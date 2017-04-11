₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,255 members, 3,471,875 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 05:33 PM

Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 - Science/Technology - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 (6414 Views)

Extreme Weather Conditions: 19 Coldest And Hottest Inhabited Places On Earth. / NASA Confirms The Discovery Of Another Earth - Photo / See Two Men Fly Above Dubai (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by ostechno: 2:40pm
A whopper of an asteroid will make a close approach to Earth on April 19. There's no need to panic, though; NASA says it won't collide with our planet. But it will get extremely close for an asteroid of that size.


Named 2014 JO25, this giant space rock measures approximately 2,000 feet across — about the height of the Shanghai Tower, China's tallest building and the second-tallest building in the world. It will pass by Earth at a safe distance of 1.1 million miles, or nearly five times the distance between the Earth and the moon.

"Small asteroids pass within this distance of Earth several times each week, but this upcoming close approach is the closest by any known asteroid of this size, or larger, since asteroid Toutatis, a 3.1-mile asteroid, which approached within about four lunar distances in September 2004," NASA officials said in a statement. [Photos: Asteroids in Deep Space]

NASA first learned of 2014 JO25 three years ago, when astronomers monitoring the Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona spotted it with their telescopes. Sponsored by NASA's Near-Earth Object (NEO) Observation Program, the survey searches for potentially Earth-threatening asteroids in the solar system.


While NASA doesn't know much about its physical properties, the agency's NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) mission indicates that the asteroid is about twice as reflective as the moon. Skywatchers will be able to see it with a small telescope. After it first becomes visible in the night sky, it will slowly fade into the distance, disappearing after one or two nights.

"The April 19 encounter provides an outstanding opportunity to study this asteroid, and astronomers plan to observe it with telescopes around the world to learn as much about it as possible," NASA said in the statement. "Radar observations are planned at NASA's Goldstone Solar System Radar in California and the National Science Foundation’s Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, and the resulting radar images could reveal surface details as small as a few meters."

Source: http://www.foxnews.com/science/2017/04/11/big-shiny-asteroid-to-fly-safely-past-earth-on-april-19.html

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Khd95(m): 2:56pm
But what if it collides with earthcryembarassed

4 Likes

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by ostechno: 3:03pm
only God knows
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by soberdrunk(m): 4:26pm
As a Nigerian things like "Asteroid", "satellites" and other "intergalactic issues" are the least of our problems, we have too many things to worry about already, all the things we have survived in this country is too much for us to start fearing one oversized rock that is millions of miles away. Wetin concern 'Ajepako' pikin with 'salad cream'........... angry

21 Likes

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:26pm

Super story

Believe anything a white man tells you at your own peril

That's how they enslaved us with the story of some imaginary God, Jesus Christ and religion

Nothing will fly anywhere

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by tobtap: 4:26pm
cool cool
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by unclezuma: 4:26pm
Okay
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by ichommy(m): 4:27pm
Khd95:
But what if it collides with earthcryembarassed

IT might, The chance are slim. It won't affect it.
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Naturallyme: 4:27pm
Where is it coming from and where is it going to. Rock of Ages , Ancient of Days I hail thee. Your ways are beyond human comprehension. Olorun iba re o

4 Likes

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Monogamy: 4:27pm
I can't wait to stream it life.

#TeamBlackhole
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by NotNairalandi(m): 4:27pm
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Lolaabokoku(f): 4:28pm
End time tinz
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by NetBizguy: 4:28pm
Hope it doesn't kill us

1 Like

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by mikkypel(m): 4:28pm
Thank God I will be in Jupiter then

4 Likes

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by danbrowndmf(m): 4:28pm
k
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by hotspice29(m): 4:28pm
RUN FOR YA LIIIIIIFE!!!! STACK UP FOOD!!! DONT PANICK!!!OMG!!!!!!!

1 Like

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by raquel97: 4:28pm
Let me go and reconcile with Christ
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by material988(m): 4:29pm
Ok Naa I have heard. Let me come and be going..














Remember our rate
Bitcoins available at N440.
Perfect Money N450.

Paypal, payer, payoner, Skrill & payment service help available.

If you have bitcoins, Kindly sell to us at best rate ever.

Visit www.nairaomm.com to place your orders.

@NairaOmmTeam

1 Like

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by NOBODYY: 4:29pm
But flat earth theorists will rather have us believe that the earth is flat...
So how do we explain phenomenons like this na?




grin grin


Naturallyme:
Where is it coming from and where is it going to. Rock of Ages , Ancient of Days I hail thee. Your ways are beyond human comprehension. Olorun iba re o


OlajumokeBread:

Super story

Believe anything a white man tells you at your own peril

That's how they enslaved us with the story of some imaginary God, Jesus Christ and religion

Nothing will fly anywhere


grin grin
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by snipesdam(m): 4:30pm
Khd95:
But what if it collides with earthcryembarassed

It will be shot out the sky and its pieces evaporated. No harm shall come to earth.
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Edenoscar(m): 4:30pm
mikkypel:
Thank God I will be in Jupiter then
Abeg book one hotel room for me when you get there
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by Idrismusty97(m): 4:30pm
I hope it change course and head straight to earth. Five times the distance between earth and moon? That's too damn far.
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by BrightEye(m): 4:30pm
can it be visible and recorded with a camera?
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by babyfaceafrica: 4:30pm
Noted
Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by RichThug(m): 4:31pm
Lol 9ja no go fit see am cos Bubu don use hin bad belle spoil our country
soo to my countrymen i say...

1 Like

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by obembet(m): 4:31pm
Tell Buhari that gods dey vex

Even Edo witches

1 Like

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by SillyeRabbit: 4:31pm
But they predicted eclipse back to back. How about that ?
OlajumokeBread:

Super story

Believe anything a white man tells you at your own peril

That's how they enslaved us with the story of some imaginary God, Jesus Christ and religion

Nothing will fly anywhere

1 Like

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by rawpadgin(m): 4:32pm
imagine how the western world are working round the clock to save the earth


why Africa fold hand dey wait their big brothers to make thing happen

1 Like

Re: Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 by clems88(m): 4:32pm
Based on logistics , I don't think Nigeria will partake in the seeing undecided

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Comparison Between Joyetech Evic-vt Mini Kit And Kangertech Subox Mini / Circuit Diagram Of A Pure Sine Wave Inverter Needed / 2015 Neco Agric Science OBJ & Theory Question And Answer

Viewing this topic: igbsam(m), Equalizer(m), Immortal06, SUCCESSKEJI(m), Abidob, pojok, Sardauna24(m), Marcus01, Kompressor, lawboss, dezzyxv(m), faymoss(m), andrejoe(m), mchiave, skentelelady(f), sen8or(m), aiir2303(m), puresaint12(m), cedar3, player4real2015, Abayomiar(m), EmmGee, MzUkay24(f), swytchizzy(f), oluwafreshkid(m), Fucxpert, randomperson, tolugar, Adeyeye09(m), zamani183, EmmaLege, data123(m), chinonlove(m), Vivian16, Dee60, mimiy05, Willit(m), Mbediogu(m), baddestchic(f), eliyke(m), Eephanyi(m), Cutiemay(f), princeduke2013, Ebenezerk2, NewIdeas, horlartayor(m) and 63 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.