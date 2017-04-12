Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, Ask That Abroad Bobo These Before You Marry Him. (9399 Views)

Weird Questions Ladies Ask In Order Not To Look Cheap / Questions Some Ladies Ask Their Ex-Boyfriends / Funny Ways Ladies Ask For Credit Online (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Everything I'm about to write down here is based on a family feud currently going on between a young man and his new wife here.



This young man has no steady job, lives a flamboyant life and post all kind of pictures on social media where he met the wife. I'm pained because the wife in question happens to be my town's girl and after hearing her side of the story, I was mad at her. Well, this is not the topic for today but let me give our sisters some advice here.

These are questions to ask before someone brings you here to suffer unnecessarily;



WHAT DO YOU DO ABROAD? Let him tell you where he works and possibly show you his work ID. If he tells you he's a biz man, watch him closely, that could be a red flag. I know there are genuine bizmen but most unserious and unemployable guys abroad pose as bizmen.



WHAT'S YOUR DEBT PROFILE? Generally in America, if you don't have some debts especially credit cards, you don't qualify for certain things but that doesn't mean one should live on credit.



IS THAT YOUR FLASHY CAR OWNED OR FINANCED? This may lead to you driving today and trekking tomorrow. Without a steady job, car financing coys may take back their car anytime there's a default in payment.



DO YOU LIVE ALONE? This is self explanatory.



WHAT'S YOUR TOTAL SAVINGS AMOUNT? I know this sounds odd but try to get an extimate by calculating the amount he saves monthly. Ask him jokingly if he saves for his future family. He should be more family oriented than friends oriented. "Too much sending my guys money at home" is a no no.



Lastly, if he doesn't personally come down for your wedding except with a very cogent reason maybe life threatening, he probably isn't a legal resident ie no green card or citizenship. In this case, you may likely stay longer in Nigeria until he gets his papers before you join him. Refuse such union because sometimes, he may be tangled with a lady here already for papers, a union he may not easily come out from.



If ladies do this simple research before accepting marriage proposals from obodo oyibo husbands, rate of domestic violence among Nigerians in the States will be at its minimum.



Yankee marriage is favourable to ladies who their husbands already made the ground running. They come to consolidate on their husband's achievements and prosper it more. 17 Likes 5 Shares

Nice epistle. Nice epistle. 2 Likes





Side chicks dont care



Abi una care?



Map of women evolution



Side chick to baby mama



Holy sister to frustrated woman



coded olosho to happily married



Normal girl to house wife



sweet girl to first wife with other wives and side chicks



Virgin at 27 to divorced at 37 , sugar mummy at 45





No ask me how i knw , na so we see am stories that touchSide chicks dont careAbi una care?No ask me how i knw , na so we see am 7 Likes

God bless you my dear.

You said the gospel truth op. Those people live on credit card. Always working to pay off outstanding loans. 1 Like 1 Share

SirJeffry:

Everything I'm about to write down here is based on a family feud currently going on between a young man and his new wife here.

This young man has no steady job, lives a flamboyant life and post all kind of pictures on social media where he met the wife. I'm pained because the wife in question happens to be my town's girl and after hearing her side of the story, I was mad at her. Well, this is not the topic for today but let me give our sisters some advice here.

These are questions to ask before someone brings you here to suffer unnecessarily;



WHAT DO YOU DO ABROAD? Let him tell you where he works and possibly show you his work ID. If he tells you he's a biz man, watch him closely, that could be a red flag. I know there are genuine bizmen but most unserious and unemployable guys abroad pose as bizmen.



WHAT'S YOUR DEBT PROFILE? Generally in America, if you don't have some debts especially credit cards, you don't qualify for certain things but that doesn't mean one should live on credit.



IS THAT YOUR FLASHY CAR OWNED OR FINANCED? This may lead to you driving today and trekking tomorrow. Without a steady job, car financing coys may take back their car anytime there's a default in payment.



DO YOU LIVE ALONE? This is self explanatory.



WHAT'S YOUR TOTAL SAVINGS AMOUNT? I know this sounds odd but try to get an extimate by calculating the amount he saves monthly. Ask him jokingly if he saves for his future family. He should be more family oriented than friends oriented. "Too much sending my guys money at home" is a no no.



Lastly, if he doesn't personally come down for your wedding except with a very cogent reason maybe life threatening, he probably isn't a legal resident ie no green card or citizenship. In this case, you may likely stay longer in Nigeria until he gets his papers before you join him. Refuse such union because sometimes, he may be tangled with a lady here already for papers, a union he may not easily come out from.



If ladies do this simple research before accepting marriage proposals from obodo oyibo husbands, rate of domestic violence among Nigerians in the States will be at its minimum.



Yankee marriage is favourable to ladies who their husbands already made the ground running. They come to consolidate on their husband's achievements and prosper it more.



