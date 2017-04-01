₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,026 members, 3,474,358 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri (9565 Views)
Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows / The Decoration Of The Venue For Tompolo's 46th Birthday Lecture (Photos) / Julius Pondi, Wife & Kids Wear Tompolo's 46th Birthday Customized T-Shirts (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by broseme: 7:55pm
The city of Warri stood still as the mega birthday celebration of former Niger Delta warlord, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias TOMPOLO began today with a peace walk from Niger Deltans drawn across the various states.
The peace walk began at 8:30am with predominantly youths as they walk from NPA, Warri to the venue, Okuemi Hotel where he was celebrated in a ground style by good spirited Nigerians.
See Photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/see-how-niger-delta-people-celebrated.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by broseme: 7:55pm
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by SlayerForever: 8:44pm
Symptoms of a failed state.
8 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by meezynetwork(m): 9:06pm
Lol, is this one stand still?
9 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by prettytasha(f): 9:06pm
My question is . what is the lecture about??
3 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by Ugobest007: 9:06pm
Guys no dey smile at all..
Abeg hope say dey gave them pure water after the whole thing.
Team
Nairaomm
2 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by Lordsocrates: 9:07pm
The South South is a shame... CELEBRATING, Tompollos, and Asari Dokobo .. touts who have used them for their selfish interest.
Asari instead of investing in the creeks, investing in the people they claim to fight for.. they rather invest in another country, while coming homes with guns and drinks for the fools and idiots there to first drink and then kill and destroy each other and their lands.
I am Proud that we in Aks and Cali have small sense... no stupid hero worshiping theives
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by Afam4eva(m): 9:07pm
I think after the North, the South-South (Excluding Akwa Iboma dn Cross River) comes next as far as shameless human worshiping is concerned. This is the only place where criminals are celebrated in the open even by people in the highest political offices. It's shameful how the most celebrated people from these places are either militants or thieving politicians.
13 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by DjAndroid: 9:08pm
Na only this picture I take know Tompolo. Him no get another picture?
3 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by nairalandfreak(m): 9:08pm
Tor
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by MotoringNigeria: 9:08pm
drives on...
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by uyplus(m): 9:08pm
And these are our youths, the acclaimed leaders of tomorrow. We are finished!
6 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by superior494(m): 9:09pm
Nice one
Happy birthday
1 Like
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by BUTCHCASSIDY: 9:09pm
There is something called freedom of expression
Leave them be pls
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by AngelicBeing: 9:09pm
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by weedtheweeds: 9:09pm
Lack of civilization is really a problem to many obtuse Nigerians. These guys will never be invited to the cool indoor parties. Parading with banners is just vacuous when there are media outlets and celebrities who can do the job with prestige for some cash. Apparently, they look more like people mourning a dead. How will these men tell their children what they are out in the sun doing?
When will we ever be civilized?
The sad truth about hanging out with our 9ja people is they will want to force you to accept their ways of doing things when you can see clearer.
4 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by emu22(m): 9:10pm
Dese guys,una trek from NPA go reach bendel estate,una want crase'just becos of tompolo?
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by Pavore9: 9:11pm
Every community has its own heroes.
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by Elisean(m): 9:11pm
I wish them well
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by Victornezzar(m): 9:11pm
uyplus:Not we oo
me dat is planning 2 run 4 a seat in d senate
2 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by Oyind17: 9:11pm
bettercreature:Like you guys are not worst
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by Okoyiboz1: 9:11pm
See crowd!
Just 5 people with China white and Okrika jeans. The 5 foolish virgins.
5 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by bettercreature(m): 9:13pm
Oyind17:We Dont celebrate thiefs and hooligans in southwest
4 Likes
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by emu22(m): 9:16pm
Afam4eva:
why do people always say that d s.s celebrates criminals,they are our own so we gats celebrate dem.show me one region that doesn't ave a criminal.Everybody na thief na say dem Neva catch u.one way or d oda we all Dom steal.fact
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by Ikology(m): 9:16pm
Ok
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by emu22(m): 9:18pm
bettercreature:
Make we hear,when jagaban celebrated his birthday didn't u celebrate,abi u want say d Oga na angel tinubu?
1 Like
|Re: Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri by Billyonaire: 9:18pm
It is not about Tompolo, it is about a people who have no heroes to celebrate, now they celebrate zeroes. It is a dangerous trend and the government has a lot of work to do in terms of structural mental adjustment.
8 Likes
Some Quotes From Nnamdi Kanu (director Of Radio Biafra) / Inconclusive Polls: How INEC Broke The Jinx In Edo & Ondo / Two Convicts To Die By Hanging In Kano
Viewing this topic: realoscar84, hardywaltz(m), Austonpat(m), Gohee(m), Dynamitehimself(m), martsticks, megamank(m), phenylalanine(m), Jasper14, Certifiedboss, Opinedecandid(m), BulletThaDon, kessler53(m), monsieurp, Danzakidakura(m), westluska, Neemrod(m), rihzon(m), fablani(m), chiswagz, emvuatt, Nzecruz(m), freshkik(m), donkuso, onome442, Sampao, mujeebkoko(m), EFEJOKU(m), pinkguy(m), Edox4(m), Nduway(m), PatriotTemidayo, Raychux23(m), buyaka(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9