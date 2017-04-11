₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,255 members, 3,471,875 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 05:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). (10247 Views)
World War 3 Looms As Trump Tweets: ‘north Korea Is Looking For Trouble’ / Trump Tweets About The Execution Of Christians In The Middle East / BBC Tweets That Donald Trump Was Shot & Later Apologised (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Explorers(m): 2:42pm
Donald Trump has warned that 'North Korea is looking for trouble', insisting that if China 'does not decide to help', the US 'will solve the problem without them'.
The US President wrote the message on Twitter after revealing he had urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to pressure Pyongyang in to stopping its nuclear programme.
His warning came as Russia admitted it is 'extremely worried' the US will attack Kim Jong-Un after North Korea warned it has US bases 'in its nuclear sights'.
Pyongyang had earlier threatened 'catastrophic consequences' after Donald Trump sent an armada of warships to the Korean Peninsula.
At the same time, China has moved 150,000 troops to its border to deal with a possible influx of North Korean refugees amid fears Trump may strike Kim Jong-un following the surprise US missile attack on Syria last week.
It comes as G7 nations insisted Bashar al-Assad must step down as part of any peace solution in war-torn Syria and as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared it was clear that the 'reign of the Assad family is coming to an end'.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4400100/North-Korea-warns-ready-war-U-S-deployed-warships.html
1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by INTROVERT(f): 2:44pm
Damn
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Explorers(m): 2:45pm
The Chinese army has deployed 150,000 troops to the Yalu River Bridge at the North Korean border in anticipation of a wave of refugees from North Korea if war breaks out.
Meanwhile, the US Navy has moved the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group from Singapore to the North Korean peninsula.
1 Like
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Goodcare(m): 2:46pm
THIS PRESIDENT IS A MAN OF WAR
13 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by jagugu88li(f): 2:51pm
So this dude wants to test the PokPung-Ho Main Ba? I'll wait for the results.....
5 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Khd95(m): 2:52pm
America has never solved any problem partaining to world peace,oga trump calm down,before u regret ur actions
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Kingcesar: 2:57pm
Help me announce to the world mr trump is the man! Al asyad must go! North korea wan chance japan and south korea from their country!
3 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Explorers(m): 2:59pm
The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain are pictured in March, 2017.
The USS Carl Vinson has now sailed to North Korean peninsula.
North Korea has called the US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson dispatch outrageous.
North Korea has warned it is 'ready to react to any mode of war desired by the U.S.'
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Explorers(m): 3:00pm
A row of F18 fighter jets are pictured on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson.
2 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by ichommy(m): 3:10pm
2017/2018 just watch Out! Crazy collisions.
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by PapaNnamdi: 3:10pm
Troooormpuuu, edakun
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Zoharariel(m): 3:25pm
Lucasbalo & Missy89 - You better come back to your fatherland now while you still can because Amerika is about to be nuked & transformed into a radioactive wasteland because North Korea is neither Syria nor Libya.
As for ValerianSteel, he can remain in Florida
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by ifex370(m): 3:32pm
jagugu88li:
See fine geh oo.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Rich4god(m): 4:07pm
Season film loading.... As long as they keep us out of it and aljizeera is there is gv us coverage.... Mk dem go ahead.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Rich4god(m): 4:08pm
Come explorer.....
Why u come open thread for Islamic section na....
Now we no fit comment....
I mean dat ur Muslim country thread.
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Explorers(m): 4:16pm
Rich4god:
I didn't, likely the Mods or mr seun.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:19pm
North Korea will destroy the USA in just 1 hour
Remember China is Allies with North Korea
Russia will destroy the USA in just 5 minutes, have you seen Russia interfere with North Korea ??
North Korea defies the United Nations, who then is America ??
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by solid3(m): 4:20pm
The best we can all pray for is that things will not degenerate to the point of war.
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by babyfaceafrica: 4:20pm
What will u do?...
