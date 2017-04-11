Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). (10247 Views)

The US President wrote the message on Twitter after revealing he had urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to pressure Pyongyang in to stopping its nuclear programme.



His warning came as Russia admitted it is 'extremely worried' the US will attack Kim Jong-Un after North Korea warned it has US bases 'in its nuclear sights'.



Pyongyang had earlier threatened 'catastrophic consequences' after Donald Trump sent an armada of warships to the Korean Peninsula.





At the same time, China has moved 150,000 troops to its border to deal with a possible influx of North Korean refugees amid fears Trump may strike Kim Jong-un following the surprise US missile attack on Syria last week.



It comes as G7 nations insisted Bashar al-Assad must step down as part of any peace solution in war-torn Syria and as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared it was clear that the 'reign of the Assad family is coming to an end'.













Damn

The Chinese army has deployed 150,000 troops to the Yalu River Bridge at the North Korean border in anticipation of a wave of refugees from North Korea if war breaks out.



Meanwhile, the US Navy has moved the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group from Singapore to the North Korean peninsula. 1 Like

THIS PRESIDENT IS A MAN OF WAR 13 Likes

So this dude wants to test the PokPung-Ho Main Ba? I'll wait for the results..... 5 Likes

America has never solved any problem partaining to world peace,oga trump calm down,before u regret ur actions 15 Likes 1 Share

Help me announce to the world mr trump is the man! Al asyad must go! North korea wan chance japan and south korea from their country! 3 Likes

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain are pictured in March, 2017.



The USS Carl Vinson has now sailed to North Korean peninsula.



North Korea has called the US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson dispatch outrageous.



North Korea has warned it is 'ready to react to any mode of war desired by the U.S.' 4 Likes 1 Share

A row of F18 fighter jets are pictured on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson. 2 Likes

2017/2018 just watch Out! Crazy collisions.

Troooormpuuu, edakun 35 Likes 3 Shares





As for ValerianSteel, he can remain in Florida Lucasbalo & Missy89 - You better come back to your fatherland now while you still can because Amerika is about to be nuked & transformed into a radioactive wasteland because North Korea is neither Syria nor Libya.As for ValerianSteel, he can remain in Florida 18 Likes 1 Share

jagugu88li:

So this dude wants to test the PokPung-Ho Main Ba? I'll wait for the results.....



See fine geh oo. See fine geh oo. 1 Like 1 Share

Season film loading.... As long as they keep us out of it and aljizeera is there is gv us coverage.... Mk dem go ahead. 7 Likes 1 Share

Come explorer.....





Why u come open thread for Islamic section na....



Now we no fit comment....



I mean dat ur Muslim country thread.

Rich4god:

Come explorer.....





Why u come open thread for Islamic section na....



Now we no fit comment....



I mean dat ur Muslim country thread.

I didn't, likely the Mods or mr seun. I didn't, likely the Mods or mr seun. 4 Likes 1 Share



North Korea will destroy the USA in just 1 hour



Remember China is Allies with North Korea



Russia will destroy the USA in just 5 minutes, have you seen Russia interfere with North Korea ??



North Korea defies the United Nations, who then is America ?? 6 Likes 1 Share

The best we can all pray for is that things will not degenerate to the point of war.

What will u do?...

This man

I'm loving this guy.I seriously want him to shoot down the next North korea missile that is meant to be tested later this week

Gengen

The guy is ready for trouble ever since you were in show biz 2 Likes 1 Share

Donald Trump appears as mad or even more insane than North Korea's Kim Jong-Un. 8 Likes 1 Share

We are still mourning our loss to crystal palace. 8 Likes

The twitter President.... 6 Likes

Goodcare:

THIS PRESIDENT IS A MAN OF WAR Man of his people. Not like your dummy president. I wonder if our opinion really matter. They can even deny us internet service. AFRICA's really useless to the remaining part of the world. 7 Likes 1 Share

North korea no dey ever hear word

I hope this doesn't start world War 3 because that guy is a lunatic 4 Likes

Zoharariel:

Lucasbalo & Missy89 - You better come back to your fatherland now while you still can because Amerika is about to be nuked & transformed into a radioactive wasteland because North Korea is neither Syria nor Libya.



As for ValerianSteel, he can remain in Florida Stop that nonsense! Fat boy is not capable to do anything,it's all propaganda Stop that nonsense! Fat boy is not capable to do anything,it's all propaganda 5 Likes

Mr. Trump pls take it easy oo... everything nobi war, better resolve this amicably 2 Likes