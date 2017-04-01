Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) (4124 Views)

'TWO KILLED AS FULANI RENEW ATTACK ON TURAN



This lady, Madam Mbanengen Lase, mother of seven killed on her farm by Fulani militia at Adam settlement of Kendev-ya, TURAN, Kwande local government area.



One other lady not yet found.



This incident occurred seven days after the governor, Samuel Ortom restored security to Jato Aka.



As l write, security are yet to be deployed to the flashpoints.



Col. Jando Edwin (Rtd) sit up please'





GOD help us all this is very bad.......

GOD help us all this is very bad.......I wonder what the governor is doing in the state if he can't protect the life of its citizens

Yet their useless governor keeps giving Fulani herdmens 10 million naira to stop the attaccks 6 Likes

When the killings happen once in a blue moon, we can understand some certain security problems BUT when it happens EVERYTIME, der's nafin to understand about the clueless and foolishness of a governor. Ortom, wehdone oooo

haba... all these foolanis just too wicked.. Rip to the dead sha

Nothing else kills in the middle belt except Fulani herdsmen. 4 Likes

Since buharry became President in 2015, its been, murder, suicides, killings 3 Likes

Ortom is clueless

He looks clueless

He talks clueless

He acts clueless

He just reeks of cluelessness





Just look at his clueless face 11 Likes

Am going to tell Wike 1 Like

DrGoodman:

Since buharry became President in 2015, its been, murder, suicides, killings I just weak forthe man



We don't even get to see him at all I just weak forthe manWe don't even get to see him at all 2 Likes

Buhari address issues concerning ds herdsmen.

Their evil acts is too much.



Ha! Nigeria God have mercy 3 Likes 1 Share

Savages! A country filled with subhumans. The blackman doesn't deserve a whole continent to himself. Animals! There is no way blacks are the same as other races.

Benue remains the perfect definition of a failed state 1 Like

Pls Fulani Herdsmen have never killed anyone.





Maniacs 1 Like

sometimes I keep asking why people are always running away from naija!why would some risk crossing the medditeran sea all because of greener pastures?but everyday the answer keeps popping out in our headlines ! Ghana cedi of yesterday has value than naira! e remain small make ibadan big pass Ghana oh.now Nigerians are running to Ghana. I swear in CAPS LOCK GOD WILL PUNISH OUR BAD LEADERS! THEY WILL KEEP HAVING HEALTH PROBLEMS AND KEEP SPENDING MONEY ON SURGERIES . as for fulani herdspeople I won't say anything . karma is warming up!

And none is arrested, but Buhari's soldiers are ready and hunt and kill harmless IPOBs and ofcourse OPC members. 3 Likes

wait first are the fulani herdsmen mad men or what.....who is their president gan,abi who dey give them liver.....

everyday fulani heardsmen kill,kill,kill.....are they mad ni abi he nor wan better for them.......

Restructure nigeria now so that whenever we see those animals we can use them do shooting practise......Han han every day u go to peoples land nd kill them...such liver,such inpunity......and we got a president......Ahhhhhh i dey vex 1 Like

These Benue people should buy rat poison of like 20k and poor it into the various water sources of the Fulani murderers. In one week, scores go don level. 1 Like

DrGoodman:

Since buharry became President in 2015, its been, murder, suicides, killings No be lie o. The guy carry bad luck come. 3 Likes



The way the Fulani herdsmen/cattle rearers kill nowadays is really alarming

Killing humans becos they want to feed their cattles and cattles that will finally be sold at less than N60,000. Is Nigeria really a Zoo?The way the Fulani herdsmen/cattle rearers kill nowadays is really alarmingKilling humans becos they want to feed their cattles and cattles that will finally be sold at less than N60,000.

Really sad. Fulani Herdsmen are terrorist and at such should be treated as one. Zombies

Nigeria z bcoming worst Dan ever, RIP to d dead..May God protect us.

Chai mehn

Afonjas will start posting funny face pics. and pretending they feel for the Benue people. Afonjas, if you care about these killings and deaths, join Biafraans under your Oduo Republic(not under Biafraa...stay on your own) to call for the end of this country...FOR ALL THESE EVIL TO STOP! Your indecision is responsible for all these deaths and killings.



This country was wickedly founded in such a way that, for any monumental change to happen, it must be decided by at least 2 of the 3 major tribes...Hausa-Fulani, Igbo and Yorubaa 1 Like

Benue again?



But wait, are we being brainwashed in this country? These Fulani herdsmen will go unpunished as always. And the same country made an arrest of Yorubas while fighting to protect themselves on their own land without doing about the northern infiltrators and instigators here in Ife.