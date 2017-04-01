₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 2:59pm
As shared by Apiah....
'TWO KILLED AS FULANI RENEW ATTACK ON TURAN
This lady, Madam Mbanengen Lase, mother of seven killed on her farm by Fulani militia at Adam settlement of Kendev-ya, TURAN, Kwande local government area.
One other lady not yet found.
This incident occurred seven days after the governor, Samuel Ortom restored security to Jato Aka.
As l write, security are yet to be deployed to the flashpoints.
Col. Jando Edwin (Rtd) sit up please'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/fulani-herdsmen-kill-woman-at-her-farm.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by viceldo(m): 3:01pm
GOD help us all this is very bad.......
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by viceldo(m): 3:02pm
GOD help us all this is very bad.......I wonder what the governor is doing in the state if he can't protect the life of its citizens
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:04pm
Yet their useless governor keeps giving Fulani herdmens 10 million naira to stop the attaccks
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by Chiboyz40(m): 3:05pm
When the killings happen once in a blue moon, we can understand some certain security problems BUT when it happens EVERYTIME, der's nafin to understand about the clueless and foolishness of a governor. Ortom, wehdone oooo
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by Fweshspice(m): 3:05pm
haba... all these foolanis just too wicked.. Rip to the dead sha
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by dustmalik: 3:09pm
Nothing else kills in the middle belt except Fulani herdsmen.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by DrGoodman: 3:10pm
Since buharry became President in 2015, its been, murder, suicides, killings
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by spartan117(m): 3:12pm
Ortom is clueless
He looks clueless
He talks clueless
He acts clueless
He just reeks of cluelessness
Just look at his clueless face
11 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by Afriifa(m): 3:13pm
Am going to tell Wike
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by capatainrambo: 3:14pm
DrGoodman:I just weak forthe man
We don't even get to see him at all
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by pbethel: 4:09pm
Buhari address issues concerning ds herdsmen.
Their evil acts is too much.
Ha! Nigeria God have mercy
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by GreenMavro: 4:30pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by ChinonsoDike2: 4:31pm
Savages! A country filled with subhumans. The blackman doesn't deserve a whole continent to himself. Animals! There is no way blacks are the same as other races.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by ProsperOkec: 4:31pm
g
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 4:31pm
Benue remains the perfect definition of a failed state
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by IpobExposed: 4:32pm
Pls Fulani Herdsmen have never killed anyone.
For More details about Fulani killings follow my intelligent thread
http://www.nairaland.com/3735478/fulani-herdsmen-not-killed-anybody
That is why Buhari is giving them a life sentence
Sai Baba
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by messenger4891: 4:32pm
nawoh
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 4:32pm
Maniacs
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by CheezyCharles: 4:32pm
sometimes I keep asking why people are always running away from naija!why would some risk crossing the medditeran sea all because of greener pastures?but everyday the answer keeps popping out in our headlines ! Ghana cedi of yesterday has value than naira! e remain small make ibadan big pass Ghana oh.now Nigerians are running to Ghana. I swear in CAPS LOCK GOD WILL PUNISH OUR BAD LEADERS! THEY WILL KEEP HAVING HEALTH PROBLEMS AND KEEP SPENDING MONEY ON SURGERIES . as for fulani herdspeople I won't say anything . karma is warming up!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by Billyonaire: 4:32pm
And none is arrested, but Buhari's soldiers are ready and hunt and kill harmless IPOBs and ofcourse OPC members.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by twentyk(m): 4:32pm
wait first are the fulani herdsmen mad men or what.....who is their president gan,abi who dey give them liver.....
everyday fulani heardsmen kill,kill,kill.....are they mad ni abi he nor wan better for them.......
Restructure nigeria now so that whenever we see those animals we can use them do shooting practise......Han han every day u go to peoples land nd kill them...such liver,such inpunity......and we got a president......Ahhhhhh i dey vex
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by Okoyiboz1: 4:33pm
These Benue people should buy rat poison of like 20k and poor it into the various water sources of the Fulani murderers. In one week, scores go don level.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by mekybabe1: 4:33pm
No be lie o. The guy carry bad luck come.
DrGoodman:
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 4:33pm
Is Nigeria really a Zoo?
The way the Fulani herdsmen/cattle rearers kill nowadays is really alarming
Killing humans becos they want to feed their cattles and cattles that will finally be sold at less than N60,000.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by smartty68(m): 4:34pm
Really sad. Fulani Herdsmen are terrorist and at such should be treated as one. Zombies
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 4:34pm
Nigeria z bcoming worst Dan ever, RIP to d dead..May God protect us.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 4:34pm
Chai mehn
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by drake2000x: 4:34pm
Afonjas will start posting funny face pics. and pretending they feel for the Benue people. Afonjas, if you care about these killings and deaths, join Biafraans under your Oduo Republic(not under Biafraa...stay on your own) to call for the end of this country...FOR ALL THESE EVIL TO STOP! Your indecision is responsible for all these deaths and killings.
This country was wickedly founded in such a way that, for any monumental change to happen, it must be decided by at least 2 of the 3 major tribes...Hausa-Fulani, Igbo and Yorubaa
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by temmypotter(m): 4:35pm
Benue again?
But wait, are we being brainwashed in this country? These Fulani herdsmen will go unpunished as always. And the same country made an arrest of Yorubas while fighting to protect themselves on their own land without doing about the northern infiltrators and instigators here in Ife.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman In Her Farm In Benue State (Photos) by Pharaoh9(m): 4:36pm
Hmm
