Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by Statsocial: 7:36pm
The document was presented by Professor Okebukola at the Association of Vice Chancellor's of Nigerian Universities conference.

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by olihilistic(m): 7:44pm
No wonder UAM is so underdeveloped.
quote me, I invoke the spirit of sango on you.

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by Statsocial: 8:02pm
olihilistic:
No wonder UAM is so underdeveloped.
quote me, I invoke the spirit of sango on you.
Sango is small to my Jesus :PP by the way which university is UAM?

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by olihilistic(m): 8:03pm
Statsocial:
Sango is small to my Jesus :PP by the way which university is UAM?
my school. university of agriculture makurdi.

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by Tolulopefinest(m): 9:40pm
What are we to do with this?
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by AkinPhysicist: 9:41pm
cool What are the criteria for the allocation of funds? cool

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by PaARAaH(f): 9:41pm
Chai uniuyo yet no structures, no facilities in the engineering workshop omo VC wehdon Sah
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by madridguy(m): 9:42pm
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by obonujoker(m): 9:42pm
With all these funding, these schools still dey lack??

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by seunny4lif(m): 9:42pm
All hail the southwest cool cool cool
Yorubas leading others since 1740 grin grin

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by ademusiwa3r: 9:42pm
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by Histrings08(m): 9:42pm
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by fufuNegusi(m): 9:43pm
And yet this schools are still a mess
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by princeofpeace22(m): 9:43pm
Education is a hoax

Efe won N25M

Who prof EPP?

When the likes of Dino melaye that has 3rd class is ruling prof grin

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by Freiden(m): 9:43pm
The north took the lead again....when it comes to sharing the national cake....the north always take the lead.

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by veacea: 9:44pm
Which grant is Prof Okebukola talking about, Personnel cost grant? Cos am not understanding again ooooo
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by shregscorner(m): 9:44pm
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by bobolizim(m): 9:45pm
We're in 2017 I beg
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by Tastemoney(m): 9:45pm
seunny4lif:
grin grin grin
All hail the southwest cool cool cool
Yorubas leading others since 1740 grin grin

Uniben
ABU
UNN
Uniport ain't in SW ...
......or you having a partial blindness

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by AreaFada2: 9:46pm
Ok. Still inadequate really.
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by balogunakanbi: 9:47pm
Statsocial:
Sango is small to my Jesus :PP by the way which university is UAM?
Your white god abi?
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by kennygee(f): 9:47pm
With all the money University of Abuja is getting, it still isn't meeting up to the standard of other Federal universities in terms of infrastructure.
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by Srallens(m): 9:47pm
Statsocial:

Sango is small to my Jesus :PP by the way which university is UAM?
. The pioneers of of agricultural universities established same year with Umudike

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by benuejosh(m): 9:47pm
olihilistic:
No wonder UAM is so underdeveloped. quote me, I invoke the spirit of sango on you.
Maybe that's the reason.
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by OkoNDOoBo: 9:48pm
we will not take it, why re amala and goro fifu always ahead of yeebo in govt fundings, we yeebhoes contribute 90% of what Nigeria have today

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by kropotkin2: 9:49pm
seunny4lif:
grin grin grin
All hail the southwest cool cool cool
Yorubas leading others since 1740 grin grin
Empty chest beating trash
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by benuejosh(m): 9:49pm
olihilistic:
No wonder UAM is so underdeveloped. quote me, I invoke the spirit of sango on you.
Maybe that's the reason.
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by seunny4lif(m): 9:50pm
Tastemoney:


Uniben
ABU
UNN
Uniport ain't in SW ...
......or you having a partial blindness
grin grin
Inside how many
The profs ko

Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by ChukwuJuwon: 9:50pm
unilag still dey try
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by Omero(m): 9:51pm
Re: Most Funded Federal Universities In Nigeria In 2010 - NUC by ademasta(m): 9:53pm
Abusite...

