What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Parenting to some persons is all 'bed of roses' while to many others has enormous challenges to contend with. More often, such challenges are easily noticed by first time parent(s). With this premise, let's begin sharing our experiences as a first time parent or even as grand parent (s). What are some of your major challenges as a parent? I hope intending parents and everyone will have a lot to learn from this thread. I plead with oga Seun, lalasticlala and moderators to 'homepage' this thread.
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
My own challenges.....
Giving more times to prayers for my baby especially when carried by someone you're not comfortable with, or visiting somewhere with mum you don't like....
Frequent purchase of Pampers, Cerelac among others becoming a must.......
As I remember others, I will update....
My take: "parenting no be beans," it takes much more than just giving birth. It is an entire world of its own. It gives you a "life time responsibility."
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Parenting to anyone is never a complete bed of roses. It changes you; you become an entirely different person. You must ensure that you love your spouse more even when your new kid(s) need the attention more. Multi-tasking becomes a norm.
On the bright side, the ability to love just anyone becomes natural.
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Taking care of twins(a boy and a girl) with only me & wify combined with work that you have to spend 12hrs of the day at the office
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
The sleepless nights I endured every night when my wife gave birth to our first child.
It wasn't easy at all, remembering you will go to work next day
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
taking care of the family in recession
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Poo oo! they'll just be dropping poo everywhere, in the sitting room, kitchen everywhere, one has this habit of pooing anytime we put on his napkin, he'll poo,
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Reduced freedom and added responsibilities. ..
but it's all for good..
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
None yet but my pregnant wife has really spurred me to prepare for the challenges ahead. She's more or less the wife, mother and baby right now. It took me 5 hrs to prepare a pot of soup last week cos the sherriff wanted it!
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
Re: What Are Your Major Challenges As A First-time Parent?
