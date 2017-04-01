Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) (1943 Views)

On Sunday 9th April 2017, the Federal Operations Unit zone A Ikeja Lagos led by OC Monitoring Team B Idiroko Axis, DSC Ogundeyi, N. A., based on information intercepted a MAN Diesel Truck with Reg. Num: NNE 34G ZG along Atan-Ota, Idiroko - Expressway neatly concealed 317 Bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice of 50kg each



The impact of Intelligence sharing cannot be over emphasized as the concealment of these goods was neatly done to deceive the public that the truck was only carrying animal skin. After thorough examination, it was realized that the rice were packed 4 per 600kg bag making it look like it was all animal skin. Where and how they got these animal skin is question begging for an answer which only investigation can reveal.



It has a duty paid value of Two Million, Sixty Thousand, Five Hundred Naira only (2,060,500.00)

Source: Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/customs-intercepts-truck-with-317-bags.html

lalasticlala

And the custom officers would sell off the rice at auction prices and pocket the money...

Both the importers and the custom officers are all in the same game... 1 Like

Will customs release / sell all the rice they've seized at cheap price ? i hope they won't be burning this ones like they burn turkey and drugs , even though we know their wives have cold rooms and pharmacy stores and super markets













Those laborers carrying the rice though , did they volunteer ?

In fact eehn i tire oo. D question nw is Who b d real thief here nw? In fact eehn i tire oo. D question nw is Who b d real thief here nw?

paid workers paid workers

I did all this and didn't put on my uniform. Una never see anytin

how did it get through d border in the 1st place ?,



i dont think they will investigate that.

Why can't people just do the right thing. Dove Nigerians just love cutting corners



It's sickening

These custom guys don see easter awoof.







Hhhhhmmmm they must convert these bags of rice to personal use

I must apply for the next customs job opening

Deal gone bad...same customs officers smuggling that ish... A snitch just ran his mouth.

hmmmm... ok den

Custom a job that enriches ur pocket sharp sharp

Customs please if its not plastic rice, abeg locate any IDP camp and encourage more smugglers, until the people feed fat from them.

Who collected the custom duties ?





Y seizing it again?

Take the rice to IDPs this time around, dont destroy them