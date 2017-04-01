₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by AsiwajuNdigbo: 2:35am
Akure-LESS than two year after the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Chief Olu Falae was kidnapped, seven Fulani herdsmen that were involved in the act have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ondo State High Court.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/court-sentence-seven-fulani-herdsmen-kidnapped-chief-olu-falae-life-imprisonment/
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by AsiwajuNdigbo: 2:38am
Suspected kidnappers of Chief Falae with their leader Abubakar Auta holding N823,900 of the ransom in Akure
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Blue3k(m): 3:29am
Who ever wrote this article needs to be slapped. Why list names 100 times. Just tell the charges.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Ikeg: 3:54am
I keep hearing that fulani look like ethiopian and other horn of Africa. Since the media started focusing on this people from Buhari and his entire family plus Atiku and his family, plus Sanusi and his entire family, Yaradua and his entire family plu the the herdsmen they keep showing in the media, idk wtf started that rumor but fulani look NOTHING like HOA or any other East African group. They look like your typical west african group imo.
Anyway, good development.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by kokozain(m): 5:20am
This is good development
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Pieromania: 5:24am
Hw many fulanis serve prison terms in Naija? Watch hw they wil release them in secret
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Kakamorufu(m): 7:05am
I just hope kwakwanso won't come and bail them
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by TheFreeOne: 7:06am
Great development. Well deserved life imprisonment.
No one should be above the law most especially these bloodthirsty marauders.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by omowolewa: 7:11am
When cases are high profile, justice are served appropriately. Nice one
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by BlowBack: 7:18am
Blue3k:
I don't even know why all these court journalists have to reel out in verbatim all the charges
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by BlowBack: 7:19am
Pieromania:
They will be transferred to Yola maximum prison from there their release will be perfected
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by SuperS1Panther: 7:20am
When will any one of these criminal herdsmen ravishing South Be.ast, sorry East, be apprehended, prosecuted and jailed?
Or the herdsmen are the feudal lords of that region?
Their crying bush baby Govs should wake up to their security task.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by olujastro: 7:28am
Nice and swift. Justice must always be served and never delayed.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by olujastro: 7:36am
Good step for democracy. Justice should be served to every Nigerian criminal irrespective of where you come from.
I hear it's difficult to get justice in the north against Northerners particularly for civil cases, and had to believe it because the murderers that killed the Igbo woman in Kano for "blasphemy" were released without prosecution under the instruction of the state attorney general and not one highly placed person including Sanusi has condemned it.
There's nothing I hate more than Injustice!
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by emmanuel596(m): 8:24am
Goooooood..... Wait and see how northerners would react to this and start issueing threats... El rufai wont be happy at all... If God can just wipe this Nigeria away
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Mutuwa(m): 8:25am
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by kings09(m): 8:26am
Ok
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by FriendNG: 8:27am
olujastro:
Sunusi condemn what? Their released? Provide the link.
Why should they be prosecuted without enough evidence? It is mob attack and police arrest anyone passing, buying or selling around the area.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Jamean(f): 8:27am
Life imprisonment ke? Won't these ones strangle and kill their fellow inmates?
A Fulani goes to jail... story
Just the same way they rarely do NYSC in regions.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by mathy2p2: 8:27am
They shud be killed immediately b4 pmb will order their release
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by FriendNG: 8:28am
Remain IFE Yoruba killers.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by sunnyside16(m): 8:28am
O yea, thats is more like it. But i know their leader and most powerful man in Nigeria won't like this.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by princeofpeace22(m): 8:29am
Uncle bubu will release them
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Mandyoluchi(m): 8:29am
Ikeg:afonja sighted. e pain am
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by ItsawrapOutfit: 8:31am
Noted
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by duduobeche(m): 8:31am
Good judgement not judgement delayed and judgement denied.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by Langbasa: 8:32am
Wetin concern me.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by tstx(m): 8:32am
finally
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by djdoxxx(m): 8:33am
In other news....
Check my signature to put an everlasting end to your sport trading worries and problems.
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by dragonking3: 8:34am
Kwakwaso over to you
|Re: 7 Fulani Herdsmen Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ondo Over Falae's Kidnapping by absoluteSuccess: 8:35am
I remembered a day one Fulani herdsman drew a sword at me.
Now I know grace saved me, this guys have bloods in their eyes.
