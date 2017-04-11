₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by thereturnoflucy(f): 7:47pm
Dortmund have announced that tonight’s clash against monaco has been cancelled and will be played on thursday at 18:45 local time instead. This information comes after three explosions went off near Dortmund’s team bus.
Marc Bartra was injured after three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund’s team bus as they prepared to travel for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Monaco.
A statement from the local police has confirmed that an explosion occurred as the team set off for the first leg of their tie at Signal Iduna Park.
“In the run-up to the Champions League match of BVB against AS Monaco, there was an explosion near the BVB team teambus shortly after 7 pm,” it read.
“To our knowledge the windows of the bus are cracked (fully or partly) and one person was injured.
“It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where it exploded.”
The police agency later tweeted: “We can confirm that there have been three explosions in the area of the team bus.”
Meanwhile, Dortmund confirmed that the game has been postponed and would be played on Thursday.
http://fabinfos.com/dortmund-vs-monaco-match-canceled-bomb-blast-near-dortmund-team-bus/
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by luvinhubby(m): 7:50pm
One Dortmund player, Bartra, confirmed injured.
Becoming obvious daily that Europe made a mistake opening it's doors to these refugees, first was France, two days ago was Sweden and today is Borussia Dortmund.
Mr. Trump was right after all.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by atarapa(m): 7:50pm
Quick recovery guy. Oya fans make unna vacate stadium in slow motion way
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by thunda1(m): 9:52pm
terrorist everywhere
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by philtex(m): 9:53pm
Shekau
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by kenny905(m): 9:53pm
when dey opened their nyash to them afghanis and co what did they expect? hanhan
2 Likes
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by seunny4lif(m): 9:53pm
Only by religion of peace
I no talk ooooh
7 Likes
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by maverickdude(m): 9:53pm
Terrorists
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by cassidy1996(m): 9:53pm
Arab
2 Likes
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by ayatt(m): 9:53pm
g
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by Drienzia: 9:54pm
f
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by Senorprinz(m): 9:54pm
we need this kind of explosion around emirates stadium
4 Likes
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by ch91: 9:54pm
so sad this is happening in germany..the economic capital of europe
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by tomsordiah: 9:54pm
Jesus take the wheels
2 Likes
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by ayatt(m): 9:54pm
thank God no life was lost
1 Like
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by Olasco93: 9:55pm
.
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by RealHaute: 9:55pm
Too bad.
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by mekachuko(m): 9:55pm
It's not only in naija after all.
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by Ifeconwaba(m): 9:55pm
kill all Muslims and the world will have peace, nonsense terrorist religion
1 Like
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by nicerod(m): 9:55pm
Awon olori buruku refuge fe ba Germany je oo
Oga Donald trunmp de warn won anti angela
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by mikecino(m): 9:55pm
Bokoharam has finally entered Germany.
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by seunny4lif(m): 9:56pm
tomsordiah:Which wheel
The bus abi the wheelbarrow?
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by austine4real(m): 9:56pm
useless Arabs
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by laurel03: 9:56pm
na them.....those people that fight for Allah.. i dnt know how they want people that they killed to repent
1 Like
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by chachauche(m): 9:56pm
Hmmmm,Oh,like say this guy's succeed it would have been very bad losing a whole football team...God come and destroy this world let's start afresh
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by Kaimallamm: 9:56pm
thereturnoflucy:
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by Senorprinz(m): 9:57pm
kenny905:
as in ehn! they were accepting immigrants like they were going out of fashion, now germany go be like france.
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by blackbelt(m): 9:58pm
copy and paste from goal.com
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by Suspect33(m): 9:58pm
in other news, refreeLONA lost 3 - 0 to juventus, belle dey sweet me
1 Like
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by KenModi(m): 9:58pm
And they would tell you, they practice a religion of PEACE.
Though I have a few muslim friends but I no jus like dat religion and I dey always dey careful wen I dey with dem cos one minute we fit dey gist normal next tin na dagger and chants of Allahu Akbau we go begin dey hear!!!
Trump is definitely right.
2 Likes
|Re: Dortmund Vs Monaco Match Canceled After Bomb Blasts Near Dortmund Team Bus by OMOTOWO(m): 9:58pm
My bet9ja ticket don win be that as the game na void..a don join thousandnaire gang...thank God for mai life o..a don chop #389k
