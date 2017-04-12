₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by rexericx(m): 8:09am
We brought you First Photos of TBoss’ arrival at the Murtala Muhamed Airport yesterday night.. and there were tonnes of fans waiting for her arrival at the airport.
Boss Nation Fans were so elated to have their queen return to Nigeria as well as Debie-Rise and Marvis.
See some photos as TBoss got mobbed at the Airport.. She was also spotted with 2face
Idibia.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaeBNMf-STc HERE[/url]
TBoss is probably overwhelmed by all this much love
Source
http://www.yabaleftonline.com/bbnaija-tboss-gets-mobbed-2face-idibia/
1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by GreenMavro: 8:26am
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by Etzakoos(m): 8:27am
Am Tired Of Bbn News Oo....Even Base On Logistic .Efe Av Finish The 25m Self
3 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by rexericx(m): 8:30am
Look alike
T boss.. die hard fan
4 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by mr1759: 8:34am
base on logistics Tboss is the real celebrity.
Efe should understand thant in this business overtaking is allowed
Tboss the most popular
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by Ighoga898(m): 8:44am
so these people have automatically become celebrities now.
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by NwannekaUloma(f): 10:10am
Base on logistics.. Tboss beauty is overrated
9 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by Skinnienigga(m): 10:52am
Tboss don collect her own money o. Double your own by investing on nominatedfunds.com . its real and paying sharpaly!!
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by ikemesit4477: 11:15am
[quote author=EttaKeys post=55495579][/quote]Thunder fire you!
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by Ddy(m): 11:53am
mr1759:
Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
4 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by olapluto(m): 1:20pm
We really have many jobless people to go to airport to welcome this lady home for....
Doing nothing. Celebrating nudity and indecency.
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by massinola(m): 1:21pm
Looking for the mob.
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by iamtewwy(m): 1:21pm
I gently pushed my hand into my pocket and pulled the last one out, it trembled at first and clung to my hand. "Go on, it will be ok," I whispered. Encouraged it flexed its wings and I knew the time was right. It flew up towards the blue, blue sky and I looked proudly as it made its way to freedom. The last of my fvcks was finally given.
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by maberry(m): 1:21pm
Medicine after death
BTW
So people go just leave their house go airport to wait for Tboss and Co
Chai... I die well
2 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by piperson(m): 1:21pm
when she told u she only date private jet owners u didn't believe
now see?
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by dman4mdmoon(m): 1:21pm
h
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by noetic5: 1:21pm
wow
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by maxti: 1:21pm
The voices.... Are ....
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by noetic5: 1:21pm
much love for her
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by Naughtytboy: 1:22pm
One thing i hate is nose chain i for too like her.
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by zeusdgrt(m): 1:22pm
People nor get shame for body
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by BABANGBALI: 1:22pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by buccal(m): 1:23pm
Shio
Dah queen she dey call herself dey vex my spirit
I pity the guy beside 2face...Omolomo. .oun na fe famz
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by ednut1(m): 1:23pm
ok can we move on now
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by tstx(m): 1:23pm
k
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:23pm
Op where th mob abi na 2face fans u dey regard as mob
|Re: #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) by Sanuzi(m): 1:23pm
issorait.watching in 3D
