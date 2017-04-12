₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by ijustdey: 2:05pm
Military and police men early this morning begun a shoot-out over an issue that is yet to be ascertain in Damaturu the Yobe state capital.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/breaking-police-military-shoot-out-in-yobe/193232.html
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by studio14: 2:07pm
Are we actually in the zoo? Just asking oooo
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Repairnigeria(m): 2:12pm
NASA anarchy in making
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Noneroone(m): 2:25pm
Wow...there are no Biafrans to shoot in Damaturu
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Day169: 2:26pm
Overtake don overtake overtake?
3 Likes
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by veekid(m): 3:51pm
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by amiibaby(f): 3:51pm
Wow
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by GreenMavro: 3:51pm
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by VanBommel(m): 3:52pm
Only in nigeria one hears such kind of news. If it's not navy vs police, it's police vs army, man o' war vs army, police vs nscdc, police vs police, airforce vs airforce....nawa ooo
6 Likes
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Untainted007: 3:52pm
What else do you expect from a clueless country, with clueless leaders and where rogues and touts are in uniform. Prayer and fasting for 1million days can't even take this country out of the mess she has found herself. Only God is the final hope for this country. Imagine people who supposed to secure lives and properties now against one another. Hmmmmmmmmm I tire for this nation.
2 Likes
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by olrotimi(m): 3:52pm
When Trump's jets arrive you guys would kuku settle scores properly.
7 Likes
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by bencol: 3:52pm
battle of supremacy
1 Like
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Ayoswit(f): 3:52pm
Hmmm, action film
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by josephine123: 3:52pm
Hmmm .. Na wa o
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by IMASTEX: 3:52pm
Hmm...abuse of privilege
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by kings09(m): 3:53pm
Make dem declare winner based on logistics
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by unclezuma: 3:53pm
This is what happens when you use a 64bit software on a 32bot Operating system...
2 Likes
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by NNVanguard(m): 3:53pm
Issues like this make us a laughing stock in the global community.
This is the height of indiscipline and stupidity of our men in uniform.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by babaobakonami(m): 3:53pm
Na wa oooo
Army dey fight der papa... The police gave birth to the Army
1 Like
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Stegomiah(f): 3:54pm
studio14:
Yes
Am surprised it did take you so long to realize
8 Likes
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by ilsmiling(m): 3:54pm
Well done guys.
1 Like
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Cornel101: 3:54pm
This can only happen in the zoo.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by kechywillz(m): 3:55pm
Nigeria is a jungle
2 Likes
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by lonelydora(m): 3:55pm
Ok
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:55pm
This is very worrisome.
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by venai(m): 3:56pm
So? Who won the shoot out?
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by emekanairaland(m): 3:57pm
Hmmm
2 Likes
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Monogamy: 3:58pm
Awon were
2 Likes
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by GloriaNinja(f): 3:59pm
MAKE GOD SAVE THIS bleeped UP SOCIETY.
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by Adadio: 4:00pm
Do not be surprised to hear that it has to do with allowances.The military boys must have cornered and swallowed all.The Police on asking why got bullets as answer.They fired back in self defense.Some people will rather pray that the BH issue lingers on.How Commanders go chop now?Nigeria.
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by obafemee80(m): 4:00pm
power-drunk officers
|Re: Police, Military Shoot-out In Yobe by incrediblepraise: 4:00pm
Afonja..
3 Likes
