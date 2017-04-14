₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by emiliy223(m): 11:29pm On Apr 11
With her peroxide hair, eye-watering 32S-cup cleavage and tiny size six frame, Martina Big certainly stands out from the crowd.
And in a bid to create her dream body, Martina has started having tanning injections as well as regular sunbeds to keep her a mahogany shade.
Martina, 28, who uses a pump to inflate her breasts with saline and plans to have further surgery, including a bum lift, explains: “People might think my image is extreme, but I love it. I used to be pale but I’ve always been obsessed with having a tan. I love the Katie Price look.”
Since my transformation 9 weeks ago, not only my skin colour has changed.
Everything of my body has become much darker, as for example my hairs (eyebrow, hairline).
Since I bleach my hairs, you can’t see colour difference of hairs.
But my European facial features have not changed.
Here you can see me at the fitting of my new bras
culled from: http://enigeria.com.ng/photos-white-lady-bleaches-skin-black/
https://plus.google.com/117055232739766440794/posts/i8nocopxFno
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by space007(m): 11:42pm On Apr 11
i just want to throw up right now
64 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by emiliy223(m): 11:48pm On Apr 11
space007:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by wtfCode: 11:58pm On Apr 11
Omg
Wtf did I just saw
2 Likes
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 11:59pm On Apr 11
Lawd i can't take it anymore
35 Likes
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Thisboysef(m): 12:08am On Apr 12
We should kill fowl
3 Likes
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by baeleto: 12:17am On Apr 12
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Jessidaisy4(f): 12:25am On Apr 12
Soo ugly What kinda load is that Too much of everything is bad
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by jagugu88li(f): 12:27am On Apr 12
Fickle is womankind, changeful a summer rain. Trust us ladies to take everything to the extreme.
Camel toe........
Bum something.......dont know the name
Now we control race even. GIVE IT UP FOR THE LADIES
Nowadays I fear being alone in a confided area, I might do something drastic
Anyone who wants to change species, stay there. I'm bringing the formular
12 Likes
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by folarinmiles(m): 2:03am On Apr 12
This world sha.
Some dey bleach go white cme b like bolì
Some turn black come b like duck
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by littlewonders: 3:39am On Apr 12
Somebody should give back her senses
3 Likes
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by TPAND: 5:30am On Apr 12
Really black is ugly
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Reedahgado(f): 11:37am On Apr 12
U dare say dat?
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by ItsJezzy(m): 2:42pm On Apr 12
Ohhh!! Why are some pple so uselesss like this naa.. Whats this? Op you should ve warnd us abt these graphic pics..
29 Likes
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by ikp120(m): 3:05pm On Apr 12
Mumu woman turning herself ugly.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Dayoto: 7:52pm On Apr 13
Lalasticlala, pls move this to the promise land to educate our folks who bleach their skin to look white, while up here it is the other way round ^^^
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by josephine123: 8:13pm On Apr 13
WATCH HER HERE: SHE S MARTINA BIG, Cossy's Role Model
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9ST6fe-cRQ
1 Like
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by adelakay(m): 10:23pm On Apr 13
humans are confused
1 Like
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:23pm On Apr 13
See her Muzanga.
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by hprizon(m): 10:23pm On Apr 13
congratulations ma welcome to d struggle
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by obiorathesubtle: 10:24pm On Apr 13
Sometimes white people shock me with their way of doing things..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by AshiwajuFoward: 10:24pm On Apr 13
WTF
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by jnrbayano(m): 10:24pm On Apr 13
Oganigwe!
Boobage
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by ademasta(m): 10:24pm On Apr 13
She changed from fufu to amala
13 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:24pm On Apr 13
Shuu
1 Like
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 10:24pm On Apr 13
blood of Habakkuk
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Vikkie14: 10:24pm On Apr 13
Those Bo*bs are called Boobby Trap
Women and fake Lives.
See the "Boobby trap" looking like an overblown Ball.
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Lilymax(f): 10:25pm On Apr 13
This one is mad oooo
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by coldsummer: 10:26pm On Apr 13
Woman you look ugly and disastrous!
You look way better in your before pictures.
Darling, I fail to see the European feature in your dark skin.
You actually look like an alaba international market road side food seller.
Whatever you did, undo it....NOW
If you cant change back, call Bobrisky
8 Likes
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Mopolchi: 10:26pm On Apr 13
Na lie ko possible
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:26pm On Apr 13
did she bleach or dye
|Re: White Lady Bleaches Her Skin To Black (Photos) by repogirl(f): 10:26pm On Apr 13
The bleaching doesnt fit her, she looks like a Freak!
1 Like
