|Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by baylord101(m): 11:33am
Massive protest ongoing in Bida over blackout ( Epileptic power supply)
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by baylord101(m): 11:34am
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 11:35am
baylord101:epileptic power supply u mean?
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by Davash222(m): 11:38am
Powerless State Indeed.
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by dinocy(m): 11:39am
the power state without power. Nigeria is bleeped. the southerns complains of the northern and the vice versa yet everyday, more problems arises for Nigeria. Only God can save us.
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by baylord101(m): 11:41am
coolcharm:Thanks, autocorrect at work
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by Rextayne: 11:41am
That useless state
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 11:55am
After seeing all these some people will still be shouting sai baba, apc and pdp upandan Nigeria is irreparable! No plans, everything is acted upon based on impulse!! Bleep!
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by kingsman66(m): 12:06pm
what will I call this now
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 12:07pm
Useless country
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by Keneking: 12:08pm
Aliyu Babangida did not witness this during his tenure as PDP gov.
This APC government sef
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by olrotimi(m): 12:12pm
Na wa
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by fergie001(m): 12:13pm
The bills this mad people gave us rose from 10k to 22k,and in 1week in the month no power,they said they were fixing a fault somewhere,i asked d NEPA man,Oga abeg,we open factory here?
They hoard pre-paid meters on purpose.
Nigeria?after someone will tell me to cram National Anthem.
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by sapiosexual1(m): 12:15pm
Keneking:During the PDP government we had at least 20hrs of power per day. Now we no dey even take eye see light for 6hrs. Na when we don go work them go bring 3hrs of light.
Useless ppl all of them
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by sapiosexual1(m): 12:17pm
These AEDC ppl no dey even fear god. With this kinda sweltering heat, then no con dey give us light.
The road has been opened up now, so I hear. Lemme coman be going home
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by goonsmi: 12:28pm
Everybody should be on the street in a saner climes protesting over the perennial blackout
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by botad(m): 12:32pm
Nigerian problems needs drastic approach especially this issue of light. No need to protest, seize any official of PHCN that enter your street. If 100 members of staff go out in the morning and just 5 came back to report in the evening, they won't bother sending people to your street again.
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by realestniggah: 12:33pm
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by gannygandy: 12:34pm
Davash222:
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by thunda1(m): 12:34pm
this revolution must be televised
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by richol(m): 12:35pm
I have one thing to say. The northerners should not keep their hopes on north central should Nigeria divide...
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by theSpark(m): 12:35pm
AEDC is a disgraceful con company that rips off customers.
Last last it is power supply issue that will cause the revolution in the country.
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 12:36pm
Look at that one smiling like an unserious being in the second picture.
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 12:36pm
Second pics
Protesting or celebrating?
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by Omagago(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by Omagago(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by symbianDON(m): 12:37pm
AEDC is very very useless
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by Omagago(m): 12:37pm
And bidah is not far from Ka'inji Dam.
What a state.
What a country.
Niger state; home to Nigerian Maradona and Abdul salami Abubakar El Cunning
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by jolof33: 12:37pm
its long overdue
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 12:39pm
U never see chuntin.... shaybe na epileptic power u dae see u will soon see Stoke power supply...... Say Baba
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by ChristyB(f): 12:39pm
This PHCN people can be funny oo
No light yet they'll have the guts to bring bill untop am even cut wire join.
Na wa for this people shah
|Re: Protest Ongoing In Bida Over Epileptic Power Supply (Photos) by Trustme2(m): 12:42pm
And that town hot pass hell fire. I really pity the people staying there. Thank God I moved from there 5 yes ago. The tap water there hot reach to make Eba