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by rattlesnake(m): 4:20pm
This man
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by bettercreature(m): 4:20pm
I'm loving this guy.I seriously want him to shoot down the next North korea missile that is meant to be tested later this week
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by ojmaroni247(m): 4:20pm
Gengen
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by maduxs: 4:21pm
The guy is ready for trouble ever since you were in show biz
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by TippyTop(m): 4:21pm
Donald Trump appears as mad or even more insane than North Korea's Kim Jong-Un.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by mmb: 4:21pm
We are still mourning our loss to crystal palace.
8 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by damola311: 4:22pm
The twitter President....
6 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by SillyeRabbit: 4:22pm
Man of his people. Not like your dummy president. I wonder if our opinion really matter. They can even deny us internet service. AFRICA's really useless to the remaining part of the world.
Goodcare:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Edenoscar(m): 4:22pm
North korea no dey ever hear word
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Bluesearoll: 4:22pm
I hope this doesn't start world War 3 because that guy is a lunatic
4 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by bettercreature(m): 4:23pm
Zoharariel:Stop that nonsense! Fat boy is not capable to do anything,it's all propaganda
5 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by Debaddest(m): 4:24pm
Mr. Trump pls take it easy oo... everything nobi war, better resolve this amicably
2 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump Tweets, 'North Korea Is Looking For Trouble'(Photos). by championeh(m): 4:24pm
Please do not disrespect our Late Ooni, please bring down this picture. Thanks for your understanding.
PapaNnamdi:
6 Likes 1 Share
34 Hostages Killed In Air Strike By Algerian Forces / 12 Years After September 11, Haunting Memories Of Terror Attack / Should George Bush Also Face Trial?
Viewing this topic: Lightening, dipznano(m), ajalawole(m), IdeeEsperanza(m), Mrmoz(m), Adedeji013(m), Ikwokrikwo, newtayo, ogundokun, GMTIII(m), zaydocheme, dermmy, okparabenedict, Jamo90, VIPERVENOM(m), 9free(m), xakjustice(m), clubkonnect, mikuz(m), waleco2008, GeniusDavid(m), amtheone(m), Adeneyagrofeeds, Willdidi(m), DrTims(m), courage1(m), passwelle, Otilo12, emmastuffs(m), CarlosTheJackal, fizzy94(m), olasesi(m), awesomet1(m), Saintbonnie(m), millik(f), kingsclass, mr1759, tabontabon, belej2, adelaja70, kushfc(m), makaveli2017, Unbeliever(m), abwich, chiefkpokp(m), sshy, whirlout, timishift, optm(m), balogz(m), fedrick4god, samsul00, toosoon(m), busoye19, Goahead(m), damkin24, bcomputer101(m), barbiesparkz2(f), nairaland20, milanseedorf(m), fishbone11(m), Vorpal, donefesco(m), stigman(m), totit, KAYCEEJUNIOR(m), ATERI(m), krattoss(m), FixNaija, Ossaic66(m), iseyinoro(m), keyboardone, guesto, timtrader(m), alukstea(m), IamRealone(m), highrise07(m), iksmoore(m), prinzy1(m), wiggle, krap(m), habibest06(m), onyii255(m), PapaNnamdi, bybj, beey2(m), Missy89(f), kellystech(m), Banter1, PunterTim(m), Jpierre, torres89, bukaty, padiga047(m), jamislaw(m), webcalculator, pirees, signature2012(m), profdotcom, jbonito(m), RaeMystix(f), ogbonti, datatrader, occam(m), ponfad, BaEnki(m), Carbuyer83, LadiIshola(m), amalder, ijebuloaded(m), sidwell, Sheenor, freshboy88(m), matthewbless12, abula112(m), petsam11(m), BuddhaPalm(m), Ebubeslym(m), phiszo(m), geronimoedeh1(m), kokosheen(m), weyab, sallywalker, mayour16(m), Rilwayne001, celestine2015, dabraska, Ashraf123(f), osas800(m), tunjilomo(m), shine12, JRoyalle, megabyte90, ifybrown62(m), seunmsg(m), sdav and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18