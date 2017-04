Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo (17797 Views)

Dillish Mathews Shares Sultry Photo / Yvonne Nelson Shares Sultry Photo Of Herself / Stephanie Linus Reacts To Ese Oruru's Abduction & Saga (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See Fans Reaction:





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSx9ZzgArAh/?taken-by=eriata_ese&hl=en



READ FROM SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/fans-react-to-picture-of-fake-bbnaija.html Big Brother Naija 2017 fake housemate, Ese is a lady who is naturally endowed, she shared a picture of which exposed her cleavage and fans lost thier cool.See Fans Reaction: 2 Likes

lol

she's now a celeb 1 Like

Wawuu 1 Like

she's endowed mehn

So Lalasticlala now likes breast abi.

3 posts and straight to FP.



At least he is not gay..... 4 Likes

. Me like

Its so easy to be a celebrity in Nigeria. 5 Likes

O boy. Nicest pair of breast I've seen this month.

Nice Mammal gland

How Buhari became a fool is what i can't fathom. 6 Likes 2 Shares

I hope there will be new news by Monday on nairaland....

tired of bbnaija tins

who get lik Wayne pic





Lets see how much traffic this will generate.



Nairaland of perverts. Another boobs thread.Lets see how much traffic this will generate.Nairaland of perverts. 1 Like

Oluwa mi ooo

See pawpaw

cowbell factory

World pipo Finally she is a celebWorld pipo

if you got it......flaunt it. shikena

Later they will say people should stop seeing them as sex objects 5 Likes







Meanwhile Students shouting Efe Efe Efe, ........don't go and read oh.

When your results will line up like E F E E F E E F E. ......Your excuse will be based on logistics ..... When will we be free from all these news from our overnight celebrities of BBNaijaMeanwhile Students shouting Efe Efe Efe, ........don't go and read oh.When your results will line up like E F E E F E E F E. ......Your excuse will be based on logistics ..... 6 Likes 1 Share

Omo see gobe





Naa sandwich or breastburger them de use am doo



Bweast Migwoo Bweast Migwoo This kin fafflesNaa sandwich or breastburger them de use am doo

This type is best enjoyed with Mr flex herbal tea for men. 1 Like 1 Share

Dem use boobs swear for men ni.

SO DOES THAT MEAN I CAN EASILY BE A CELEBRITY TOO? HMMM SO ESE IS NOW A CELEB? THE WAY NIGERIANS LICK CELEBS ASS IS APPALLING

Elparaiso:

So Lalasticlala now likes breast abi.

3 posts and straight to FP.



At least he is not gay..... his favourite na snake his favourite na snake 2 Likes

In Psquare voice: **Dis na temptation!**

Nigerians have lost their collective poo over this BBN of a thing, even Nairaland sef. Smh

E remain small i for look for my vaseline

Nma27:

Dem use boobs swear for men ni. na our fault sey your own sey very tiny ? na our fault sey your own sey very tiny ?