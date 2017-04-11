Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “I Have Seen Better Breast TBOSS”- Reuben Abati (4316 Views)

“TBOSS and the other girls kissed and got groped by the boys on live television putting their upbringing to shame. TBOSS, who claimed she didn’t need the money even exposed her breasts on live television more than once. I have seen better breasts TBOSS. I am not too sure those private jet owners will be excited by your fluffy, South-looking, slightly bigger than mangoes breasts. If the same men see bigger assets, I mean, those interesting Ojiakor-like ones that look like papayas, pineapples and watermelons, they will not send private jets, they will deploy submarines and fighter jets! And that ‘s why you got N500k in the end, way back behind Bisola with her hard facial features, and Efe whose victory is based on poverty logistics and appeal. But I have no doubt that TBOSS will end up doing better in the larger, outside market than the other finalists, because even those who did not vote for her, know in their hearts that she represents the message of the programme.



It is a wrong message and that is why Big Brother Naija drew more audience in Southern Nigeria than in the North. In the last week of the programme,, every town in Southern Nigeria was seized by the #BBNaija fever. Prayers were offered in churches for Efe. One lady threatened to commit suicide if Efe did not win. Another one said she would not stop crying until Efe won. Nollywood stars declared support for housemates. There was Team Bisola, Team Efe, EfeNation, TBOSSNation, TeamDebbieRise (small), TeamMarvis (even smaller). There were public processions even in universities. We were told how to vote. Twitter was on fire. What I saw was nothing but sheer madness. T-shirts were printed. One musician turned his personal car into a billboard. Nigeria became a mad house because of one reality television show. It looked like mass hypnotism at work.”

Former Presidential Spokesman, Reuben Abati, has aired his opinion in a Thisday Newspaper article concerning the just concluded Big Brother Naija Show. Below is a snippet from the article.

I guess Reuben abati has joined the Vaseline crew, i cant imagine hw many tyms he masturbate wit Tboss pics



Reuben Abati's wife waiting for him to come and explain where he saw all those "Better breasts" 2 Likes

... Mass hypnotism at work.







He's right here. 11 Likes

Damn 1 Like

mad man





check my signature

The last Big Brother Africa i watched was the very first edition where we had Bayo Okon. After that I dumped the show cos I didn't understand what it's winning strategy was. So I switched to more comprehensible and focussed reality shows like Gulder Ultimate Search, Who wants to be a millionaire and my favorite Dragons Den.

As for this BBN or BBA, it's just clueless.

I understand the winning strategy is to be as fake as possible and then engage in amorous flings so that everybody would want to keep you in the house.

The man is saying the truth but ofcourse, morally bankrupt youths will be louder in shutting him (and their conscience)down 19 Likes

This man sha.... Big mouth no go kill am

ATTENTION SEEKERS EVERYWHERE

Let's be honest, her breasts are in good shape 3 Likes 1 Share

What is ds Oga Abati?



what gets me crazy is how much ppl castigated this show half way into the duration it lasted, ppl were kicking for it to be aborted and discontinued. come last week it seemed like every Nigerian was on the case of this BBN of a show. Haven't seen the show before and didn't have the grace to see the last episode.LESSON LEARNT: 90% of Nigerians are two faced hypocrites and that's exactly why we are here today. One half of the country up there will be busy forming righteous but see's nothing wrong with taking human life. From that crazy guy's post, he obviously stayed through every episode of the show, and he's out ranting sh*t right now

eyeview:

you watched just one season and you think you are in a position to talk about the show? Na even Season1 you watch. You are in no better a position thab one who has never watched



Tell me, was it Cherise that was amorous? Was Kevin amorous? Uti? Wendell? Dillish?



Amorous people rarely win, off the top of my head, Richard is the only winner you could outrightly call amorous.



GUS has not aired in 2 years, please tell them to come back cuz me sef I miss them



There is a reason why BB has hsd over eight editions, if nobody was watching, they wouldn't have aired it...



faith551:

what gets me crazy is how much ppl castigated this show half way into the duration it lasted, ppl were kicking for it to be aborted and discontinued. come last week it seemed like every Nigerian was on the case of this BBN of a show. Haven't seen the show before and didn't have the grace to see the last episode.

LESSON LEARNT: 90% of Nigerians are two faced hypocrites and that's exactly why we are here today. One half of the country up there will be busy forming righteous but see's nothing wrong with taking human life. From that crazy guy's post, he obviously stayed through every episode of the show, and he's out ranting sh*t right now ? I shared the same opinion with you at the beginning of the show until my curiosity got a better part of me one evening and I sat down with a couple of friends to watch and to be honest I enjoyed every bit of the show



Its pure entertainment and nothing more even thrilling than some Hollywood movies



Opinions change the same way people change, its not being two faced I think its part of growing up





He should rather concern himself with providing quality opposition to the insensitive govt in power What's Reuben Abati's own with BBNAIJA?He should rather concern himself with providing quality opposition to the insensitive govt in power

What message did u pass now? That northerners dont support immortality or wat? Oga Ruben respect ur old age and stop writing on every social issue 1 Like

if you have not seen better breasssts, then you need a touch in ur life

Even if Abati is out of a job, he shouldn't be out of sense. The once reputable columnist has become so idle that he's writing about the busts of a dumb, ignorant loser.



I hope he applied for Npower cos we can't afford an idle and disgraced writer posting trash on the internet.

I read Abati's subs with a lot of laughter, I'm sure he was trying to be funny. I quite disagree with him on future big brother not being used for poverty alleviation, how can we claim to be our brother's keepers when we want the poor to remain poorer?



If for anything this big brother naija has birthed a new young millionaire and by extension an entire family has been uplifted financially. 1 Like









Reuben still has Indomie in his skull











oloso tboss

Soon Some Yoruba pastors go be like:



Wa pariwo le meta bi eni ti wan evict ni bbnija

Wa so wipe olorun EFE oooo Lori logistics ni mo durole baba oo 25 million temi Na daa eyin Ogun orun ooooo Oya efi wami ri aduraaaaaaa!!!!! 1 Like

If u read d whole article, u wont agree less with him. 1 Like

But this man done big pass this kind talk na

eyeview:

thank you, bro. Yo took me down to the good old tmes of Gaetano and Bayo. That was also the last tme I watched bug brother as it no longer maes any sense.









Imagine if that were to be my daughter showing her teddis to the while world eh thank you, bro. Yo took me down to the good old tmes of Gaetano and Bayo. That was also the last tme I watched bug brother as it no longer maes any sense.Imagine if that were to be my daughter showing her teddis to the while world eh