'If you are in Owerri and you've had reasons to be in court, the high Court on Orlu road, I mean, you definitely would know this crippled young man. He sits by the road side just before the High Court gate proper. His name is Chinedu osuagwu from Oguta in Oguta LGA. I had seen him once on my way to work, coming to take his usual position in such a rigorous pattern of movement. I stood by with tears in my eyes watching this young man crawl with his knees while wearing a bathroom Slippers which should be worn by the feet in his hands.

Today, God provided him with a more comfortable way of movement as a non-governmental organisation known as PEZE Foundation through the founder, the Imo State deputy governor, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere MFR, a humane Child of God, gave Chinedu a 1 unit Wheelchair to ease and aid his movement wherever he wants to go.

I am privileged to be part of this Christ-like gesture. It was almost like the biblical Peter and the lame at the beautiful gate; "Silver or gold have i not, but such that i have, give I thee, in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk!(Acts 3: 6)

I have a feeling Chinedu's miracle just begun. Glory to God



Nice one deputy..

Good gesture!



But he can do more because that man obviously need more help! 1 Like

And they are busy advertising it. 4 Likes

Kk... Good people great nation, at least dem epp d guy

Glory Be To GOD

Good for the crippled guy... his knees needs to rest, it has really tried for him.

acts of kindness can't just be kept from the public.

Nigerian politics.... Everything is about publicity

next nah to use am do campaign poster. it is in dem

Good one but it should be in confidence

stop blowing your trumpet

I actually thought it was the house behind he got... After patiently reading everything to the ending I now discovered it was a wheelchair... Una non well at all. Publicity 1 Like

Nice one deputy..

Apart from when chair did he give him an accommodation and some money





If not....Then I am not impressed....But why help somebody and come online to publish it





Apart from when chair did he give him an accommodation and some money

If not....Then I am not impressed....But why help somebody and come online to publish it

This is Eugene service

And they are busy advertising it.

The cost of their advertisement will probably be more than the cost of the wheelchair sef



The cost of their advertisement will probably be more than the cost of the wheelchair sef

Bloody Pharisees!!! or Na Saducees!!!







why the noise

U'v tried mr deputy, a clap 4 u... Do more so u could b given an applause

Was published by Linda Chikere not Prince Madumere and besides, good deeds can't be hidden.



Do good, and people will praise you.





Was published by Linda Chikere not Prince Madumere and besides, good deeds can't be hidden.

Do good, and people will praise you.

Sometimes, we have to look beyond politics and appreciate good deeds.

God bless this gesture.... its great to do good to all humans

This is what you are elected to do, sorry he did him no favours.. My people, its about time we realise these guys are meant to serve..



The man should provide accommodation, help him acquire some sort of training.. Thats how disabled folks are meant to be cared for...no offense

So he gave a crippled man a wheelchair and we celebrate him...

Wheel chair no bi empowerment.

He should empowered.

Through peze foundation a wheel chair was given, that particular man stays near the court and no one cares to assist. For those who doesn't know linda chikere, she is the golden voice of IMO, a retired broadcaster of ibc who later worked with ray power bayelsa. Now an SA to the deputy governor.

can you please stop posting this kind stuff...#no biggie there or must we publicize total gabbage...%small time the headlines will be like "See the new tooth brush or boxer bought by Davido or PMB"