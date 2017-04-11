₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by dukie25: 9:51am
Just saw on Twitter FAAN Headquarters is on fire.
Federal Airport Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN) Headquarters On Fire (Photos)
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by dukie25: 9:52am
Accounts department go don burn finish
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by OfficialAwol(m): 10:04am
Make I hear say account department never burn finish.
I think it's becoming a trend to burn account departments when investigation close in.
Mumu yeyes
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by Keneking: 10:14am
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Where is EFCC, ICPC and Head of Service sef
Those bungalows are on fire
Rotimi Amaechi ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Mynd44 day don break for FAAN HQ Ikeja
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by greatgod2012(f): 10:35am
I hope it's not what I'm thinking?
Why account department?
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by fergie001(m): 10:50am
The HOR said they won't assign money to a particular Ministry because over 200m has been diverted.
Now an agency under the Ministry is under fire attack.
Hian
Hian again
A witch cried in the nyt,a baby died in the morning;
Do u need a magician to tell u who killed d baby?
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by babdap: 10:59am
season of burning
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by babyfaceafrica: 11:18am
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by philGeo(m): 11:19am
Account Department. But why always Nigeria?
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by GodSucks(m): 11:46am
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by veekid(m): 11:46am
Burn all the evidence
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by paskyboy: 11:46am
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by itiswellandwell: 11:47am
Lol. Burn it down! That's the format
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by burkingx(f): 11:47am
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by dragonking3: 11:47am
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by Adaowerri111: 11:47am
Buhari and bad luck sef
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by CheezyCharles: 11:47am
when will aso rock catch fire?killing only our problem!
|Re: FAAN Headquarters On Fire (pic) by neonly: 11:47am
Based on logistics they embezzle some cash
