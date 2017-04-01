₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Amoyinoluwa24: 7:58pm
On Sunday 9th April 2017, the Federal Operations Unit zone A Ikeja Lagos led by OC Monitoring Team B Idiroko Axis, DSC Ogundeyi, N. A., based on information intercepted a MAN Diesel Truck with Reg. Num: NNE 34G ZG along Atan-Ota, Idiroko - Expressway neatly concealed 317 Bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice of 50kg each
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/customs-intercepts-truck-with-317-bags.html
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:05pm
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by eezeribe(m): 8:10pm
And the custom officers would sell off the rice at auction prices and pocket the money...
Both the importers and the custom officers are all in the same game...
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Iamwrath: 8:49pm
Will customs release / sell all the rice they've seized at cheap price ? i hope they won't be burning this ones like they burn turkey and drugs , even though we know their wives have cold rooms and pharmacy stores and super markets
Those laborers carrying the rice though , did they volunteer ?
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by olayinks007(m): 9:09pm
eezeribe:
In fact eehn i tire oo. D question nw is Who b d real thief here nw?
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by thunda1(m): 10:04pm
Iamwrath:
paid workers
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Tazdroid(m): 10:05pm
I did all this and didn't put on my uniform. Una never see anytin
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by veinless(f): 10:05pm
how did it get through d border in the 1st place ?,
i dont think they will investigate that.
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by leksmedia: 10:05pm
Why can't people just do the right thing. Dove Nigerians just love cutting corners
It's sickening
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by emeijeh(m): 10:05pm
These custom guys don see easter awoof.
Hhhhhmmmm they must convert these bags of rice to personal use
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by BlackNigerian: 10:06pm
I must apply for the next customs job opening
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by talktonase(m): 10:06pm
Deal gone bad...same customs officers smuggling that ish... A snitch just ran his mouth.
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Tazdroid(m): 10:07pm
Iamwrath:the Nigerian intrigues....not coming soon.
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by josephine123: 10:08pm
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by maxiuc(m): 10:08pm
Custom a job that enriches ur pocket sharp sharp
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Celcius: 10:08pm
Customs please if its not plastic rice, abeg locate any IDP camp and encourage more smugglers, until the people feed fat from them.
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by nicerod(m): 10:09pm
Who collected the custom duties ?
Y seizing it again?
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by thunda1(m): 10:13pm
Take the rice to IDPs this time around, dont destroy them
|Re: Customs Seizes Truck With 317 Bags Of 50kg Foreign Rice in Lagos (Pictures) by Btruth: 10:15pm
Won't know what to say. But if they are not bias in their job, then it's very good.
