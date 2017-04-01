₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,372 members, 3,472,254 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 10:17 PM

Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) (1943 Views)

Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun / Customs Seizes 9000 Bags Of Imported Rice In Ibadan (Photo) / Customs Seizes 1017 Bags Of Cannabis Worth N16 Million In Imo (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Amoyinoluwa24: 7:58pm
On Sunday 9th April 2017, the Federal Operations Unit zone A Ikeja Lagos led by OC Monitoring Team B Idiroko Axis, DSC Ogundeyi, N. A., based on information intercepted a MAN Diesel Truck with Reg. Num: NNE 34G ZG along Atan-Ota, Idiroko - Expressway neatly concealed 317 Bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice of 50kg each

The impact of Intelligence sharing cannot be over emphasized as the concealment of these goods was neatly done to deceive the public that the truck was only carrying animal skin. After thorough examination, it was realized that the rice were packed 4 per 600kg bag making it look like it was all animal skin. Where and how they got these animal skin is question begging for an answer which only investigation can reveal.

It has a duty paid value of Two Million, Sixty Thousand, Five Hundred Naira only (2,060,500.00)

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/customs-intercepts-truck-with-317-bags.html

Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:05pm
lalasticlala
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by eezeribe(m): 8:10pm
And the custom officers would sell off the rice at auction prices and pocket the money...
Both the importers and the custom officers are all in the same game...

1 Like

Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Iamwrath: 8:49pm
Will customs release / sell all the rice they've seized at cheap price ? i hope they won't be burning this ones like they burn turkey and drugs , even though we know their wives have cold rooms and pharmacy stores and super markets






Those laborers carrying the rice though , did they volunteer ?
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by olayinks007(m): 9:09pm
eezeribe:
And the custom officers would sell off the rice at auction prices and pocket the money...
Both the importers and the custom officers are all in the same game...


In fact eehn i tire oo. D question nw is Who b d real thief here nw?
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by thunda1(m): 10:04pm
Iamwrath:
Will customs release / sell all the rice they've seized at cheap price ? i hope they won't be burning this ones like they burn turkey and drugs , even though we know their wives have cold rooms and pharmacy stores and super markets






Those laborers carrying the rice though , did they volunteer ?

paid workers
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Tazdroid(m): 10:05pm
I did all this and didn't put on my uniform. Una never see anytin

Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by veinless(f): 10:05pm
how did it get through d border in the 1st place ?,

i dont think they will investigate that.
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by leksmedia: 10:05pm
Why can't people just do the right thing. Dove Nigerians just love cutting corners

It's sickening
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by emeijeh(m): 10:05pm
These custom guys don see easter awoof.



Hhhhhmmmm they must convert these bags of rice to personal use

Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by BlackNigerian: 10:06pm
I must apply for the next customs job opening
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by talktonase(m): 10:06pm
Deal gone bad...same customs officers smuggling that ish... A snitch just ran his mouth.
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Tazdroid(m): 10:07pm
Iamwrath:
Will customs release / sell all the rice they've seized at cheap price ? i hope they won't be burning this ones like they burn turkey and drugs , even though we know their wives have cold rooms and pharmacy stores and super markets






Those laborers carrying the rice though , did they volunteer ?
the Nigerian intrigues....not coming soon.
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by josephine123: 10:08pm
hmmmm... ok den
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by maxiuc(m): 10:08pm
Custom a job that enriches ur pocket sharp sharp
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Celcius: 10:08pm
Customs please if its not plastic rice, abeg locate any IDP camp and encourage more smugglers, until the people feed fat from them.
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by nicerod(m): 10:09pm
Who collected the custom duties ?


Y seizing it again?
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by thunda1(m): 10:13pm
Take the rice to IDPs this time around, dont destroy them
Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Btruth: 10:15pm
Won't know what to say. But if they are not bias in their job, then it's very good.

(0) (Reply)

Nigeria's Female Suicide Bomber Phenomenon (Graphic Photos) / Cameroonian Girl Stabs Her Boyfriend 2 Death In Thailand Over Cheating(photos) / Disturbing Photos: More Pix From The Cultist Clash in Calabar South.

Viewing this topic: kayceshow(m), Biafman, Guk, anthonyezeoke(m), Precious91(m), sshy, Ptown(m), Yemz213(m), Megasaucy, Lusola15, onyxo76(m), nuti(m), Sammig1(m), Okoyiboz1, mm7, tahoe(m), steveneche(m), gabzzy, gabe15(m), nybol(m), midfinger(m), jerryunit48, deltapikin(m), BarrUche, DOCTECH(m), Funmiladey(m), lanreabbey(m), Rajy00(m), abuhazzan, tickertop(m), mayana(m), obataokenwa(m), tommylee(m), erico2k2(m), ucheclub(m), Hibiscuss(m), ilyasom, katchycouture(f), salardeman, danwa25(m), Adeinfo, ibrafia, tunji1(m), DISTINCT89(m), efewizey(m), obimum, Beautiful4u(m), Kelly2713(m), Armorall, biggy4joe(m), swaggss and 126 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.