Cc: Lalasticlala.



I totally agree with you on this write up and questions. A word is enough for the wise.

I have respect for every woman but, some ladies are just too desperate looking for a man to settle down with. their desperation makes them lose focus. in light to that, they fail to see the handwritten on the wall. I totally agree with you on this write up and questions. A word is enough for the wise.I have respect for every woman but, some ladies are just too desperate looking for a man to settle down with. their desperation makes them lose focus. in light to that, they fail to see the handwritten on the wall. 4 Likes

kimbra:

You said the gospel truth op. Those people live on credit card. Always working to pay off outstanding loans. That's the big mistake my cousin is making in Australia. That's the big mistake my cousin is making in Australia. 1 Like 1 Share

CplusJason:

That's the big mistake my cousin is making in Australia. Human needs are insatiable. So when given an opportunity to buy now and pay later, probably in 20years they happily oblige. Human needs are insatiable. So when given an opportunity to buy now and pay later, probably in 20years they happily oblige.

kimbra:

Human needs are insatiable. So when given an opportunity to buy now and pay later, probably in 20years they happily oblige. ..... Very correct beautiful Kim. ..... Very correct beautiful Kim.

CplusJason:

..... Very correct beautiful Kim. Go joor!. Go joor!.

the girls will never listen

Even those here writing "true" & " right"

are the ones that will fall first 9 Likes 1 Share

Do you have a child abroad?



Are you married to a white lady for papers?





Did you guys divorce?





How much debt are you owing? 2 Likes

kimbra:

Go joor!. It's a cold world, without you na hell.

So addicted to you and your comment. It's a cold world, without you na hell.So addicted to you and your comment.





My friend, don't waste your precious time. All these girls want to see is a 'foreign' guy with pink lips, a few designer clothes, nice sneakers, good accent and willingness to throw a few cash around.



As we speak, one dey ride nozzle now without knowing its the last time she go see him Are you saying this to our naija ladies?My friend, don't waste your precious time. All these girls want to see is a 'foreign' guy with pink lips, a few designer clothes, nice sneakers, good accent and willingness to throw a few cash around.As we speak, one dey ride nozzle now without knowing its the last time she go see him 2 Likes 1 Share

CplusJason:

It's a cold world, without you na hell.

So addicted to you and your comment. Jason!. Oya, lets talk on the other side. Jason!. Oya, lets talk on the other side.

kimbra:

Jason!. Oya, lets talk on the other side. No, I wanna play and say those sweet words to my baby publicly. No, I wanna play and say those sweet words to my baby publicly.

CplusJason:

No, I wanna play and say those sweet words to my baby publicly. This thread is too good to be derailed. Be warned!. This thread is too good to be derailed. Be warned!.

kimbra:

This thread is too good to be derailed. Be warned!. Okay my sweetness. Okay my sweetness.

I know some ladies here who relocated and they can't live with their husband after doing big wedding in Nigeria. This is because the man is still legally married to his wife so this men actually run two homes. The paper wife is legal while the Naija woman is illegally married to them pending when they can divorce. Its a really sorry state. When they get here they find out that it's not as fast and as easy as they expected the man to leave his wife and to be with them. One babe I personally know gave up everything, her job, her life back just to be with this man. After the elaborate wedding they had in Naija. Years gone by the dude won't divorce his oyinbo wife. The few times she has secret access to the man she posts it on Facebook and her friends are envying her not knowing that she is lonely and cold here. Many such girls abound abroad. 3 Likes

What is the guarantee that he won't lie to you just to score a pass mark at that moment? Later you'll be crying, he deceived me 4 Likes

FelixFelicis:

What is the guarantee that he won't lie to you just to score a pass mark at that moment? Later you'll be crying, he deceived me When a woman asks a man these questions, he will flee from her except if he's serious. When a woman asks a man these questions, he will flee from her except if he's serious. 1 Like

CuteJude:

stories that touch

Side chicks dont care

Abi una care?









No ask me how i knw , na so we see am



side chicks no care oh as far say e get money.. side chicks no care oh as far say e get money..

All this epistle is not for Nkechi oo..



As long as u say abroad, Nkechi must accept ur proposal not minding if nah Sudan be the abroad.



But on a second thought, do proposals here in 9ja require the gal asking the guy if he saves talkless oyibo loff.... 1 Like

hmmm





odikwa egwu





that one no concern ladies ooo





as long as you get yanki ascent and you get money...hmmm if you like work for cemetery



they no kia

Make sense oo

nice piece of poo 1 Like

ok

If he's Nigerian ask him if he's married

Story

And you expect an honest answer, no just manage what u have within here or take the risk

And that bobo no fit arrange beta lies for each of these questions??



Hmmm, by the way, all these questions are closely related to materialism. Na only money una dey find? Na gold diggers dey ask these kain yeye questions. 11 Likes 2 Shares