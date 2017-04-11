Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Big, Shiny Asteroid To Fly (safely) Past Earth On April 19 (6414 Views)

A whopper of an asteroid will make a close approach to Earth on April 19. There's no need to panic, though; NASA says it won't collide with our planet. But it will get extremely close for an asteroid of that size.





Named 2014 JO25, this giant space rock measures approximately 2,000 feet across — about the height of the Shanghai Tower, China's tallest building and the second-tallest building in the world. It will pass by Earth at a safe distance of 1.1 million miles, or nearly five times the distance between the Earth and the moon.



"Small asteroids pass within this distance of Earth several times each week, but this upcoming close approach is the closest by any known asteroid of this size, or larger, since asteroid Toutatis, a 3.1-mile asteroid, which approached within about four lunar distances in September 2004," NASA officials said in a statement. [Photos: Asteroids in Deep Space]



NASA first learned of 2014 JO25 three years ago, when astronomers monitoring the Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona spotted it with their telescopes. Sponsored by NASA's Near-Earth Object (NEO) Observation Program, the survey searches for potentially Earth-threatening asteroids in the solar system.





While NASA doesn't know much about its physical properties, the agency's NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) mission indicates that the asteroid is about twice as reflective as the moon. Skywatchers will be able to see it with a small telescope. After it first becomes visible in the night sky, it will slowly fade into the distance, disappearing after one or two nights.



"The April 19 encounter provides an outstanding opportunity to study this asteroid, and astronomers plan to observe it with telescopes around the world to learn as much about it as possible," NASA said in the statement. "Radar observations are planned at NASA's Goldstone Solar System Radar in California and the National Science Foundation’s Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, and the resulting radar images could reveal surface details as small as a few meters."



Source: Source: http://www.foxnews.com/science/2017/04/11/big-shiny-asteroid-to-fly-safely-past-earth-on-april-19.html

But what if it collides with earth 4 Likes

only God knows

As a Nigerian things like "Asteroid", "satellites" and other "intergalactic issues" are the least of our problems, we have too many things to worry about already, all the things we have survived in this country is too much for us to start fearing one oversized rock that is millions of miles away. Wetin concern 'Ajepako' pikin with 'salad cream'........... 21 Likes



Super story



Believe anything a white man tells you at your own peril



That's how they enslaved us with the story of some imaginary God, Jesus Christ and religion



Nothing will fly anywhere 5 Likes 1 Share

Okay

IT might, The chance are slim. It won't affect it. IT might, The chance are slim. It won't affect it.

Where is it coming from and where is it going to. Rock of Ages , Ancient of Days I hail thee. Your ways are beyond human comprehension. Olorun iba re o 4 Likes

I can't wait to stream it life.



#TeamBlackhole

End time tinz

Hope it doesn't kill us 1 Like

Thank God I will be in Jupiter then 4 Likes

k

RUN FOR YA LIIIIIIFE!!!! STACK UP FOOD!!! DONT PANICK!!!OMG!!!!!!! 1 Like

Let me go and reconcile with Christ































So how do we explain phenomenons like this na?















But flat earth theorists will rather have us believe that the earth is flat...So how do we explain phenomenons like this na?

It will be shot out the sky and its pieces evaporated. No harm shall come to earth. It will be shot out the sky and its pieces evaporated. No harm shall come to earth.

I hope it change course and head straight to earth. Five times the distance between earth and moon? That's too damn far.

can it be visible and recorded with a camera?

Noted

Lol 9ja no go fit see am cos Bubu don use hin bad belle spoil our country

soo to my countrymen i say... 1 Like

Tell Buhari that gods dey vex



Even Edo witches 1 Like

imagine how the western world are working round the clock to save the earth





why Africa fold hand dey wait their big brothers to make thing happen 1 Like