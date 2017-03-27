



Speaking with journalists Wednesday in Abuja, Mr Uwajeh who is the subject of a petition before the Inspector General of Police IGP, said he never blackmailed the senator as there are evidences to question the fidelity of the lawmaker’s certificates.

“This is a case that is already in court, that is going through the judicial process. One of the things I sought in my plea in court‎ was for an order directing Sen. Andy Uba to collect the originals of his academic certificates being the doctorate degree in Buxton University, degree certificate in science from Concordia University Montreal, Canada, his WAEC certificate and the document from his Boys High School, Awkunanaw. All the originals are with me. Let him come and collect his originals and pay me my money”, he explained.



Uwajeh who paraded several documents including copies of Sen. Uba’s passports, said he is ready to testify against the Anambra senator, asking him to pay him his legal fees of £1.9 million pounds rather than trying to use state power to silence him.



“If I am not close to Andy Uba, I won’t have copies of his American and Nigerian passports which he gave to me in the process of working for him to get the UK authorities to lift the travel ban placed on him since 2008.



“In the process of trying to prove that he is a genuine character, he presented lots of documents to be presented to the United Kingdom authorities which included some forged documents, WAEC certificates and others which were part of the documents that were filed in court. So, it has become a public document especially as they have also been published in the media and when we wanted to verify the issues, WAEC confirmed that the certificate that Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba is parading is a forged one and I expected the authorities to look into this issue vehemently because the issue of forgery in the national assembly is now something of alarming proportion”, he said.



“In his newspaper interview, he alluded that I fought with Farida Waziri of EFCC and a host of other persons. I was engaged by EFCC, I had issues with them and was taken to court and I was discharged and acquitted. The issue he is bringing is irrelevant.



“The issue that concerns his certificates, I am not ready to go into it now but if the authorities want to investigate; if I am invited by the IGP, DSS or presidency to come and tender the originals of Uba’s (forged) certificates and let things be put right, I am ready and willing to do that”.



“I have never blackmailed Andy Uba, I have three powers of attorney signed by him and myself and I have done the job he asked me to do, to lift the ban on entering into the United Kingdom and after I have done everything, he has refused to pay me my legal fees of £1.9 million pounds”, he stated.



Sen. Uba had on Tuesday accused the lawyer of trying to blackmail him, urging the IGP to treat his petition “with your characteristic urgency and meticulousness”.



“As I stopped all communication with Mr. Uwajeh, his telephone calls and text messages even became more desperate and threatening. He would go between pleading for financial help to threatening in desperation. These text messages were sent vide mobile telephone number 0705155518 and +447424924346. These messages remain available for verification should the need arise.



”The character of Mr. Victor Uwajeh is not in question as there have been very strong allegations of similar nature against this man. The same allegations I make today were made by late Prof. Dora Akunyili, Mrs Farida Waziri, Mrs Cecilia Ibru among others”, Uba had alleged.







