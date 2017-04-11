Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure (8193 Views)

The statement reads:



Boss Nation I know we can't wait to see TBoss. I'm impatient myself. But due to all the chaos created there are a few protective measures that needs to be taken. She can't wait to see you all. And we all will share in the moment soon. Will keep you updated. Thank you and stay blessed.



There are still smart and brilliant ways Tboss can save herself small respect and still build her fanbase.

She used to be my 2nd best till things went out of hand.



No one is above mistake but it takes humility to accept correction.



i dont think she is smart enough...imagine her sister Wendy unfollowing AY cox he stopped campaigning for Tboss!



Sometimes it is better to keep quiet and be thought a fool than opening your mouth to remove every doubt. 28 Likes 1 Share

HMMM ARE THE HATERS TRYING TO HURT HER OR WHAT? 1 Like



Abeg,go sit down for one side Who won see her before?Abeg,go sit down for one side 64 Likes 3 Shares

Story..forming important. Is it because of the 500k that she has already finished 12 Likes 1 Share

We are waiting for her

and some people dey try stress themselves on top this girl and dey abuse those who didn't support her for social media. now look at God. y'all been shunned like wizkid shunned ceasar

Oh Pls! Enough of all these already. Show is over let her be! 1 Like



Shut up



Who wan see you ??



Who are the fans ?? You mean ceiling fan ??



I would rather watch two rats have sex than going to go see this donkey 7 Likes

So she didn't even go for the media tour? I knew she's one nasty and condescending gal. Feel like Kim Kardashian. Nonsense gal 1 Like

She's​ hiding somewhere... Mourning her loss 7 Likes

Wishing her a quick recovery... 16 Likes 1 Share

nobody wants to see her! we're seeing EFE! and he's motivating us! #NOBODY_WEY_NO_FIT_TO_MAKE_AM .E go better for all of us! 5 Likes

Make them chop her. Them no protect her by advising or stopping her from going to reality TV, na now their day break. 1 Like

Thank u, we hear but by the way i pity all those who call themselves fan of this egocentric specie 6 Likes

I hope you are okay after she lost I hope you are okay after she lost 1 Like

Seriously? This babe rates her so high..

This is a bad move to save her face!,smh 1 Like

Good one!



Packaging...

Like Sendo X, she's outdated

What If na she win am?? Una for carry her fly go romania?? Bloody wannabes. 6 Likes 1 Share

she is in bad shape...she don tears her eyes out







1 Like

Wentin concern me. If u like no come out 1 Like

taarh shes stuck in SA







the private jet dinnuh come n pick her 9 Likes

shey kemen has sent hitmen shey kemen has sent hitmen 1 Like





maverickdude:

Who won see her before?

Abeg,go sit down for one side

unclezuma:





Awon private jet ti jadé Dem say na "BOSS NATION". 3 Likes

to come outside again name problem for you 1 Like

Rubbish 1 Like