This colorful and creative cake was made for the billionaire businessman who celebrated his birthday yesterday

Very creative

So where is the cake now 8 Likes

ochobaba:

So where is the cake now

pls wait Lemme go and get a biconcave lens for you



If the cake na true. Error dey by the designers.

1. how the salt dey take float

2. Dem no dey put salt for indomie!!!

but if na spaghetti be wetin dey pot no problem pls wait Lemme go and get a biconcave lens for youIf the cake na true. Error dey by the designers.1. how the salt dey take float2. Dem no dey put salt for indomie!!!but if na spaghetti be wetin dey pot no problem 1 Like

. Creative tho The salt go too much for the noodles na. Creative tho 1 Like

The baker is creative!





I love the cake! 2 Likes





NICE CAKE



THO AM STILL SEARCHING TO SEE THE CEMENT



GREAT INVESTOR



1 Like

Dangote must really like salty meals.

yepa

ochobaba:

So where is the cake now

Abi o



Nice though Abi oNice though

Is that not an ite ona?

Was the pot made of dangote cement?

Cement, sugar and salt are good from Dangote. Can't say same for noodles, pasta, or processed tomatoes. Think he should stick to basic needs. 1 Like

Please is that pot cake too? Btw check my signature pls





Nice one though! Iyo yen ti poju faNice one though!

MasterRahl:

Was the pot made of dangote cement? Eh be like so Eh be like so 1 Like

Hmmmm.



Make anybody wey know sey them born am for Naija, grew up for Naija wey never use Dangote products come front. I go dash the person subscription recharge card.

Op see wetin u cause now. Noodles dey hungry me to chop.

That tasteless noodles...



Dan Noodles 2 Likes

ochobaba:

So where is the cake now The whole thing you are seeing issa cake



They molded his products in a cake form The whole thing you are seeing issa cakeThey molded his products in a cake form

We Igbos are jealous of the success of Alhaji Aliko Dangote because we Igbos know that the profit Dangote makes in a day can buy up the entire Igboland. As an Igbo man, I know that Dangote is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.

Dangote is greater than ojukwu

Dangote is greater than chinua achebe

Dangote is greater than nnamdi azikiwe

Dangote is greater than nnamdi kanu

Salt

ThisIsNaijaBlog:

This colorful and creative cake was made for the billionaire businessman who celebrated his birthday yesterday





creativity at its peak tho.

the indomie's taste will make me remember lot's wife in the bible. 2 Likes

Mehn c design, c creation; sowi, creativity in action



nice n lovely cake of the year and HBD to Dangote n family

Nice cake though..... I zoom the hanging "salt"

ochobaba:

So where is the cake now Maybe the white rectangular base or stand to the pot Maybe the white rectangular base or stand to the pot

Rich man n.a. rich man Allah