



Efe who disclosed he was in love with Marvis, said it's unfortunate that the royal kid from Rivers State is already in a relationship.



Asked if there is any future for him and Marvis



“Based on logistics, if you are confined in a place for a certain period of time, attraction na very important [something]. E must happen. You nor fit hide am.



But when you put am now in a broad perspective after the house, reasoning fit change. But for the house? Yes, I been dey feel Marvis well but e just dey unfortunate say she get boyfriend- she dey serious relationship.



Asked if he will give money to charity



“I’ll be cliche to just say I’ll do. But, honestly, I will just do what I can do. I nor dey promise say charity this, charity that. The most important one na to pay my tithe, then the charity will come naturally.



On when he will be dropping his album



Asked what he will do first when he gets home



“First thing na thanksgiving now. I’ll go to church and thank God properly [because] before I came here, I spoke with Him and we had our agreement.”



The BBN star also went further to thank fans for “carrying” his “matter for head.”



In another interview with CoolFM, Efe talked about his teenage years, how he never enjoyed being a teenager, because he worked so hard to rise from poverty.



“I was thinking of how I was going to succeed. Naim make me old so,” he said in response to speculations about his age.



