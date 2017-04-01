





Meanwhile Students shouting Efe Efe Efe, ........don't go and read oh.

When your results will line up like E F E E F E E F E. ......Your excuse will be based on logistics ..... When will we be free from all these news from our overnight celebrities of BBNaijaMeanwhile Students shouting Efe Efe Efe, ........don't go and read oh.When your results will line up like E F E E F E E F E. ......Your excuse will be based on logistics ..... 6 Likes 1 Share