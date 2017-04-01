₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,584 members, 3,472,953 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 09:43 AM

7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping (5098 Views)

Policemen Protest In Ondo Over Non-Payment Of Election Allowance / Women Protest In Ondo Over Dino Melaye’s Attack On Remi Tinubu / 50 NSCDC Officers To Ondo Over Illegal Mining (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by AsiwajuNdigbo: 2:35am
Akure-‎LESS than two year after the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Chief Olu Falae was kidnapped, seven Fulani herdsmen that were involved in the act have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ondo State High Court.


Suspected kidnappers of Chief Falae with their leader Abubakar Auta holding N823,900 of the ransom in Akure
Delivering judgment Monday in Akure, Justice Williams Olamide held that the suspects were guilty of the kidnapping charge brought against them by the Ondo state government.

The convicts include Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed, Idris Lawal, Abdulkadir Umar and Babawo Kato.

Justice Olamide said “the recovered ransom, call logs, and identification of the suspects by chief Falae indicted them of complicity in the crime” and subsequently sentenced them to Prison without an option of fine.

‎They were found guilty of kidnapping the elder statesman on his farm in Ilado Village, Akure North Local Government Area of the state in September, 2015.
The convicts were initially arraigned on a five-count charge of kidnapping, abducting, aiding and abetting, kidnapping, conspiracy and armed robbery.

The charge reads: “That you, Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed, Idris Lawal and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did give information for the purpose of kidnapping and abducting Chief Samuel Oluyemi Falae.

“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did aid the kidnapping and abduction of Chief Samuel Oluyemi Falae.

“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did Kidnapped Chief Oluyemi Falae, the Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and did not release him until N5,000,000 ransom was paid.

“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did conspire to commit a felony to wit armed robbery.

“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did rob Chief Olu Falae of N15, 000 and his handset while armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons”.

The offence, according to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs. Adeyemi Kuti from Ondo state Ministry of Justice is contrary to Section 2 of Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 5(1)(a) of the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Laws, Section3(11)(b) of the Anti-Kidnapping and Abduction Law, Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms(Special Provision) Act, Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The Judge however discharged them on two of the charges of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Their counsel, Abdulraham Yusuf who said he would obtain and study the judgment promised however to challenge it at the appeal court.

Also, the director of public prosecution Adesola Adeyemi-Tuki described the verdict as “justice well served”.

Chief Falae who was also a former Finance minister spent three days in the custody of the kidnappers.

Ondo state government had to cough out N5milllion to the kidnappers before the Afenifere leader was released.

His kidnap and treatment by the Fulani who invaded his farmland drew criticism across the country.

Even after his ordeal‎ in the hands of the Fulani herdsmen, another group of Fulani herdsmen invaded his farm

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/court-sentence-seven-fulani-herdsmen-kidnapped-chief-olu-falae-life-imprisonment/

1 Like

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by AsiwajuNdigbo: 2:38am
Suspected kidnappers of Chief Falae with their leader Abubakar Auta holding N823,900 of the ransom in Akure

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Blue3k(m): 3:29am
Who ever wrote this article needs to be slapped. Why list names 100 times. Just tell the charges.

7 Likes

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Ikeg: 3:54am
I keep hearing that fulani look like ethiopian and other horn of Africa. Since the media started focusing on this people from Buhari and his entire family plus Atiku and his family, plus Sanusi and his entire family, Yaradua and his entire family plu the the herdsmen they keep showing in the media, idk wtf started that rumor but fulani look NOTHING like HOA or any other East African group. They look like your typical west african group imo.

Anyway, good development.

4 Likes

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by kokozain(m): 5:20am
This is good development

3 Likes

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Pieromania: 5:24am
Hw many fulanis serve prison terms in Naija? Watch hw they wil release them in secret

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Kakamorufu(m): 7:05am
I just hope kwakwanso won't come and bail them

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by TheFreeOne: 7:06am
Great development. Well deserved life imprisonment.

No one should be above the law most especially these bloodthirsty marauders.

3 Likes

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by omowolewa: 7:11am
When cases are high profile, justice are served appropriately. Nice one

1 Like

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by BlowBack: 7:18am
Blue3k:
Who ever wrote this article needs to be slapped. Why list names 100 times. Just tell the charges.

