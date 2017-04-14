















With her peroxide hair, eye-watering 32S-cup cleavage and tiny size six frame, Martina Big certainly stands out from the crowd.



And in a bid to create her dream body, Martina has started having tanning injections as well as regular sunbeds to keep her a mahogany shade.



Martina, 28, who uses a pump to inflate her breasts with saline and plans to have further surgery, including a bum lift, explains: “People might think my image is extreme, but I love it. I used to be pale but I’ve always been obsessed with having a tan. I love the Katie Price look.”



Since my transformation 9 weeks ago, not only my skin colour has changed.

Everything of my body has become much darker, as for example my hairs (eyebrow, hairline).

Since I bleach my hairs, you can’t see colour difference of hairs.

But my European facial features have not changed.



Here you can see me at the fitting of my new bras



culled from:





https://plus.google.com/117055232739766440794/posts/i8nocopxFno With her peroxide hair, eye-watering 32S-cup cleavage and tiny size six frame, Martina Big certainly stands out from the crowd.And in a bid to create her dream body, Martina has started having tanning injections as well as regular sunbeds to keep her a mahogany shade.Martina, 28, who uses a pump to inflate her breasts with saline and plans to have further surgery, including a bum lift, explains: “People might think my image is extreme, but I love it. I used to be pale but I’ve always been obsessed with having a tan. I love the Katie Price look.”Since my transformation 9 weeks ago, not only my skin colour has changed.Everything of my body has become much darker, as for example my hairs (eyebrow, hairline).Since I bleach my hairs, you can’t see colour difference of hairs.But my European facial features have not changed.Here you can see me at the fitting of my new brasculled from: http://enigeria.com.ng/photos-white-lady-bleaches-skin-black/ 1 Like 1 Share