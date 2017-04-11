₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by dinma007: 3:41pm
TBoss' family has released a statement which explains why Nigerians are yet to see the new reality star post Big Brother Naija.
The statement reads:
Boss Nation I know we can't wait to see TBoss. I'm impatient myself. But due to all the chaos created there are a few protective measures that needs to be taken. She can't wait to see you all. And we all will share in the moment soon. Will keep you updated. Thank you and stay blessed.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by SooCute(m): 3:42pm
There are still smart and brilliant ways Tboss can save herself small respect and still build her fanbase.
She used to be my 2nd best till things went out of hand.
No one is above mistake but it takes humility to accept correction.
i dont think she is smart enough...imagine her sister Wendy unfollowing AY cox he stopped campaigning for Tboss!
Sometimes it is better to keep quiet and be thought a fool than opening your mouth to remove every doubt.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by GloriaNinja(f): 3:43pm
HMMM ARE THE HATERS TRYING TO HURT HER OR WHAT?
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by maverickdude(m): 3:49pm
Who won see her before?
Abeg,go sit down for one side
64 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Erngie(f): 3:50pm
Story..forming important. Is it because of the 500k that she has already finished
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by BreezyCB(m): 3:59pm
We are waiting for her
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Kakamorufu(m): 4:45pm
and some people dey try stress themselves on top this girl and dey abuse those who didn't support her for social media. now look at God. y'all been shunned like wizkid shunned ceasar
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Mamalahawt: 4:53pm
Oh Pls! Enough of all these already. Show is over let her be!
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by OlajumokeBread(f): 5:03pm
Shut up
Who wan see you ??
Who are the fans ?? You mean ceiling fan ??
I would rather watch two rats have sex than going to go see this donkey
7 Likes
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Akshow: 5:03pm
So she didn't even go for the media tour? I knew she's one nasty and condescending gal. Feel like Kim Kardashian. Nonsense gal
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by nairalandfreak(m): 5:03pm
She's hiding somewhere... Mourning her loss
7 Likes
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by unclezuma: 5:04pm
Wishing her a quick recovery...
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by CheezyCharles: 5:05pm
nobody wants to see her! we're seeing EFE! and he's motivating us! #NOBODY_WEY_NO_FIT_TO_MAKE_AM .E go better for all of us!
5 Likes
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by femi4(m): 5:05pm
SooCute:Even Kemen is enjoying his life already....she doesn't look like someone that can last
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Omojudy: 5:05pm
Make them chop her. Them no protect her by advising or stopping her from going to reality TV, na now their day break.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by tomsordiah: 5:05pm
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by myners007: 5:05pm
Thank u, we hear but by the way i pity all those who call themselves fan of this egocentric specie
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by princechurchill(m): 5:05pm
SooCute:
I hope you are okay after she lost
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by ndidibabe(f): 5:05pm
Seriously? This babe rates her so high..
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Davinchycode: 5:05pm
This is a bad move to save her face!,smh
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by 0b10010011: 5:06pm
Good one!
Packaging...
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Tazdroid(m): 5:06pm
Like Sendo X, she's outdated
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Aliyu333: 5:06pm
What If na she win am?? Una for carry her fly go romania?? Bloody wannabes.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by kpaofame: 5:06pm
she is in bad shape...she don tears her eyes out
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by GoldenVivi: 5:06pm
Wentin concern me. If u like no come out
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by mykeljosef: 5:06pm
taarh shes stuck in SA
the private jet dinnuh come n pick her
9 Likes
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by MrAwePresident: 5:06pm
shey kemen has sent hitmen
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Tazdroid(m): 5:06pm
Dem say na "BOSS NATION".
maverickdude:
unclezuma:
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by ishef19: 5:06pm
to come outside again name problem for you
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by PAGAN9JA(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Frank3n2(m): 5:07pm
Rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' Family Announces Fans Can't See Her Yet Because Of Few Protective Measure by Hades2016(m): 5:07pm
Who want see her before
2 Likes
