₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,409 members, 3,472,404 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 12:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos (12230 Views)
Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos / Prostitute Strangled In Lagos Hotel Room / Landlady Strangled Over Electricity Bill (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by AutoJoshNG: 10:36pm On Apr 11
The Lagos state police command have arrested two men, Osaro Egbomrewen and Michael Eyeoekpe, in connection with the death of an Uber driver , Innevosa Emmanuel, who was strangled to death at the Ogba area of the state recently.
Parading the suspects before newsmen today, the state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, said the suspects had posed as passengers and ordered for a taxi using the Uber application.
The deceased had arrived their location in Ikeja and was instructed to take them to their destination at Ogba, Oke-Ira.
During their trip, the suspects and one other who is currently at large, suddenly ordered the driver to make a U-turn and take them to Oremeji Street, Obawole area of Ogba, where he was strangled with a belt and his KIA RIO salon car marked KTU 594DM vehicle was taken away.
The suspects had planned to sell off the car to an unsuspecting buyer. However the police began to trail them and tracked the vehicle after a complain was laid of a missing Uber driver and his car.
One of the suspects who narrated how they carried out the act said
“I and Michael met at Ogba where I went to drink and we became friends. I told him how difficult things were for me that I needed to relocate to Benin to start all over again. It was at this point that Michael told me about a deal that could fetch me some money that we could get a car and then sell it to his boss. Michael then told me about one Alex (Emmanuel) who had a vehicle and we agreed to meet the following day.
Since then we had been meeting and discussing how to buy the vehicle. On the fateful day the Uber driver came, I was with Michael in his office and his friend Destiny was with him but I don’t know if he discussed the vehicle deal with Destiny. Around 9:30p.m, we called the Uber driver to come and pick us at Tantalizer eatery at Ogba. I and Destiny were inside the vehicle with the driver, but Michael was outside while I was holding the belt. Immediately I put the belt across the driver’s neck, Destiny dragged the belt and we strangled him.
When we were satisfied that he was dead, we took his corpse to Oremeji Street and dumped him in front of a church around 10:30 p.m., without anybody noticing us. After killing the driver, we took the vehicle to Michael’s boss to sell it. The buyer then inquired from us where we got the vehicle from and Michael told him that we killed the owner. The buyer then said we should take the car away and Michael said we should take it to his house and park it outside, before taking it to another buyer in Benin. Later we were tracked to Benin, arrested and brought back to Lagos”.
The state Commissioner of Police said they would soon be charged to court.
https://autojosh.com/uber-driver-strangled-death-lagos/
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by eezeribe(m): 10:39pm On Apr 11
OK
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by GloriaNinja(f): 10:39pm On Apr 11
I THOUGHT "UBER" HAS BEEN BANNED FROM THIS bleeped UP COUNTRY.
11 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by Tazdroid(m): 10:47pm On Apr 11
Ah ah
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by malificent(f): 10:48pm On Apr 11
No one is safe in this country anymore
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by TINALETC3(f): 10:48pm On Apr 11
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by josephine123: 10:48pm On Apr 11
damn
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by legrande69: 10:48pm On Apr 11
People killing each other these days ..
1 Like
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by temmypotter(m): 10:48pm On Apr 11
First it was Jumia, a phone..now its Uber, a car. I see a trend here. hopefully, we won't hear Virgin Atlantic announce that a private jet was stolen and the pilot dead.
by the way, Buhari! pls resign already.
40 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by EKITI001: 10:48pm On Apr 11
so sad
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by Tazdroid(m): 10:49pm On Apr 11
GloriaNinja:apparently not.
1 Like
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by holluwai(m): 10:49pm On Apr 11
Na wha just as the jumia guy was killed after being robbed. Suffer dey 9ja o
5 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by blackberlin: 10:49pm On Apr 11
After killing Jumia drivery man, the next thing is to kill an Uber driver? I won't mention tribe, but some human beings are very useless.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by CheezyCharles: 10:49pm On Apr 11
first JUMIA man and now UBER? remember growing up we always thought demons had horns! but now we've realized that they were clothes,make-up and walk freely amongst as humans!
30 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by princechurchill(m): 10:49pm On Apr 11
By their names all the way from Edo the spirit of anini still lives among them
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by Fadelex(m): 10:50pm On Apr 11
every innovations to make life easier will be criminalized by Nigerians
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by bigerboy200: 10:50pm On Apr 11
Nonsense.. criminals everywhere...
4 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by HazzanTazzan(m): 10:51pm On Apr 11
Omg
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by Zedoo(m): 10:51pm On Apr 11
Apc
..
Unprecedented crap.
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by pirees: 10:51pm On Apr 11
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by 1freshdude: 10:51pm On Apr 11
This is why people will not set up business in this God forsaken country. Too many sick and wicked people paroling looking for prey...even God can do nothing about Nigeria at this stage.
24 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by Stelvin101(m): 10:51pm On Apr 11
Na wa for this country o. So somebori cannot hustle in peace again? That was how one ediot was walking pass my car today and noticed me counting money inside my car. He gave me a long throat look and walked past then returned back all of a sudden and start tapping me glass that I should roll down my glass down emmm he has something to discuss with me. I just gave him a sign of I will kill you if u tap my glass again and he walked off.
36 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by HazzanTazzan(m): 10:51pm On Apr 11
Now we are no more humans
1 Like
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by izzou(m): 10:52pm On Apr 11
Shedding an innocent man's blood because of a car that will fade away
Chai
1 Like
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by Rendezvou: 10:52pm On Apr 11
Another one again Lazy idiots. They have the strength to strangle a fellow being but no strength to work. Thieves always looking for free manner as if they are in the wilderness. Even Isrealites wouldn't depend on free manner today if they pass through another wilderness in this generation.
10 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by Kenon9: 10:52pm On Apr 11
So sad....wickedness in high places we keep hearing these days...now the car was not sold and they were arrested...what is the their gain in all these?
May they rot in the deepest part of hell!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by IsheriNorthGRA: 10:52pm On Apr 11
The other day, it was Jumia delivery man. Today, it's Uber. These bad guys want to ruin it for the good ones out there.
5 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by princeofpeace22(m): 10:53pm On Apr 11
Ifeanyi uber ?
What happened?
1 Like
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by Sylverbox(m): 10:53pm On Apr 11
Every attempt to bring civilization and technology to this useless cursed country must be thwarted by its evil citizens. We all need to pray hard oh!
12 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Strangled To Death In Lagos by WriteBoy: 10:53pm On Apr 11
Tech startups are doomed in this country!
11 Likes 1 Share
I Was Fruad By False John Dumelo On Facebook / EFCC Traces N200M To Prisons Accountant Who Is On 120K Monthly Salary / Seun Ajayi Listed Among Uk’s 10 Most Wanted Fraudsters
Viewing this topic: Danex1988(m), nicolas247(m), maria43, Mentcee(m), Unlimited22, fatdick(m), Azil(f), jboy73, Jolar101, able20(m), justscorchone(m), henry007(m), chyckxx(m), iphunanya(f), platinumphotos, mikeetim(m), mustashfa(m), ayoshyne(m), Freshboye1(m), Kingsteve(m), TonyOputa(m), ojinuocheibi(m), skukimania(f), angelo5uk(m), crisycent, xxxx69(m), Spetzzy7(m), Secretario(m), nnatom, dexterinc2003, SmartchoicesNG, youngalex(m), deoluzap(m), dicksonadams(m), eiknarf14(m), Pres1, buzzmania(m), folarintorimiro(m), Mosaku147, Parablesonmarble, Manonamission, datovid, Emperor119(m), Kamali(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7