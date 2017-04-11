₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 9:19am
The victims were rescued by LRU as they did not mention any fatality.
https://autojosh.com/danfo-bus-burns/
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:23am
Ok
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by Erngie(f): 9:24am
What . I hope no life was lost. Careless drivers
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by modelsms: 9:42am
God help us
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by Chrisozone: 11:41am
GOD pls save Nigeria.
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by Qabt(m): 11:41am
May God have mercy on this country
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by YhungPablo(m): 11:42am
Rip to the dead
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by paskyboy: 11:42am
OK
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by kennyslim1(m): 11:42am
Gladly no life was lost!
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by tomsordiah: 11:44am
We God there's was no causality
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by neonly: 11:45am
YhungPablo:
They no body died
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by kingsley3218(m): 11:46am
Smh.......danfo drivers,practising fast and furious on bad Nigerian roads. Dem no dey hear word.....stupid elements!!! Thank God no life was lost
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by abdhallerh(m): 11:46am
Allah help us all
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by icejoel(m): 11:46am
YhungPablo:no death oh....
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by LAFO(f): 11:46am
See as pictures look like say Dem use reflector for the location?
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by seyilabi(m): 11:47am
Thank God no life is lost.
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by Oyind17: 11:47am
modelsms:I am interested in your signature
|Re: Danfo Bus Burns After Falling At Odo-iyalaro Bridge, Lagos (photos) by Horus(m): 11:47am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17s-FeIK28U
Lagos to ban commercial buses 'Danfo'
