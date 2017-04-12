₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,882 members, 3,473,915 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 04:55 PM

Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe (6881 Views)

The Nigeria Police, Military & Paramilitary Choir Wish You A Merry Christmas / Reasons Why Police & Military Shave Their Beards / Troops Apprehend Mastermind Of Gombe Bombing After Shoot-out (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by ijustdey: 2:05pm
Military and police men early this morning begun a shoot-out over an issue that is yet to be ascertain in Damaturu the Yobe state capital.

However, no death or injury has been reported as at the time of filling this report.

Confirming the shoot-out, the Army spokesman in Damaturu, Colonel K.O Ogunsanya said they are investigating the matter to know “What transpired and who and who among their men were involved,” adding that “a statement would be issued as soon as they get to the root of the matter“.
Daily trust reports that the violent clash between the security operatives started at Presidential Lodge, around 6am and lasted up to 10am.

A security source told our correspondent that the quarrel is connected to the abduction of the Mopol commandant in charge 41, Damaturu.

“Yesterday, the Commandant was moving in a convey when a man intercepted, and the police attached to him harassed the man, not knowing that he is an Army officer. Later this morning, the Army kidnapped the commandant,”he said

He said that the Mobile Police went to the Presidential lodge to free the commandant and the fracas ensued.

Our correspondent report that the shoot-out has caused serious panic in the state capital forcing traders and government workers to retire home because of the uncertainly.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/breaking-police-military-shoot-out-in-yobe/193232.html
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by studio14: 2:07pm
Are we actually in the zoo? Just asking oooo

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Repairnigeria(m): 2:12pm
NASA anarchy in making
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Noneroone(m): 2:25pm
Wow...there are no Biafrans to shoot in Damaturu

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Day169: 2:26pm
shocked
Overtake don overtake overtake?

3 Likes

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by veekid(m): 3:51pm
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by amiibaby(f): 3:51pm
Wow
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by GreenMavro: 3:51pm
angry
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by VanBommel(m): 3:52pm
Only in nigeria one hears such kind of news. If it's not navy vs police, it's police vs army, man o' war vs army, police vs nscdc, police vs police, airforce vs airforce....nawa ooo

6 Likes

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Untainted007: 3:52pm
What else do you expect from a clueless country, with clueless leaders and where rogues and touts are in uniform. Prayer and fasting for 1million days can't even take this country out of the mess she has found herself. Only God is the final hope for this country. Imagine people who supposed to secure lives and properties now against one another. Hmmmmmmmmm I tire for this nation.

2 Likes

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by olrotimi(m): 3:52pm
When Trump's jets arrive you guys would kuku settle scores properly.

7 Likes

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by bencol: 3:52pm
battle of supremacy

1 Like

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Ayoswit(f): 3:52pm
Hmmm, action film
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by josephine123: 3:52pm
Hmmm .. Na wa o
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by IMASTEX: 3:52pm
Hmm...abuse of privilege
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by kings09(m): 3:53pm
Make dem declare winner based on logistics
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by unclezuma: 3:53pm
This is what happens when you use a 64bit software on a 32bot Operating system...

2 Likes

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by NNVanguard(m): 3:53pm
Issues like this make us a laughing stock in the global community.
This is the height of indiscipline and stupidity of our men in uniform.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by babaobakonami(m): 3:53pm
Na wa oooo

Army dey fight der papa... The police gave birth to the Army

1 Like

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Stegomiah(f): 3:54pm
studio14:
Are we actually in the zoo? Just asking oooo

Yes
Am surprised it did take you so long to realize

8 Likes

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by ilsmiling(m): 3:54pm
Well done guys.

1 Like

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Cornel101: 3:54pm
This can only happen in the zoo.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by kechywillz(m): 3:55pm
Nigeria is a jungle

2 Likes

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by lonelydora(m): 3:55pm
Ok
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:55pm
This is very worrisome.
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by venai(m): 3:56pm
So? Who won the shoot out?
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by emekanairaland(m): 3:57pm
Hmmm

2 Likes

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Monogamy: 3:58pm
Awon were

2 Likes

Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by GloriaNinja(f): 3:59pm
MAKE GOD SAVE THIS bleeped UP SOCIETY.
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Adadio: 4:00pm
Do not be surprised to hear that it has to do with allowances.The military boys must have cornered and swallowed all.The Police on asking why got bullets as answer.They fired back in self defense.Some people will rather pray that the BH issue lingers on.How Commanders go chop now?Nigeria.
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by obafemee80(m): 4:00pm
power-drunk officers
Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by incrediblepraise: 4:00pm
Afonja.. embarassed

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ministerial Nominee fails simple questions. / Methodist Bishop Joins Abia Senatorial Race / Massive Shakeup Awaits Mdas - 38 Parastatals To Be Scrapped.

Viewing this topic: Nogodyej, ruxxz, mcPhuture(m), kogistar, Luvlydevin(m), Ikenna94, ramseyfeeley, magaliyu(f), iluvdonjazzy, ajayidayo2012, jengrej(m), Ayemileto(m), kingdaro, Mrdigitech(m), XfStyle, Meedot2(m), owoblo345, lovere, o42austino(m), 7Alexander(m), Nostradamu(m), Emusan(m), viviangist, Truthisit, omofem, frankwyte and 64 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.