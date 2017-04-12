Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) (2080 Views)

According to her, she left for the market to sell, but forgot something at home, so she went home whilst leaving her son to sell. Getting home, she heard an unusual sound coming from her room, on entering she saw the thieves both of the thieves panicked and ran away.



Fortunately, one of them wasn't quick enough and an alarm was raised before he could escape. He was caught. I wasn't there when he was caught but I was drawn to attention upon seeing the crowd, curiously I went and saw the guy still being beaten.



more.. u can see his battleaxe he used. pls how do I upload the video I am clueless in that.

You live in the east ba? 1 Like

Chai.. Na wa o

They should recover the money from him, take him to a rehabilitation centre and send him home. Hunger is too much in the land. 3 Likes





Una be correct ppl for una area oo...no be my mushin or bariga ppl...I pray say d thief go still fresh like ds Una be correct ppl for una area oo...no be my mushin or bariga ppl...I pray say d thief go still fresh like ds 1 Like

yomi007k:





Una be correct ppl for una area oo...no be my mushin or bariga ppl...I pray say d thief go still fresh like ds i know una, na una dey burn ppl i know una, na una dey burn ppl

FelixFelicis:

You live in the east ba? if I say yes u will shout liepod, if I should say west u will holla afonja. but am from the south, Edo the sate that the ppl in the village fly in the afternoon. if I say yes u will shout liepod, if I should say west u will holla afonja. but am from the south, Edo the sate that the ppl in the village fly in the afternoon. 2 Likes





Who get that leg wey won March the guy to death. 1 Like

This guy is lucky he was caught by calm people.

If it were to be where jungle justice is the order of the day,he would have returned to ash by now.

And you people still left something on his waist.

SSön of a mōtherfucker And you people still left something on his waist.SSön of a mōtherfucker

SAY NO TO JUNGLE JUSTICE 1 Like

dessz:

he should face the law. no thief should be absolved in order to deter others. he should face the law. no thief should be absolved in order to deter others.

We the namecheckers of nairaland are highly disappointed in this incomplete report.







Over and out!

Make una touch am small joor.



Let him go and still from the GOVERNMENT not from the poor citizens. Anu

No be him fault! na recession cause am

Wow. His mouth agape, truly like a thief.

Just imagine; him no fit work.

Where my tyre, petrol and matches?

Haaa! Biko make una take softly handle am o. No begin throw tyres o. Let the police handle the matter...guy is obviously not only petty but an amateur. Let the police put the fear of what may happen if he graduated into a pro in him. See him eyes! Barao!

Congratulations to him for not have been caught up in those crazy areas. .. He for don turn horrible

dessz:

more.. u can see his battleaxe he used. pls how do I upload the video I am clueless in that. .... As clueless as buhary n his all promises canceled govt .... As clueless as buhary n his all promises canceled govt

sah this 1 dry e no even get meet for body to beat abeg make una leave am sah this 1 dry e no even get meet for body to beat abeg make una leave am