I don't even know why all these court journalists have to reel out in verbatim all the charges
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by BlowBack: 7:19am
Pieromania:
Hw many fulanis serve prison terms in Naija? Watch hw they wil release them in secret


They will be transferred to Yola maximum prison from there their release will be perfected

5 Likes

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by SuperS1Panther: 7:20am
When will any one of these criminal herdsmen ravishing South Be.ast, sorry East, be apprehended, prosecuted and jailed?

Or the herdsmen are the feudal lords of that region?

Their crying bush baby Govs should wake up to their security task.

10 Likes

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by olujastro: 7:28am
Nice and swift. Justice must always be served and never delayed.
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by olujastro: 7:36am
Good step for democracy. Justice should be served to every Nigerian criminal irrespective of where you come from.
I hear it's difficult to get justice in the north against Northerners particularly for civil cases, and had to believe it because the murderers that killed the Igbo woman in Kano for "blasphemy" were released without prosecution under the instruction of the state attorney general and not one highly placed person including Sanusi has condemned it.
There's nothing I hate more than Injustice!
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by emmanuel596(m): 8:24am
Goooooood..... Wait and see how northerners would react to this and start issueing threats... El rufai wont be happy at all... If God can just wipe this Nigeria away
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Mutuwa(m): 8:25am
smiley
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by kings09(m): 8:26am
Ok
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by FriendNG: 8:27am
olujastro:
Good step for democracy. Justice should be served to every Nigerian criminal irrespective of where you come from.
I hear it's difficult to get justice in the north against Northerners particularly for civil cases, and had to believe it because the murderers that killed the Igbo woman in Kano for "blasphemy" were released without prosecution under the instruction of the state attorney general and not one highly placed person including Sanusi has condemned it.
There's nothing I hate more than Injustice!

Sunusi condemn what? Their released? Provide the link.

Why should they be prosecuted without enough evidence? It is mob attack and police arrest anyone passing, buying or selling around the area.
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Jamean(f): 8:27am
Life imprisonment ke? Won't these ones strangle and kill their fellow inmates?

A Fulani goes to jail... story
Just the same way they rarely do NYSC in regions.
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by mathy2p2: 8:27am
They shud be killed immediately b4 pmb will order their release
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by FriendNG: 8:28am
Remain IFE Yoruba killers.

1 Like

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by sunnyside16(m): 8:28am
O yea, thats is more like it. But i know their leader and most powerful man in Nigeria won't like this. tongue
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by princeofpeace22(m): 8:29am
Uncle bubu will release them angry
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Mandyoluchi(m): 8:29am
Ikeg:
I keep hearing that fulani look like ethiopian and other horn of Africa. Since the media started focusing on this people from Buhari and his entire family plus Atiku and his family, plus Sanusi and his entire family, Yaradua and his entire family plu the the herdsmen they keep showing in the media, idk wtf started that rumor but fulani look NOTHING like HOA or any other East African group. They look like your typical west african group imo.

Anyway, good development.
afonja sighted. e pain am

1 Like

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by ItsawrapOutfit: 8:31am
Noted

1 Like

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by duduobeche(m): 8:31am
Good judgement not judgement delayed and judgement denied.
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Langbasa: 8:32am
Wetin concern me.

Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by tstx(m): 8:32am
finally
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by djdoxxx(m): 8:33am
In other news....






Check my signature to put an everlasting end to your sport trading worries and problems.
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by dragonking3: 8:34am
Kwakwaso over to you angry
Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by absoluteSuccess: 8:35am
I remembered a day one Fulani herdsman drew a sword at me.

Now I know grace saved me, this guys have bloods in their eyes.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigerian Police Station That Operates From Under A Tree Shed / "They Tricked Us Into Fighting Igbos During Civil War" - Middle Belt Group / Dogara Emerges The New Speaker 8 House Of Representatives

Viewing this topic: solonazzy, perfectcrush(m), along4dem(m), Handsomeemmy(m), livingLegends, micseyi(m), Amadivenatius, xaliujokes(f), Brianpat(m), KissChrixx, emmbet, shakur16(m), igbeke, MetaHuman, hippyj(m), Ajiii99, akejujoe(f), bethylove(f), Vidamia(m), cdialauka, Saintsquare(m), kynbasil01, GoodSamaritan, olajizz01(m), Emmyspecial(m), Abbey1987, zombader(m), EazyMoh(m), OROSUNBOLB(m) and 40 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.