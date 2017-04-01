Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping (5098 Views)

Akure-‎LESS than two year after the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Chief Olu Falae was kidnapped, seven Fulani herdsmen that were involved in the act have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ondo State High Court.





Suspected kidnappers of Chief Falae with their leader Abubakar Auta holding N823,900 of the ransom in Akure

Delivering judgment Monday in Akure, Justice Williams Olamide held that the suspects were guilty of the kidnapping charge brought against them by the Ondo state government.



The convicts include Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed, Idris Lawal, Abdulkadir Umar and Babawo Kato.



Justice Olamide said “the recovered ransom, call logs, and identification of the suspects by chief Falae indicted them of complicity in the crime” and subsequently sentenced them to Prison without an option of fine.



‎They were found guilty of kidnapping the elder statesman on his farm in Ilado Village, Akure North Local Government Area of the state in September, 2015.

The convicts were initially arraigned on a five-count charge of kidnapping, abducting, aiding and abetting, kidnapping, conspiracy and armed robbery.



The charge reads: “That you, Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed, Idris Lawal and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did give information for the purpose of kidnapping and abducting Chief Samuel Oluyemi Falae.



“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did aid the kidnapping and abduction of Chief Samuel Oluyemi Falae.



“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did Kidnapped Chief Oluyemi Falae, the Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and did not release him until N5,000,000 ransom was paid.



“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did conspire to commit a felony to wit armed robbery.



“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did rob Chief Olu Falae of N15, 000 and his handset while armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons”.



The offence, according to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs. Adeyemi Kuti from Ondo state Ministry of Justice is contrary to Section 2 of Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 5(1)(a) of the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Laws, Section3(11)(b) of the Anti-Kidnapping and Abduction Law, Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms(Special Provision) Act, Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

‎

The Judge however discharged them on two of the charges of conspiracy and armed robbery.



Their counsel, Abdulraham Yusuf who said he would obtain and study the judgment promised however to challenge it at the appeal court.



Also, the director of public prosecution Adesola Adeyemi-Tuki described the verdict as “justice well served”.



Chief Falae who was also a former Finance minister spent three days in the custody of the kidnappers.



Ondo state government had to cough out N5milllion to the kidnappers before the Afenifere leader was released.



His kidnap and treatment by the Fulani who invaded his farmland drew criticism across the country.



Even after his ordeal‎ in the hands of the Fulani herdsmen, another group of Fulani herdsmen invaded his farm



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/court-sentence-seven-fulani-herdsmen-kidnapped-chief-olu-falae-life-imprisonment/ 1 Like

Who ever wrote this article needs to be slapped. Why list names 100 times. Just tell the charges. 7 Likes

I keep hearing that fulani look like ethiopian and other horn of Africa. Since the media started focusing on this people from Buhari and his entire family plus Atiku and his family, plus Sanusi and his entire family, Yaradua and his entire family plu the the herdsmen they keep showing in the media, idk wtf started that rumor but fulani look NOTHING like HOA or any other East African group. They look like your typical west african group imo.



Anyway, good development. 4 Likes

This is good development 3 Likes

Hw many fulanis serve prison terms in Naija? Watch hw they wil release them in secret 10 Likes 1 Share

I just hope kwakwanso won't come and bail them 14 Likes 1 Share

Great development. Well deserved life imprisonment.



No one should be above the law most especially these bloodthirsty marauders. 3 Likes

When cases are high profile, justice are served appropriately. Nice one 1 Like

Blue3k:

Who ever wrote this article needs to be slapped. Why list names 100 times. Just tell the charges.

I don't even know why all these court journalists have to reel out in verbatim all the charges I don't even know why all these court journalists have to reel out in verbatim all the charges

Pieromania:

Hw many fulanis serve prison terms in Naija? Watch hw they wil release them in secret



They will be transferred to Yola maximum prison from there their release will be perfected They will be transferred to Yola maximum prison from there their release will be perfected 5 Likes

When will any one of these criminal herdsmen ravishing South Be.ast, sorry East, be apprehended, prosecuted and jailed?



Or the herdsmen are the feudal lords of that region?



Their crying bush baby Govs should wake up to their security task. 10 Likes

Nice and swift. Justice must always be served and never delayed.

Good step for democracy. Justice should be served to every Nigerian criminal irrespective of where you come from.

I hear it's difficult to get justice in the north against Northerners particularly for civil cases, and had to believe it because the murderers that killed the Igbo woman in Kano for "blasphemy" were released without prosecution under the instruction of the state attorney general and not one highly placed person including Sanusi has condemned it.

There's nothing I hate more than Injustice!

Goooooood..... Wait and see how northerners would react to this and start issueing threats... El rufai wont be happy at all... If God can just wipe this Nigeria away

Ok

olujastro:

Good step for democracy. Justice should be served to every Nigerian criminal irrespective of where you come from.

I hear it's difficult to get justice in the north against Northerners particularly for civil cases, and had to believe it because the murderers that killed the Igbo woman in Kano for "blasphemy" were released without prosecution under the instruction of the state attorney general and not one highly placed person including Sanusi has condemned it.

There's nothing I hate more than Injustice!

Sunusi condemn what? Their released? Provide the link.



Why should they be prosecuted without enough evidence? It is mob attack and police arrest anyone passing, buying or selling around the area. Sunusi condemn what? Their released? Provide the link.Why should they be prosecuted without enough evidence? It is mob attack and police arrest anyone passing, buying or selling around the area.

Life imprisonment ke? Won't these ones strangle and kill their fellow inmates?



A Fulani goes to jail... story

Just the same way they rarely do NYSC in regions.

They shud be killed immediately b4 pmb will order their release

Remain IFE Yoruba killers. 1 Like

O yea, thats is more like it. But i know their leader and most powerful man in Nigeria won't like this.

Uncle bubu will release them

Ikeg:

I keep hearing that fulani look like ethiopian and other horn of Africa. Since the media started focusing on this people from Buhari and his entire family plus Atiku and his family, plus Sanusi and his entire family, Yaradua and his entire family plu the the herdsmen they keep showing in the media, idk wtf started that rumor but fulani look NOTHING like HOA or any other East African group. They look like your typical west african group imo.



Anyway, good development. afonja sighted. e pain am afonja sighted. e pain am 1 Like

Noted 1 Like

Good judgement not judgement delayed and judgement denied.

Wetin concern me.

finally

In other news....













Kwakwaso over to you