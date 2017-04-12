₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by SirJeffry(m): 7:37pm On Apr 11
Everything I'm about to write down here is based on a family feud currently going on between a young man and his new wife here.
This young man has no steady job, lives a flamboyant life and post all kind of pictures on social media where he met the wife. I'm pained because the wife in question happens to be my town's girl and after hearing her side of the story, I was mad at her. Well, this is not the topic for today but let me give our sisters some advice here.
These are questions to ask before someone brings you here to suffer unnecessarily;
WHAT DO YOU DO ABROAD? Let him tell you where he works and possibly show you his work ID. If he tells you he's a biz man, watch him closely, that could be a red flag. I know there are genuine bizmen but most unserious and unemployable guys abroad pose as bizmen.
WHAT'S YOUR DEBT PROFILE? Generally in America, if you don't have some debts especially credit cards, you don't qualify for certain things but that doesn't mean one should live on credit.
IS THAT YOUR FLASHY CAR OWNED OR FINANCED? This may lead to you driving today and trekking tomorrow. Without a steady job, car financing coys may take back their car anytime there's a default in payment.
DO YOU LIVE ALONE? This is self explanatory.
WHAT'S YOUR TOTAL SAVINGS AMOUNT? I know this sounds odd but try to get an extimate by calculating the amount he saves monthly. Ask him jokingly if he saves for his future family. He should be more family oriented than friends oriented. "Too much sending my guys money at home" is a no no.
Lastly, if he doesn't personally come down for your wedding except with a very cogent reason maybe life threatening, he probably isn't a legal resident ie no green card or citizenship. In this case, you may likely stay longer in Nigeria until he gets his papers before you join him. Refuse such union because sometimes, he may be tangled with a lady here already for papers, a union he may not easily come out from.
If ladies do this simple research before accepting marriage proposals from obodo oyibo husbands, rate of domestic violence among Nigerians in the States will be at its minimum.
Yankee marriage is favourable to ladies who their husbands already made the ground running. They come to consolidate on their husband's achievements and prosper it more.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by olihilistic(m): 7:43pm On Apr 11
Nice epistle.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by CuteJude: 7:45pm On Apr 11
stories that touch
Side chicks dont care
Abi una care?
Map of women evolution
No ask me how i knw , na so we see am
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by fav444(f): 7:47pm On Apr 11
God bless you my dear.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by kimbra(f): 7:54pm On Apr 11
You said the gospel truth op. Those people live on credit card. Always working to pay off outstanding loans.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by Bleon99: 7:57pm On Apr 11
SirJeffry:I totally agree with you on this write up and questions. A word is enough for the wise.
I have respect for every woman but, some ladies are just too desperate looking for a man to settle down with. their desperation makes them lose focus. in light to that, they fail to see the handwritten on the wall.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by CplusJason(m): 8:03pm On Apr 11
kimbra:That's the big mistake my cousin is making in Australia.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by kimbra(f): 8:08pm On Apr 11
CplusJason:Human needs are insatiable. So when given an opportunity to buy now and pay later, probably in 20years they happily oblige.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by CplusJason(m): 8:10pm On Apr 11
kimbra:..... Very correct beautiful Kim.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by kimbra(f): 8:11pm On Apr 11
CplusJason:Go joor!.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:13pm On Apr 11
the girls will never listen
Even those here writing "true" & " right"
are the ones that will fall first
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by ToriBlue(f): 8:15pm On Apr 11
Do you have a child abroad?
Are you married to a white lady for papers?
Did you guys divorce?
How much debt are you owing?
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by CplusJason(m): 8:24pm On Apr 11
kimbra:It's a cold world, without you na hell.
So addicted to you and your comment.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by decatalyst(m): 8:28pm On Apr 11
Are you saying this to our naija ladies?
My friend, don't waste your precious time. All these girls want to see is a 'foreign' guy with pink lips, a few designer clothes, nice sneakers, good accent and willingness to throw a few cash around.
As we speak, one dey ride nozzle now without knowing its the last time she go see him
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by kimbra(f): 8:42pm On Apr 11
CplusJason:Jason!. Oya, lets talk on the other side.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by CplusJason(m): 8:51pm On Apr 11
kimbra:No, I wanna play and say those sweet words to my baby publicly.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by kimbra(f): 8:52pm On Apr 11
CplusJason:This thread is too good to be derailed. Be warned!.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by CplusJason(m): 9:04pm On Apr 11
kimbra:Okay my sweetness.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by Schwartz: 9:20pm On Apr 11
I know some ladies here who relocated and they can't live with their husband after doing big wedding in Nigeria. This is because the man is still legally married to his wife so this men actually run two homes. The paper wife is legal while the Naija woman is illegally married to them pending when they can divorce. Its a really sorry state. When they get here they find out that it's not as fast and as easy as they expected the man to leave his wife and to be with them. One babe I personally know gave up everything, her job, her life back just to be with this man. After the elaborate wedding they had in Naija. Years gone by the dude won't divorce his oyinbo wife. The few times she has secret access to the man she posts it on Facebook and her friends are envying her not knowing that she is lonely and cold here. Many such girls abound abroad.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by FelixFelicis(m): 10:10pm On Apr 11
What is the guarantee that he won't lie to you just to score a pass mark at that moment? Later you'll be crying, he deceived me
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by SirJeffry(m): 10:50pm On Apr 11
FelixFelicis:When a woman asks a man these questions, he will flee from her except if he's serious.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by optional1(f): 10:54pm On Apr 11
CuteJude:
side chicks no care oh as far say e get money..
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by menix(m): 11:09pm On Apr 11
All this epistle is not for Nkechi oo..
As long as u say abroad, Nkechi must accept ur proposal not minding if nah Sudan be the abroad.
But on a second thought, do proposals here in 9ja require the gal asking the guy if he saves talkless oyibo loff....
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by bumi10: 11:10pm On Apr 11
hmmm
odikwa egwu
that one no concern ladies ooo
as long as you get yanki ascent and you get money...hmmm if you like work for cemetery
they no kia
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by nicerod(m): 11:10pm On Apr 11
Make sense oo
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by blazhykowskyi(m): 11:10pm On Apr 11
nice piece of poo
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by sotall(m): 11:10pm On Apr 11
ok
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by 1bkaye(f): 11:11pm On Apr 11
If he's Nigerian ask him if he's married
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by decode55(m): 11:12pm On Apr 11
Story
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by esmarcq(m): 11:12pm On Apr 11
And you expect an honest answer, no just manage what u have within here or take the risk
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by Tazdroid(m): 11:13pm On Apr 11
And that bobo no fit arrange beta lies for each of these questions??
Hmmm, by the way, all these questions are closely related to materialism. Na only money una dey find? Na gold diggers dey ask these kain yeye questions.
|Re: Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. by princechurchill(m): 11:14pm On Apr 11
Lamentations of a home base
