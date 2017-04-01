Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tompolo's 46th Birthday: Niger Delta People Celebrate On The Streets Of Warri (9565 Views)

Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows / The Decoration Of The Venue For Tompolo's 46th Birthday Lecture (Photos) / Julius Pondi, Wife & Kids Wear Tompolo's 46th Birthday Customized T-Shirts (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The peace walk began at 8:30am with predominantly youths as they walk from NPA, Warri to the venue, Okuemi Hotel where he was celebrated in a ground style by good spirited Nigerians.



See Photos below





Source: The city of Warri stood still as the mega birthday celebration of former Niger Delta warlord, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias TOMPOLO began today with a peace walk from Niger Deltans drawn across the various states.The peace walk began at 8:30am with predominantly youths as they walk from NPA, Warri to the venue, Okuemi Hotel where he was celebrated in a ground style by good spirited Nigerians.See Photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/see-how-niger-delta-people-celebrated.html?m=1 1 Share

Symptoms of a failed state. 8 Likes

Lol, is this one stand still? 9 Likes

My question is . what is the lecture about?? 3 Likes

Guys no dey smile at all..



Abeg hope say dey gave them pure water after the whole thing.

















Team

Nairaomm 2 Likes

The South South is a shame... CELEBRATING, Tompollos, and Asari Dokobo .. touts who have used them for their selfish interest.



Asari instead of investing in the creeks, investing in the people they claim to fight for.. they rather invest in another country, while coming homes with guns and drinks for the fools and idiots there to first drink and then kill and destroy each other and their lands.



I am Proud that we in Aks and Cali have small sense... no stupid hero worshiping theives

I think after the North, the South-South (Excluding Akwa Iboma dn Cross River) comes next as far as shameless human worshiping is concerned. This is the only place where criminals are celebrated in the open even by people in the highest political offices. It's shameful how the most celebrated people from these places are either militants or thieving politicians. 13 Likes

Na only this picture I take know Tompolo. Him no get another picture? 3 Likes

Tor

drives on...

And these are our youths, the acclaimed leaders of tomorrow. We are finished! 6 Likes

Nice one

Happy birthday 1 Like

There is something called freedom of expression

Leave them be pls

Lack of civilization is really a problem to many obtuse Nigerians. These guys will never be invited to the cool indoor parties. Parading with banners is just vacuous when there are media outlets and celebrities who can do the job with prestige for some cash. Apparently, they look more like people mourning a dead. How will these men tell their children what they are out in the sun doing?

When will we ever be civilized?

The sad truth about hanging out with our 9ja people is they will want to force you to accept their ways of doing things when you can see clearer. 4 Likes

Dese guys,una trek from NPA go reach bendel estate,una want crase'just becos of tompolo?

Every community has its own heroes.

I wish them well

uyplus:

And these are our youths, the acclaimed leaders of tomorrow. We are finished! Not we oo

me dat is planning 2 run 4 a seat in d senate Not we oome dat is planning 2 run 4 a seat in d senate 2 Likes

bettercreature:

Yorubas are over 50years ahead of other tribes in Nigeria

Look at how Igbo/Niger delta whatever are celebrating hooliganism in 20017 Like you guys are not worst Like you guys are not worst





Just 5 people with China white and Okrika jeans. The 5 foolish virgins. See crowd!Just 5 people with China white and Okrika jeans. The 5 foolish virgins. 5 Likes

Oyind17:

Like you guys are not worst We Dont celebrate thiefs and hooligans in southwest We Dont celebrate thiefs and hooligans in southwest 4 Likes

Afam4eva:

I think after the North, the South-South (Excluding Akwa Iboma dn Cross River) comes next as far as shameless human worshiping is concerned. This is the only place where criminals are celebrated in the open even by people in the highest political offices. It's shameful how the most celebrated people from these places are either militants or thieving politicians.



why do people always say that d s.s celebrates criminals,they are our own so we gats celebrate dem.show me one region that doesn't ave a criminal.Everybody na thief na say dem Neva catch u.one way or d oda we all Dom steal.fact why do people always say that d s.s celebrates criminals,they are our own so we gats celebrate dem.show me one region that doesn't ave a criminal.Everybody na thief na say dem Neva catch u.one way or d oda we all Dom steal.fact

Ok

bettercreature:

We Dont celebrate thiefs and hooligans in southwest



Make we hear,when jagaban celebrated his birthday didn't u celebrate,abi u want say d Oga na angel tinubu? Make we hear,when jagaban celebrated his birthday didn't u celebrate,abi u want say d Oga na angel tinubu? 1 Like