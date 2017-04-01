₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by TriumphJohnson: 1:15pm
Big Brother Naija 2017 fake housemate, Ese is a lady who is naturally endowed, she shared a picture of which exposed her cleavage and fans lost thier cool.
See Fans Reaction:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSx9ZzgArAh/?taken-by=eriata_ese&hl=en
READ FROM SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/fans-react-to-picture-of-fake-bbnaija.html
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by noetic5: 1:17pm
lol
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by noetic5: 1:17pm
she's now a celeb
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by BreezyCB(m): 1:37pm
Wawuu
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by Mosesjoker(m): 6:15pm
she's endowed mehn
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by Elparaiso(m): 6:15pm
So Lalasticlala now likes breast abi.
3 posts and straight to FP.
At least he is not gay.....
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by famurewad: 6:15pm
Me like .
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by lifestyle1(m): 6:15pm
Its so easy to be a celebrity in Nigeria.
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by SmartBug: 6:15pm
O boy. Nicest pair of breast I've seen this month.
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by paskyboy: 6:16pm
Nice Mammal gland
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by Mentcee(m): 6:16pm
How Buhari became a fool is what i can't fathom.
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by henrixx(m): 6:16pm
I hope there will be new news by Monday on nairaland....
tired of bbnaija tins
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by ednut1(m): 6:16pm
who get lik Wayne pic
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by SafeDavid(m): 6:16pm
Another boobs thread.
Lets see how much traffic this will generate.
Nairaland of perverts.
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by TeflonBlixx: 6:17pm
Oluwa mi ooo
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by Sunmibare6(m): 6:17pm
See pawpaw
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by heckymaicon(m): 6:17pm
cowbell factory
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by iraborosasu: 6:17pm
Finally she is a celeb World pipo
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by Chicent(m): 6:17pm
if you got it......flaunt it. shikena
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by TrumporIdie: 6:18pm
Later they will say people should stop seeing them as sex objects
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by angeltolly(f): 6:19pm
When will we be free from all these news from our overnight celebrities of BBNaija
Meanwhile Students shouting Efe Efe Efe, ........don't go and read oh.
When your results will line up like E F E E F E E F E. ......Your excuse will be based on logistics .....
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by BABANGBALI: 6:21pm
Omo see gobe
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by pyyxxaro: 6:21pm
This kin faffles
Naa sandwich or breastburger them de use am doo
Bweast Migwoo
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by Flexherbal(m): 6:22pm
This type is best enjoyed with Mr flex herbal tea for men.
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by Nma27(f): 6:22pm
Dem use boobs swear for men ni.
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by GloriaNinja(f): 6:22pm
SO DOES THAT MEAN I CAN EASILY BE A CELEBRITY TOO? HMMM SO ESE IS NOW A CELEB? THE WAY NIGERIANS LICK CELEBS ASS IS APPALLING
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by BABANGBALI: 6:22pm
Elparaiso:his favourite na snake
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by femi4(m): 6:22pm
In Psquare voice: **Dis na temptation!**
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by gunther6(m): 6:24pm
Nigerians have lost their collective poo over this BBN of a thing, even Nairaland sef. Smh
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by maxiuc(m): 6:24pm
E remain small i for look for my vaseline
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by BABANGBALI: 6:24pm
Nma27:na our fault sey your own sey very tiny ?
|Re: Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo by point5: 6:24pm
Omo see gobe...
