1 Share

i don't personally see what's so special about Lagos that so many people wants to live in that hell hole and i can't understand why south east and south south politicians can't push for the reactivation of the eastern ports so that we can avoid Lagos completely. 12 Likes 1 Share

biafranbaby:

I pity yoruba people in lagos. that was totally unnecessary, you shouldn't allow them.into influencing you to be like them. that was totally unnecessary, you shouldn't allow them.into influencing you to be like them. 3 Likes

Misplaced priorities. Smh for Gov. Ambode 1 Like

Retrogressive, obnoxious, heavy-handed, counterproductive, and totally objectionable law. I admire Ambode's strides as a governor, but this so-called revenue generation drive cannot and should not proceed with such desperation. 1 Like

Ambode sef



- "Ogundare, however, gave the accused an option of N10, 000 fine each, adding that each of the motorists should pay additional N20,000 fine into the state coffers."



Useless government

Na wa oo, that one join too? Is that an offence too?

so who will jail LASG for otondo mayhem

nonsense

biafranbaby:

I pity yoruba people in lagos. pity yourself pity yourself 2 Likes

See matter

Chuckd12:

nonsense They are tunning lagos people to DUNCE! They are tunning lagos people to DUNCE!

if you jail everybody that buys Goods in traffic what then? why not just fine them? must everything be jail?

If I see mama put for traffic I go buy am cos na our way be that for Lagos....



Even 5 gala no dey reach person sometimes if the traffic much.. 3 Likes

abouzaid:

i don't personally see what's so special about Lagos that so many people wants to live in that hell hole and i can't understand why south east and south south politicians can't push for the reactivation of the eastern ports so that we can avoid Lagos completely. kk

naso





Just because it's Thursday, one cannot buy something along the road before the environmental sanitation is over kuku kill usJust because it's Thursday, one cannot buy something along the road before the environmental sanitation is over

So somone cannot buy sometin again?

hmm

stupidity and misplaced priority





I can't even bring out my car again in Lagos because is forbidden to see a young man driving



every st.upid officer will stop you as ask stupid questions



TeamComercialBus

biafranbaby:

I pity yoruba people in lagos. baby factry baby factry 1 Like

Lagos is tough this days

Imagine going to jail for BUYING N10 pure-water in Lagos traffic, while politicians get acquitted after stealing billions.



Now tell me, what is buIIsh1t!