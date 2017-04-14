₦airaland Forum

White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by emiliy223(m): 11:29pm On Apr 11








With her peroxide hair, eye-watering 32S-cup cleavage and tiny size six frame, Martina Big certainly stands out from the crowd.

And in a bid to create her dream body, Martina has started having tanning injections as well as regular sunbeds to keep her a mahogany shade.

Martina, 28, who uses a pump to inflate her breasts with saline and plans to have further surgery, including a bum lift, explains: “People might think my image is extreme, but I love it. I used to be pale but I’ve always been obsessed with having a tan. I love the Katie Price look.”

Since my transformation 9 weeks ago, not only my skin colour has changed.
Everything of my body has become much darker, as for example my hairs (eyebrow, hairline).
Since I bleach my hairs, you can’t see colour difference of hairs.
But my European facial features have not changed.

Here you can see me at the fitting of my new bras

culled from: http://enigeria.com.ng/photos-white-lady-bleaches-skin-black/


https://plus.google.com/117055232739766440794/posts/i8nocopxFno

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by space007(m): 11:42pm On Apr 11
i just want to throw up right now

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by emiliy223(m): 11:48pm On Apr 11
grin grin grin
space007:
i just want to throw up right now

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by wtfCode: 11:58pm On Apr 11
Omg shocked
Wtf did I just saw angry

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 11:59pm On Apr 11
Lawd i can't take it anymore

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Thisboysef(m): 12:08am On Apr 12
We should kill fowl

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by baeleto: 12:17am On Apr 12
grin
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Jessidaisy4(f): 12:25am On Apr 12
Soo ugly What kinda load is that Too much of everything is bad

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by jagugu88li(f): 12:27am On Apr 12
Fickle is womankind, changeful a summer rain. Trust us ladies to take everything to the extreme.

Camel toe........
Bum something.......dont know the name tongue
Now we control race even. GIVE IT UP FOR THE LADIES

Nowadays I fear being alone in a confided area, I might do something drastic grin

Anyone who wants to change species, stay there. I'm bringing the formular

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by folarinmiles(m): 2:03am On Apr 12
This world sha.
Some dey bleach go white cme b like bolì
Some turn black come b like duck

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by littlewonders: 3:39am On Apr 12
Somebody should give back her senses

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by TPAND: 5:30am On Apr 12
Really black is ugly

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Reedahgado(f): 11:37am On Apr 12
U dare say dat? grin
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by ItsJezzy(m): 2:42pm On Apr 12
Ohhh!! Why are some pple so uselesss like this naa.. Whats this? Op you should ve warnd us abt these graphic pics..

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by ikp120(m): 3:05pm On Apr 12
Mumu woman turning herself ugly. sad sad sad

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Dayoto: 7:52pm On Apr 13
Lalasticlala, pls move this to the promise land to educate our folks who bleach their skin to look white, while up here it is the other way round ^^^
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by josephine123: 8:13pm On Apr 13
WATCH HER HERE: SHE S MARTINA BIG, Cossy's Role Model


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9ST6fe-cRQ

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by adelakay(m): 10:23pm On Apr 13
humans are confused

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:23pm On Apr 13
See her Muzanga. tongue
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by hprizon(m): 10:23pm On Apr 13
congratulations ma welcome to d struggle
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by obiorathesubtle: 10:24pm On Apr 13
Sometimes white people shock me with their way of doing things..

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by AshiwajuFoward: 10:24pm On Apr 13
WTF
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by jnrbayano(m): 10:24pm On Apr 13
Oganigwe!

Boobage
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by ademasta(m): 10:24pm On Apr 13
She changed from fufu to amala grin

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:24pm On Apr 13
Shuu

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 10:24pm On Apr 13
blood of Habakkuk
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Vikkie14: 10:24pm On Apr 13
Those Bo*bs are called Boobby Trap cheesy grin

Women and fake Lives.

See the "Boobby trap" looking like an overblown Ball. grin
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Lilymax(f): 10:25pm On Apr 13
This one is mad oooo shocked
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by coldsummer: 10:26pm On Apr 13
Woman you look ugly and disastrous!

You look way better in your before pictures.

Darling, I fail to see the European feature in your dark skin.

You actually look like an alaba international market road side food seller.



Whatever you did, undo it....NOW

If you cant change back, call Bobrisky

Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Mopolchi: 10:26pm On Apr 13
Na lie ko possible
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:26pm On Apr 13
did she bleach or dye
Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by repogirl(f): 10:26pm On Apr 13
The bleaching doesnt fit her, she looks like a Freak! embarassed

