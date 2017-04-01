₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by AdoraAmadi: 1:39pm
Based on logistics bros, Efe and winner of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show for 2017, whose first point of call immediately he arrived Nigeria was Cool FM, has talked about what the future holds for him, his relationship with ex-housemate Marvis , charity and also paying his tithe.
Efe who disclosed he was in love with Marvis, said it's unfortunate that the royal kid from Rivers State is already in a relationship.
Here are excerpts and video of his interview at Cool FM/African Magic;
Asked if there is any future for him and Marvis
“Based on logistics, if you are confined in a place for a certain period of time, attraction na very important [something]. E must happen. You nor fit hide am.
But when you put am now in a broad perspective after the house, reasoning fit change. But for the house? Yes, I been dey feel Marvis well but e just dey unfortunate say she get boyfriend- she dey serious relationship.
She said she is going to continue with her boyfriend, so me I gats to move on and wait for my own.”
Asked if he will give money to charity
“I’ll be cliche to just say I’ll do. But, honestly, I will just do what I can do. I nor dey promise say charity this, charity that. The most important one na to pay my tithe, then the charity will come naturally.
I promise to dig boreholes.”
On when he will be dropping his album
“I drop EP before I fall in. If the EP pop well, we go run some videos, then we drop album. But, album – by God’s grace – go be 2018.”
Asked what he will do first when he gets home
“First thing na thanksgiving now. I’ll go to church and thank God properly [because] before I came here, I spoke with Him and we had our agreement.”
Efe also talked about meeting his mother and his relatives, and the advise they sure will have prepared, waiting to rain on him.
The BBN star also went further to thank fans for “carrying” his “matter for head.”
Click here to watch full video.
In another interview with CoolFM, Efe talked about his teenage years, how he never enjoyed being a teenager, because he worked so hard to rise from poverty.
“I was thinking of how I was going to succeed. Naim make me old so,” he said in response to speculations about his age.
Here's his emotional confession;
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:43pm
WHO CARES?
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by Jeffboi(m): 1:51pm
GloriaNinja:
Efe-nation cares
E pain am #tboss
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by Davash222(m): 1:57pm
AdoraAmadi:Efe, i think Charity should come before tithe.. Charity is equally Tithe but Tithe is not Charity.
Give back to the street first.
For my Mentions'
Efe can decide to pay his Tithe through Charity.. It doesn't stop the blessings of God from coming.
Our African Religious Leaders made us believe that we MUST bring our Tithe to them every time. For me, my Pastor is a senior Lecturer in my State University here, and you expected me to take my 1/10th of monthly meagre to him Had it been he's jobless, it would have been a different game.
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by veekid(m): 2:00pm
starboi, do as you like
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by amiibaby(f): 2:00pm
Okay that's cool
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by TinaAnita(f): 2:00pm
Space booked....
Marvis be like oh boy I don Bleep up!!
The moral lesson of Efe's story is that don't look down on anyone as the story could change within the twinkling of an eye.
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by Davash222(m): 2:01pm
GloriaNinja:Honestly, we do!!
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by jordinsparkles(f): 2:01pm
GloriaNinja:hater....
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by adorablepepple(f): 2:01pm
If I were you efe, I will go into the studio to record "based on logistics" music as e dey hot. Leave woman matter for now o...
But wait ooo with all those deep kisses and affection you both shared even till the last day ,the guy accept abi..
The guy be waiting for marvis like
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by jayriginal: 2:01pm
Where was the boyfriend when you were snogging her?
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by doctor306: 2:01pm
Enough of this efe bullshit bbn is over so let's face reality
Our country is in a mess and instead of us to find a way of correcting it we are hear talking bullshit about one joker who wants to give tithe for doing all sort of shits he did in bbn and u think God is happy
Its time we protest to the government about all this suffering
Its time we take up Biafra since protest dint work let's go to war
Its time oduduwa Republic say were they stand or what they want
Its time to say no to the oppression of Christians by these islamic beast called heards men
Let's wake up from our sleep bbn is gone and gone for good so stop disturbing uswith nonsence news
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 2:02pm
Based On All Available Logistics And Evidence,;
Wetin Concern Antoni
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by TosineGuy(m): 2:02pm
no wonder this guy won. He is very real. He no dey form
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by emmyid(m): 2:02pm
Hmmmm... Na so person go just blow over night Oooo... May God Efemize me, Efe, I key into your blessings brother..... Happy for U... Haters Goan die!!!
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by GoldenJAT(m): 2:02pm
Correct nigga!!!u don mk am
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by Max24: 2:02pm
Funny response
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by coalcoal1(m): 2:02pm
based on logistics and on a broader perspective, nothing for Mavis
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by Diction10nairal: 2:03pm
But this dude is natural sha
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by Popemax(m): 2:03pm
GloriaNinja:lol
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by MadeInTokyo: 2:03pm
GloriaNinja:Mumu Tboss fan
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by alignacademy(m): 2:03pm
AdoraAmadi:
Of course...
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by ajalawole(m): 2:03pm
Chai.......... Una go soon see stamped for this for ehn. I trust our 9ja girl
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by Jessidaisy4(f): 2:04pm
This Marvis was soooo annoying Please where is TBoss??
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by yjgm(m): 2:04pm
Based on logistics, charity is 1st bro.
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by Divay22(f): 2:04pm
Go and prosper dear......
God gat your back
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by Teedawg(m): 2:05pm
Davash222:charity is not tight tight is not charity
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by GreenMavro: 2:05pm
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by nairalandfreak(m): 2:05pm
Efe
|Re: Efe: 'I Been Dey Feel Marvis But E Dey Unfortunate Say Im Get Boyfriend' (video) by loomer: 2:05pm
Davash222:
Depends on the kind agreement him make with him God.
