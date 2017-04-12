₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by dessz(m): 3:47pm
The thief was caught about 14:30 in my area. He attempted to steal from a house, but his luck ran out as he was caught by the owner (Lady) of the house.
According to her, she left for the market to sell, but forgot something at home, so she went home whilst leaving her son to sell. Getting home, she heard an unusual sound coming from her room, on entering she saw the thieves both of the thieves panicked and ran away.
Fortunately, one of them wasn't quick enough and an alarm was raised before he could escape. He was caught. I wasn't there when he was caught but I was drawn to attention upon seeing the crowd, curiously I went and saw the guy still being beaten.
He was said to have stolen #8,000 and a chicken (fowl.. can u imagine ). The other suspects are still at large but the guy has provided the address of his accomplice.
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by dessz(m): 3:49pm
more.. u can see his battleaxe he used. pls how do I upload the video I am clueless in that.
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by FelixFelicis(m): 3:53pm
You live in the east ba?
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by josephine123: 3:53pm
Chai.. Na wa o
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by obyrich(m): 3:55pm
They should recover the money from him, take him to a rehabilitation centre and send him home. Hunger is too much in the land.
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by yomi007k(m): 3:56pm
Una be correct ppl for una area oo...no be my mushin or bariga ppl...I pray say d thief go still fresh like ds
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by dessz(m): 4:22pm
yomi007k:i know una, na una dey burn ppl
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by dessz(m): 4:24pm
FelixFelicis:if I say yes u will shout liepod, if I should say west u will holla afonja. but am from the south, Edo the sate that the ppl in the village fly in the afternoon.
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by stefanweeks: 4:25pm
Who get that leg wey won March the guy to death.
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by SubtleFRED(m): 4:42pm
This guy is lucky he was caught by calm people.
If it were to be where jungle justice is the order of the day,he would have returned to ash by now.
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:50pm
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by GreenMavro: 4:50pm
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by olihilistic(m): 4:51pm
And you people still left something on his waist.
SSön of a mōtherfucker
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by TheLogicalMind: 4:51pm
SAY NO TO JUNGLE JUSTICE
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by habakukjss3: 4:51pm
dessz:he should face the law. no thief should be absolved in order to deter others.
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by emeijeh(m): 4:51pm
We the namecheckers of nairaland are highly disappointed in this incomplete report.
Over and out!
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by BrutalJab: 4:51pm
Make una touch am small joor.
Let him go and still from the GOVERNMENT not from the poor citizens. Anu
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by nnamdi1998(m): 4:52pm
No be him fault! na recession cause am
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by kikake: 4:52pm
Wow. His mouth agape, truly like a thief.
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by Untainted007: 4:52pm
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by baflincon(m): 4:52pm
Just imagine; him no fit work.
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by Lexusgs430: 4:53pm
Where my tyre, petrol and matches?
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by sisisioge: 4:53pm
Haaa! Biko make una take softly handle am o. No begin throw tyres o. Let the police handle the matter...guy is obviously not only petty but an amateur. Let the police put the fear of what may happen if he graduated into a pro in him. See him eyes! Barao!
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by smartty68(m): 4:53pm
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by Jamolajay1: 4:53pm
Congratulations to him for not have been caught up in those crazy areas. .. He for don turn horrible
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by Klington: 4:53pm
dessz:.... As clueless as buhary n his all promises canceled govt
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by VanBommel(m): 4:53pm
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by AlphaStyles(m): 4:53pm
sah this 1 dry e no even get meet for body to beat abeg make una leave am
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by Bukayot(m): 4:53pm
Lobatan
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by spartan117(m): 4:53pm
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by kings09(m): 4:53pm
Buhari sef
|Re: See The Thief Caught In My Area.(pics.) by dollarsplenty(f): 4:53pm
thief
