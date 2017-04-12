₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:15pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/12/check-out-this-couple-who-marry-with-a-convoy-of-keke-napeps/
This couple break tradition by ignoring flamboyant cars and using a convoy of tricycles in replacement. It created a spectacle, as shared by Facebook User, Sarah Sumo, who writes:
Executive Weeding. Congratulations.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by RealHaute: 6:40pm
Rebels.
3 Likes
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by dhardline(m): 6:52pm
Nice concept,As long as they are happy. Some used Ferrari but they have since separated.
76 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by josephine123: 6:52pm
Lol
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by tociano009(m): 6:53pm
K
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by tstx(m): 6:53pm
I love this, I really love it.... Marriages like lasts forever....
2 Likes
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by Movingcoil(m): 6:53pm
Cup of garri now 70 naira.
5 and half cups dey satisfy me = 300 naira
Just to common eat garri and soup one chop is almost 500,
Chop three times, almost 1.5k which can also
Buy oil 200,
6 cups of beans 480
Onions and crayfish 150
Yam 350
Or potatoes 400
Condiments and pepper = 100
You go chop'am two days, get small change
2 Likes
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by solpat(m): 6:53pm
Creative
I knew it can't be Nigerians.
Liberians sha
5 Likes
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by Marvel1206: 6:53pm
Ignoring flamboyant cars or broke?
2 Likes
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by Liamm(m): 6:53pm
It's indeed a SURPRISE package
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by calddon(m): 6:53pm
To prospective critics, its called being unique....see it made front page.
5 Likes
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 6:53pm
seen.. check my profile
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by Pavore9: 6:53pm
Looking good.
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by Detrickypat(m): 6:54pm
When the Oga kpata kpata of keke napep weds his darling wife....
3 Likes
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by kaycyor: 6:54pm
that's the situation of Nigeria.. if u cant get four legged vehicle, get three.. as long as they are moving.. convoy na convoy!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by globatop: 6:54pm
Ingenious.
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by kinngie(m): 6:55pm
Make due with what you have
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by LivingHuman: 6:55pm
What this? Lmao
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 6:55pm
maruwa.....
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by beewhy009(m): 6:55pm
Epic... I love dz. Me sef wn do sth crazy pn my own coming soon... Suggestions please
1 Like
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 6:55pm
May be he is the grand controller of Kekenapeps in his area.
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by LovesonBlezz(m): 6:56pm
.Recession at work
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:56pm
Hm
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by Moloso(m): 6:56pm
that cool......never raise a standard u cannot maintain
2 Likes
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 6:56pm
I'm back fvckers!!
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by hucienda: 6:57pm
Liberia.
HML to the couple.
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 6:57pm
UNIQUE
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by amoduganja: 6:57pm
Based on logistics, this is in Liberia.
1 Like
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by sisisioge: 6:58pm
I no do o.
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by kachi08(m): 6:58pm
Tied of exotic cars. Just want to try something different. But uwa na eme ntuwari......if drive car, try motorcycle sometimes.
|Re: Couple In A Convoy Of Keke Napeps On Their Wedding Day (Photos) by mexxmoney: 6:59pm
Very creative
