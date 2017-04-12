Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) (2680 Views)

Massive protest ongoing in Bida over blackout ( Epileptic power supply)

Massive protest ongoing in Bida over blackout ( Epilepsy power supply) epileptic power supply u mean? epileptic power supply u mean? 2 Likes

Powerless State Indeed.

the power state without power. Nigeria is bleeped. the southerns complains of the northern and the vice versa yet everyday, more problems arises for Nigeria. Only God can save us. 1 Like

epileptic power supply u mean? Thanks, autocorrect at work Thanks, autocorrect at work 1 Like

That useless state

Nigeria is irreparable! No plans, everything is acted upon based on impulse!! Bleep! After seeing all these some people will still be shouting sai baba, apc and pdp upandanNigeria is irreparable! No plans, everything is acted upon based on impulse!! Bleep! 3 Likes 1 Share

Useless country 2 Likes





This APC government sef Aliyu Babangida did not witness this during his tenure as PDP gov.This APC government sef 6 Likes

The bills this mad people gave us rose from 10k to 22k,and in 1week in the month no power,they said they were fixing a fault somewhere,i asked d NEPA man,Oga abeg,we open factory here?

They hoard pre-paid meters on purpose.

Nigeria?after someone will tell me to cram National Anthem. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Aliyu Babangida did not witness this during his tenure as PDP gov.



This APC government sef During the PDP government we had at least 20hrs of power per day. Now we no dey even take eye see light for 6hrs. Na when we don go work them go bring 3hrs of light.

Useless ppl all of them During the PDP government we had at least 20hrs of power per day. Now we no dey even take eye see light for 6hrs. Na when we don go work them go bring 3hrs of light.Useless ppl all of them 6 Likes

These AEDC ppl no dey even fear god. With this kinda sweltering heat, then no con dey give us light.

The road has been opened up now, so I hear. Lemme coman be going home

Everybody should be on the street in a saner climes protesting over the perennial blackout

Nigerian problems needs drastic approach especially this issue of light. No need to protest, seize any official of PHCN that enter your street. If 100 members of staff go out in the morning and just 5 came back to report in the evening, they won't bother sending people to your street again. 1 Like

Powerless State Indeed.

this revolution must be televised

I have one thing to say. The northerners should not keep their hopes on north central should Nigeria divide...

AEDC is a disgraceful con company that rips off customers.





Last last it is power supply issue that will cause the revolution in the country.

Look at that one smiling like an unserious being in the second picture.



Protesting or celebrating? Second picsProtesting or celebrating?

AEDC is very very useless

And bidah is not far from Ka'inji Dam.



What a state.

What a country.



Niger state; home to Nigerian Maradona and Abdul salami Abubakar El Cunning

its long overdue 1 Like

U never see chuntin.... shaybe na epileptic power u dae see u will soon see Stoke power supply...... Say Baba

This PHCN people can be funny oo

No light yet they'll have the guts to bring bill untop am even cut wire join.

Na wa for this people shah