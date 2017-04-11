Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / ATM Scam: The New Method (13144 Views)

Akinade Tofunmi Wanted By EFCC For ATM Scam. Her Shocking Method Of Scam / Pastor, Others Nabbed Over ATM Scam, Burglar / New Method Of Scamming, DO Not Fall Victim!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







Yesterday after finishing up work for the day i did my usual closing time ritual; i shut my system down, switched off the AC and the sockets then started my journey and this was already 6-01pm. When i reached Chevron round about at exactly 6-37pm I heard the usual notification tone on my phone that i had received a message. I ignored after 2 mins i heard another then i removed the phone from my pocket and checked lo and behold what did i see?N20k debit alert from GTB twice.



I was like WHAT!!! when did i initiate these transactions and while still looking at the messages surprised another N20k debit alert came in after a few seconds yet another N20k totalling N80,000 naira. Like a man possessed I quickly Hotlisted my Account by sending an sms with the Hotlist format and after that i received a message that my Account has been hotlisted from GTB but it was already too late. The balance left after the N80k taken was just N7k.



My people , the feeling of seeing your money leaving your account in ral time is a very crazy experience I felt so helpless. Anyways I have gone to a GTB Branch and complained but they are telling me it can take a week to 3 months for investigations to be concluded. Me i want my money refunded and i dont even get why it has to take so long (45 days max) to resolve that issue. Thank God i have 2 other accounts but this has got me thinking that our banks need to protect s their clients more.



The thief used a POS/Web transfer channel to remove the money why?because he knows if he uses an ATM his face will be captured by CCTV or the camera on the machine meaning No be today him de do this kain thing.



tthere should be some sort of way to prevent unauthorised transfers honestly. Either when you want to pay with a POS machine a message shoud be sent to you requesting authorization before payment can be done on a POS machine. How this thief bypassed OTP authorization to remove money from my account beats my imagination.



Please be careful everyone.



From a pained member. Greetings everyone. I feel so bad , sad and traumatised right now because of how someone just decided to wake up one day and do evil to me. My essence of writing this is to use Nairaland as a means of educating more people on the dangers you may face when your ATM card has been compromised.Yesterday after finishing up work for the day i did my usual closing time ritual; i shut my system down, switched off the AC and the sockets then started my journey and this was already 6-01pm. When i reached Chevron round about at exactly 6-37pm I heard the usual notification tone on my phone that i had received a message. I ignored after 2 mins i heard another then i removed the phone from my pocket and checked lo and behold what did i see?N20k debit alert from GTB twice.I was like WHAT!!! when did i initiate these transactions and while still looking at the messages surprised another N20k debit alert came in after a few seconds yet another N20k totalling N80,000 naira. Like a man possessed I quickly Hotlisted my Account by sending an sms with the Hotlist format and after that i received a message that my Account has been hotlisted from GTB but it was already too late. The balance left after the N80k taken was just N7k.My people , the feeling of seeing your money leaving your account in ral time is a very crazy experience I felt so helpless. Anyways I have gone to a GTB Branch and complained but they are telling me it can take a week to 3 months for investigations to be concluded. Me i want my money refunded and i dont even get why it has to take so long (45 days max) to resolve that issue. Thank God i have 2 other accounts but this has got me thinking that our banks need to protect s their clients more.The thief used a POS/Web transfer channel to remove the money why?because he knows if he uses an ATM his face will be captured by CCTV or the camera on the machine meaning No be today him de do this kain thing.tthere should be some sort of way to prevent unauthorised transfers honestly. Either when you want to pay with a POS machine a message shoud be sent to you requesting authorization before payment can be done on a POS machine. How this thief bypassed OTP authorization to remove money from my account beats my imagination.Please be careful everyone.From a pained member. 13 Likes 3 Shares

What about ur Gfriend?the thief use ATM to Withdraw ur 80k not pos.Most bank cctv are just decoration/antique 17 Likes 1 Share

Eyaah!!! sorry.. try and see to the end of that transaction.. I felt your pains.. 2 Likes

Shwuuu, person still get 87k for account for dis kain economy? Well sha, d thief will help u chop d money, easter go sweet, sorry op, God knows best 10 Likes

ipobarecriminals:

What about ur Gfriend?the thief use ATM to Withdraw ur 80k not pos.Most bank cctv are just decoration/antique

Boss, even at the bank they confirmed it wasnt used on an ATM.



You know when you use an Atm the alert u get will wite ATm-name of vendor LA STan9999********



But the alert i got was POS/web Service- -name of vendor LA STan9999********



@Jabioro thank you bro,i am kanking gtb on twitter like every hour No mater I will pursue this to the end.



