Parenting to some persons is all 'bed of roses' while to many others has enormous challenges to contend with. More often, such challenges are easily noticed by first time parent(s). With this premise, let's begin sharing our experiences as a first time parent or even as grand parent (s). What are some of your major challenges as a parent? I hope intending parents and everyone will have a lot to learn from this thread. I plead with oga Seun, lalasticlala and moderators to 'homepage' this thread.

Giving more times to prayers for my baby especially when carried by someone you're not comfortable with, or visiting somewhere with mum you don't like....



Frequent purchase of Pampers, Cerelac among others becoming a must.......



My take: "parenting no be beans," it takes much more than just giving birth. It is an entire world of its own. It gives you a "life time responsibility." 2 Likes

Parenting to anyone is never a complete bed of roses. It changes you; you become an entirely different person. You must ensure that you love your spouse more even when your new kid(s) need the attention more. Multi-tasking becomes a norm.



On the bright side, the ability to love just anyone becomes natural. 1 Like

Taking care of twins(a boy and a girl) with only me & wify combined with work that you have to spend 12hrs of the day at the office 5 Likes

The sleepless nights I endured every night when my wife gave birth to our first child.





It wasn't easy at all, remembering you will go to work next day 1 Like

Poo oo! they'll just be dropping poo everywhere, in the sitting room, kitchen everywhere, one has this habit of pooing anytime we put on his napkin, he'll poo,

Every parent biggest challenge should be their kids

but it's all for good.. Reduced freedom and added responsibilities. ..but it's all for good..

None yet but my pregnant wife has really spurred me to prepare for the challenges ahead. She's more or less the wife, mother and baby right now. It took me 5 hrs to prepare a pot of soup last week cos the sherriff wanted it!



