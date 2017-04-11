₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by ostechno: 2:40pm
A whopper of an asteroid will make a close approach to Earth on April 19. There's no need to panic, though; NASA says it won't collide with our planet. But it will get extremely close for an asteroid of that size.
Source: http://www.foxnews.com/science/2017/04/11/big-shiny-asteroid-to-fly-safely-past-earth-on-april-19.html
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Khd95(m): 2:56pm
But what if it collides with earth
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by ostechno: 3:03pm
only God knows
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by soberdrunk(m): 4:26pm
As a Nigerian things like "Asteroid", "satellites" and other "intergalactic issues" are the least of our problems, we have too many things to worry about already, all the things we have survived in this country is too much for us to start fearing one oversized rock that is millions of miles away. Wetin concern 'Ajepako' pikin with 'salad cream'...........
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:26pm
Super story
Believe anything a white man tells you at your own peril
That's how they enslaved us with the story of some imaginary God, Jesus Christ and religion
Nothing will fly anywhere
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by tobtap: 4:26pm
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by unclezuma: 4:26pm
Okay
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by ichommy(m): 4:27pm
Khd95:
IT might, The chance are slim. It won't affect it.
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Naturallyme: 4:27pm
Where is it coming from and where is it going to. Rock of Ages , Ancient of Days I hail thee. Your ways are beyond human comprehension. Olorun iba re o
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Monogamy: 4:27pm
I can't wait to stream it life.
#TeamBlackhole
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by NotNairalandi(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Lolaabokoku(f): 4:28pm
End time tinz
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by NetBizguy: 4:28pm
Hope it doesn't kill us
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by mikkypel(m): 4:28pm
Thank God I will be in Jupiter then
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by danbrowndmf(m): 4:28pm
k
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by hotspice29(m): 4:28pm
RUN FOR YA LIIIIIIFE!!!! STACK UP FOOD!!! DONT PANICK!!!OMG!!!!!!!
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by raquel97: 4:28pm
Let me go and reconcile with Christ
Ok Naa I have heard. Let me come and be going..
Ok Naa I have heard. Let me come and be going..
Remember our rate
Bitcoins available at N440.
Perfect Money N450.
Paypal, payer, payoner, Skrill & payment service help available.
If you have bitcoins, Kindly sell to us at best rate ever.
Visit www.nairaomm.com to place your orders.
@NairaOmmTeam
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by NOBODYY: 4:29pm
But flat earth theorists will rather have us believe that the earth is flat...
So how do we explain phenomenons like this na?
Naturallyme:
OlajumokeBread:
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by snipesdam(m): 4:30pm
Khd95:
It will be shot out the sky and its pieces evaporated. No harm shall come to earth.
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Edenoscar(m): 4:30pm
mikkypel:Abeg book one hotel room for me when you get there
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Idrismusty97(m): 4:30pm
I hope it change course and head straight to earth. Five times the distance between earth and moon? That's too damn far.
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by BrightEye(m): 4:30pm
can it be visible and recorded with a camera?
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by babyfaceafrica: 4:30pm
Noted
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by RichThug(m): 4:31pm
Lol 9ja no go fit see am cos Bubu don use hin bad belle spoil our country
soo to my countrymen i say...
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by obembet(m): 4:31pm
Tell Buhari that gods dey vex
Even Edo witches
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by SillyeRabbit: 4:31pm
But they predicted eclipse back to back. How about that ?
OlajumokeBread:
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by rawpadgin(m): 4:32pm
imagine how the western world are working round the clock to save the earth
why Africa fold hand dey wait their big brothers to make thing happen
|Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by clems88(m): 4:32pm
Based on logistics , I don't think Nigeria will partake in the seeing
