



Marc Bartra was injured after three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund’s team bus as they prepared to travel for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Monaco.



A statement from the local police has confirmed that an explosion occurred as the team set off for the first leg of their tie at Signal Iduna Park.



“In the run-up to the Champions League match of BVB against AS Monaco, there was an explosion near the BVB team teambus shortly after 7 pm,” it read.



“To our knowledge the windows of the bus are cracked (fully or partly) and one person was injured.



“It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where it exploded.”



The police agency later tweeted: “We can confirm that there have been three explosions in the area of the team bus.”



Meanwhile, Dortmund confirmed that the game has been postponed and would be played on Thursday.