@ipobarecrimi Where the water to take the medicine as money no de to buy purewater .lol Boss, even at the bank they confirmed it wasnt used on an ATM.You know when you use an Atm the alert u get will wite ATm-name of vendor LA STan9999********But the alert i got was POS/web Service- -name of vendor LA STan9999********@Jabioro thank you bro,i am kanking gtb on twitter like every hour No mater I will pursue this to the end.@ipobarecrimi Where the water to take the medicine as money no de to buy purewater .lol 10 Likes

Jabioro:

Eyaah!!! sorry.. try and see to the end of that transaction.. I felt your pains..





OP go and meet EFE



He wud dash you money



because I saw u jumping and rolling on the floor when EFE won OP go and meet EFEHe wud dash you moneybecause I saw u jumping and rolling on the floor when EFE won 1 Like

Was the money moved into any account?

pyyxxaro:







OP go and meet EFE

He wud dash you money

because I saw u jumping and rolling on the floor when EFE won Who is EFE Who is EFE 1 Like

pyyxxaro:







OP go and meet EFE

He wud dash you money

because I saw u jumping and rolling on the floor when EFE won Who is EFE? Who is EFE?

@pyyxaro on the contrary I wasnt following BBN AT ALL.



@rheether well, from what i gathered my account was used to buy stuffs online from a merchant so yes it would go into the account from the merchant but the criminal would have taken the items paid for USIng my money already so the bank is trying to see if they can get a mailing address from the place in which items were bought. I just dont get why it has to take up to a week not to mention 45 Working days if necessary? Really down right now.

Jabioro:

Who is EFE



EFE is the name of the latest philanthropist in town



Send him a text, he would call you EFE is the name of the latest philanthropist in townSend him a text, he would call you

pyyxxaro:







EFE is the name of the latest philanthropist in town



Send him a text, he would call you text to the air.. or to what number ? text to the air.. or to what number ?

slex:

@pyyxaro on the contrary I wasnt following BBN AT ALL.



@rheether well, from what i gathered my account was used to buy stuffs online from a merchant so yes it would go into the account from the merchant but the criminal would have taken the items paid for USIng my money already so the bank is trying to see if they can get a mailing address from the place in which items were bought. I just dont get why it has to take up to a week not to mention 45 Working days if necessary? Really down right now.

It's a pity. That money is so insignificant for the bank to go through the worries of recovering it for you. Move on and be smarter. It's a pity. That money is so insignificant for the bank to go through the worries of recovering it for you. Move on and be smarter. 1 Like

Bros so sorry about that. But who confirmed the otp sent to your mobile number? Did you in anyway leave your phone and step out? There is something wrong somewhere 3 Likes 1 Share

d guy has your details not pos. is only atm that can pay 20k with a different bank atm. sorry any way 1 Like



New scam ??



You're new to using ATM cards



Who doesn't know that you can go to a store, buy a $3 chewing gum and tell them to do a $8,000 cash back,

they would withdraw the $8,000 from the pos and hand it to you



You're obviously a new ATM card user



You can use someone's ATM card to buy anything without putting your pin



After the purchase, choose credit instead of debit and it won't require your pin 3 Likes 1 Share

the person myt be someone close to u. cos thief can use the atm with a facecap or hoodie and u won't know him!someone stole Clarence Peters camera in Ghana and cctv got an image of the person but till today dem never see am!we also read here on Nairaland when some girls left their bag while enjoying at shoprite and the man absconded .cctv images of the man was released but this is west africa .

3

Chai 1 Like

Some Nigerians are just very quick to codemn banks for every incident even when it might be their fault, am not saying the banks are 'perfect' or 'saints' but lets be honest sometimes, there is no way a scammer will be able to access your funds without having access to your information one way or the other...... 4 Likes

Hm

slex:

How this thief bypassed OTP authorization to remove money from my account beats my imagination.



Please be careful everyone.



It's very kind of you to think of saving your fellow brothers even at this trying time.



Isn't this a job for EFCC? Or are they too busy "clapping back" on Twitter?



P.S. Maybe EFCC could consider having a HelpDesk on Nairaland too It's very kind of you to think of saving your fellow brothers even at this trying time.Isn't this a job for EFCC? Or are they too busy "clapping back" on Twitter?P.S. Maybe EFCC could consider having a HelpDesk on Nairaland too 1 Like

Op, you must disclose your card details to someone.

Did you give your card details or pin to anyone?

That thief must me Anini grandson. 2 Likes

How did the person get your ATM in the first place. You didn't tell us that. 7 Likes

So what is the new method? 7 Likes

Coming back to post my experience.

Sad.

I feel your pain, sorry

oga you are not telling us how you got your account compromised



nah so you careless with your bank details?