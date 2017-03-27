₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
ABUJA – A private investigator and Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Uwajeh has reacted to a petition written against him by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Andy Uba alleging blackmail, extortion and threat to life.
Speaking with journalists Wednesday in Abuja, Mr Uwajeh who is the subject of a petition before the Inspector General of Police IGP, said he never blackmailed the senator as there are evidences to question the fidelity of the lawmaker’s certificates.
“This is a case that is already in court, that is going through the judicial process. One of the things I sought in my plea in court was for an order directing Sen. Andy Uba to collect the originals of his academic certificates being the doctorate degree in Buxton University, degree certificate in science from Concordia University Montreal, Canada, his WAEC certificate and the document from his Boys High School, Awkunanaw. All the originals are with me. Let him come and collect his originals and pay me my money”, he explained.
Uwajeh who paraded several documents including copies of Sen. Uba’s passports, said he is ready to testify against the Anambra senator, asking him to pay him his legal fees of £1.9 million pounds rather than trying to use state power to silence him.
“If I am not close to Andy Uba, I won’t have copies of his American and Nigerian passports which he gave to me in the process of working for him to get the UK authorities to lift the travel ban placed on him since 2008.
“In the process of trying to prove that he is a genuine character, he presented lots of documents to be presented to the United Kingdom authorities which included some forged documents, WAEC certificates and others which were part of the documents that were filed in court. So, it has become a public document especially as they have also been published in the media and when we wanted to verify the issues, WAEC confirmed that the certificate that Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba is parading is a forged one and I expected the authorities to look into this issue vehemently because the issue of forgery in the national assembly is now something of alarming proportion”, he said.
“In his newspaper interview, he alluded that I fought with Farida Waziri of EFCC and a host of other persons. I was engaged by EFCC, I had issues with them and was taken to court and I was discharged and acquitted. The issue he is bringing is irrelevant.
“The issue that concerns his certificates, I am not ready to go into it now but if the authorities want to investigate; if I am invited by the IGP, DSS or presidency to come and tender the originals of Uba’s (forged) certificates and let things be put right, I am ready and willing to do that”.
“I have never blackmailed Andy Uba, I have three powers of attorney signed by him and myself and I have done the job he asked me to do, to lift the ban on entering into the United Kingdom and after I have done everything, he has refused to pay me my legal fees of £1.9 million pounds”, he stated.
Sen. Uba had on Tuesday accused the lawyer of trying to blackmail him, urging the IGP to treat his petition “with your characteristic urgency and meticulousness”.
“As I stopped all communication with Mr. Uwajeh, his telephone calls and text messages even became more desperate and threatening. He would go between pleading for financial help to threatening in desperation. These text messages were sent vide mobile telephone number 0705155518 and +447424924346. These messages remain available for verification should the need arise.
”The character of Mr. Victor Uwajeh is not in question as there have been very strong allegations of similar nature against this man. The same allegations I make today were made by late Prof. Dora Akunyili, Mrs Farida Waziri, Mrs Cecilia Ibru among others”, Uba had alleged.
source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/andy-ubas-forged-certificates-lawyer/
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by Keneking: 3:09pm
Ok
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by muyibaba222(m): 3:26pm
hmmmmm...... not SR but vanguard this time
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by josephine123: 4:38pm
Chei
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by iamnicer: 4:38pm
EVEN YOU ANDY UBA
EVEN YOU
1 Like
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by smartty68(m): 4:38pm
Na by force to enter UK Andy Uba
See how they embarrass us and what's so special about UK sef
Cos of UK you go forge certificate. I tire o
1 Like
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by oviejnr(m): 4:39pm
.
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by temmypotter(m): 4:40pm
.
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by Chikeluba25(m): 4:41pm
Anambra kwenu!! Na una so called future governor
2 Likes
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by AlexCk: 4:41pm
Na so forgery don enter next level??
Awkward!
2 Likes
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by goryorhal(m): 4:41pm
Na today ..
Me sef get e duplicate(s) for hand sef
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by burkingx(f): 4:41pm
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by Mide24(m): 4:41pm
Even if he's Guilty of forging his certificate, no be naija we dey?
He would finish his Tenure as senator and still become a Governor.....
Let me too sha continue watching him in 3D cause there is nothing I can do but just read
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by GloriaNinja(f): 4:42pm
POLITICAL THIEf
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by ReubenE(m): 4:42pm
Fire on the mountain
Almost everything is faulty in this country.
Did we fuvk the devil as a nation?
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by ChristyB(f): 4:42pm
Oya nau, we the kind citizens of Nigeria are watching with keen interest how our elders are disgracing themselves.
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by blvckdrym: 4:42pm
And This people think God is sleeping? OK!
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by jasawa: 4:43pm
Then Mr lawyer you're also going to jail because you're an accomplice to the crime.You knowingly tender a forged document as original.
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by ettybaba(m): 4:43pm
Our leaders aren't educated.
1 Like
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by twentyk(m): 4:43pm
nothing surprises me anymore
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:43pm
Apc Politicians Sef
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:43pm
Chikeluba25:
gget out here
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by Dagaya(m): 4:44pm
I just tire for all this drama
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by oluwaVaz(m): 4:44pm
Space Bookers Don too much for here.... Seun abeg block dem
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by kings09(m): 4:44pm
Wch kain country be dis sef. Forgers here n there. I hope we r jotting diz tins down for 2019.
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by pretee246(m): 4:45pm
no comment
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by tstx(m): 4:46pm
hmm
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by IamaNigerianGuy: 4:46pm
Hmmm... Na wao
A whole Andy Uba alleging intimidation and harassment. That's serious.
So there are people that can intimidate this man....
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by crisisexpert321(m): 4:46pm
Dicey situation.
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by lailo: 4:46pm
A
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by princechurchill(m): 4:46pm
Uba family no de joke oo trade carefully
|Re: Andy Uba’s “forged” Certificates Are With Me -lawyer by dollarsplenty(f): 4:48pm
And these senators want Nigerians to respect them? So Dr. Andy Uba too forged certificates.
