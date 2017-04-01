₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by chimere66: 1:10pm
As shared by Linda....
'If you are in Owerri and you've had reasons to be in court, the high Court on Orlu road, I mean, you definitely would know this crippled young man. He sits by the road side just before the High Court gate proper. His name is Chinedu osuagwu from Oguta in Oguta LGA. I had seen him once on my way to work, coming to take his usual position in such a rigorous pattern of movement. I stood by with tears in my eyes watching this young man crawl with his knees while wearing a bathroom Slippers which should be worn by the feet in his hands.
Today, God provided him with a more comfortable way of movement as a non-governmental organisation known as PEZE Foundation through the founder, the Imo State deputy governor, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere MFR, a humane Child of God, gave Chinedu a 1 unit Wheelchair to ease and aid his movement wherever he wants to go.
I am privileged to be part of this Christ-like gesture. It was almost like the biblical Peter and the lame at the beautiful gate; "Silver or gold have i not, but such that i have, give I thee, in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk!(Acts 3: 6)
I have a feeling Chinedu's miracle just begun. Glory to God
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/deputy-governor-of-imo-state-prince.html?m=1
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by Davash222(m): 1:12pm
Nice one deputy..
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 1:27pm
Good gesture!
But he can do more because that man obviously need more help!
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by modelsms: 1:36pm
And they are busy advertising it.
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 1:38pm
Kk... Good people great nation, at least dem epp d guy
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 1:39pm
Glory Be To GOD
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:39pm
Hmm
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 1:39pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 1:39pm
Good for the crippled guy... his knees needs to rest, it has really tried for him.
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:40pm
modelsms:acts of kindness can't just be kept from the public.
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 1:40pm
modelsms:Nigerian politics.... Everything is about publicity
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 1:41pm
next nah to use am do campaign poster. it is in dem
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by spartan50(m): 1:41pm
Good one but it should be in confidence
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 1:42pm
stop blowing your trumpet
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 1:42pm
I actually thought it was the house behind he got... After patiently reading everything to the ending I now discovered it was a wheelchair... Una non well at all. Publicity
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by ariesbull: 1:43pm
Davash222:
Apart from when chair did he give him an accommodation and some money
If not....Then I am not impressed....But why help somebody and come online to publish it
This is Eugene service
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by ziga: 1:43pm
modelsms:
The cost of their advertisement will probably be more than the cost of the wheelchair sef
Bloody Pharisees!!! or Na Saducees!!!
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 1:44pm
why the noise
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by legwa10(m): 1:45pm
U'v tried mr deputy, a clap 4 u... Do more so u could b given an applause
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by Davash222(m): 1:45pm
ariesbull:Was published by Linda Chikere not Prince Madumere and besides, good deeds can't be hidden.
Do good, and people will praise you.
Sometimes, we have to look beyond politics and appreciate good deeds.
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by fufuNegusi(m): 1:46pm
God bless this gesture.... its great to do good to all humans
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by Baroba(m): 1:52pm
This is what you are elected to do, sorry he did him no favours.. My people, its about time we realise these guys are meant to serve..
The man should provide accommodation, help him acquire some sort of training.. Thats how disabled folks are meant to be cared for...no offense
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by Babarex(m): 1:52pm
So he gave a crippled man a wheelchair and we celebrate him...
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by joinnow: 2:08pm
Wheel chair no bi empowerment.
He should empowered.
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by nkemdi89(f): 2:09pm
Through peze foundation a wheel chair was given, that particular man stays near the court and no one cares to assist. For those who doesn't know linda chikere, she is the golden voice of IMO, a retired broadcaster of ibc who later worked with ray power bayelsa. Now an SA to the deputy governor.
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by Kolabalogun(m): 2:15pm
can you please stop posting this kind stuff...#no biggie there or must we publicize total gabbage...%small time the headlines will be like "See the new tooth brush or boxer bought by Davido or PMB"
|Re: Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere Buys Wheelchair For A Crippled Man In Owerri (Photos) by WriteBoy: 2:25pm
I grew up with this guy in Alausa.
Eyya. All of a sudden he disappeared, that was around nine years ago. I feel like crying now.
