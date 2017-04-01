₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 5:30pm
This colorful and creative cake was made for the billionaire businessman who celebrated his birthday yesterday
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Oluwasaeon(m): 5:39pm
Very creative
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by ochobaba(m): 5:46pm
So where is the cake now
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by anotherydz(m): 6:09pm
ochobaba:
pls wait Lemme go and get a biconcave lens for you
If the cake na true. Error dey by the designers.
1. how the salt dey take float
2. Dem no dey put salt for indomie!!!
but if na spaghetti be wetin dey pot no problem
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by faith551(m): 6:14pm
The salt go too much for the noodles na. Creative tho
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by greatgod2012(f): 6:23pm
The baker is creative!
I love the cake!
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by iamnicer: 7:28pm
NICE CAKE
THO AM STILL SEARCHING TO SEE THE CEMENT
GREAT INVESTOR
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by sprado(m): 7:28pm
actually it is.......checkout this creative app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.glaanceafrique.nigeriancuisines
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by jazinogold(m): 7:28pm
*God of Efe visit my household
*Every Tboss in my family fall and die
*OO Father discover me base on LOGISTICS
*I Promise u Lord i will not spend ur blessing in a week.
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Omeokachie: 7:28pm
Dangote must really like salty meals.
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by winkmart: 7:29pm
yepa
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by TopsyKrete: 7:29pm
ochobaba:
Abi o
Nice though
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Bugatie: 7:29pm
Is that not an ite ona?
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by MasterRahl(m): 7:29pm
Was the pot made of dangote cement?
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Omojudy: 7:29pm
Cement, sugar and salt are good from Dangote. Can't say same for noodles, pasta, or processed tomatoes. Think he should stick to basic needs.
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by modelsms: 7:29pm
Please is that pot cake too? Btw check my signature pls
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by VickyRotex(f): 7:29pm
Iyo yen ti poju fa
Nice one though!
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Omojudy: 7:30pm
MasterRahl:Eh be like so
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Omagago(m): 7:30pm
Hmmmm.
Make anybody wey know sey them born am for Naija, grew up for Naija wey never use Dangote products come front. I go dash the person subscription recharge card.
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by kushfc(m): 7:30pm
Op see wetin u cause now. Noodles dey hungry me to chop.
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by unclezuma: 7:30pm
That tasteless noodles...
Dan Noodles
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by lilfreezy: 7:30pm
ochobaba:The whole thing you are seeing issa cake
They molded his products in a cake form
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by ObikeNkem: 7:31pm
We Igbos are jealous of the success of Alhaji Aliko Dangote because we Igbos know that the profit Dangote makes in a day can buy up the entire Igboland. As an Igbo man, I know that Dangote is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.
Dangote is greater than ojukwu
Dangote is greater than chinua achebe
Dangote is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
Dangote is greater than nnamdi kanu
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Ask4bigneyo(m): 7:31pm
Salt
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Antell95(m): 7:31pm
ThisIsNaijaBlog:
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by motherlode: 7:31pm
creativity at its peak tho.
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Chinedujustin(m): 7:31pm
the indomie's taste will make me remember lot's wife in the bible.
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by BrightAhiah: 7:32pm
Mehn c design, c creation; sowi, creativity in action
nice n lovely cake of the year and HBD to Dangote n family
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by leokennedi(m): 7:32pm
Nice cake though..... I zoom the hanging "salt"
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Omojudy: 7:32pm
ochobaba:Maybe the white rectangular base or stand to the pot
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by ekems2017(f): 7:33pm
Rich man n.a. rich man Allah
|Re: Aliko Dangote's 60th Birthday Cake Is Quite Creative (Photo) by Elbowroom: 7:33pm
anotherydz:
Typical Nigerian.
Never appreciative
